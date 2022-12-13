Read full article on original website
Related
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Motel Where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Was Found Dead Still Open For Business, But Room Remains Off Limits
The motel where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' body was found is open for business despite his death on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The manager at Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California — who wished not to be named — tells us they are continuing to welcome guests at the motel, revealing they never shut down in the wake of the tragedy.While the budget-friendly facility is open, the room where tWitch took his own life remains closed. The manager tells RadarOnline.com that his room will be off limits for the next few days, calling it "unusable." As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, tWitch was...
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Gaming with Derek: Dreamworks or Pixar
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Derek Forrest quizzes Alex Flum and Jake Rohm on Dreamworks and Pixar movies.
them.us
“All the Things She Said,” 20 Years Later: The Complicated, Problematic History of t.A.T.u.
To this day, the phrase “all the things she said” shoots me back in time to 2002. At that point, “gay” was still used extensively as a slur (before Hilary Duff told us not to), as were “lesbian” and “queer.” Yet despite the casual homophobia of the era, you could also turn on the radio and hear the Russian pop duo t.A.T.u. sing in accented English to “her” instead of “him,” or flip on MTV and watch them cling to each other in the rain, draw each other closer, and kiss.
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
them.us
Octavia and Me
When the novelist Octavia E. Butler entered a room, you felt it. Tall, commanding, yet soft-spoken, the author's presence inspired as much comfort as attention; you couldn’t help but be enraptured by her. The first and only time I met her was on a rainy afternoon in 2005. She was in Toronto promoting Fledgling, a brilliant novel about a young racialized vampire who challenges the white supremacy of the wider vampire community. I had been granted an hour's time to interview not only my favorite author, but the dreamer who inspired me to become a speculative fiction writer and artist. What was supposed to be an hour turned into an entire day in her bountiful presence.
them.us
Two More LGBTQ+ Netflix Shows Have Been Cancelled
Over the past week, Netflix announced it has cut two more original LGBTQ+ series from its lineup, adding to the depressingly long list of queer shows cut short this year. On Tuesday, the streaming service confirmed to Deadline that Warrior Nun will not return for a third season, citing the cost of the show versus its viewership. The supernatural action series, helmed by showrunner and producer Simon Barry, has been cancelled just one month after its second season debuted, featuring a blossoming sapphic romance between leads Ava (Alba Baptista) and Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young).
them.us
Cambridge Dictionary Made Its “Man” and “Woman” Definitions More Trans-Inclusive
The Cambridge Dictionary has updated its definition of the words “man” and “woman” to be more inclusive of trans people. A spokesperson for Cambridge University Press and Assessment, which publishes the dictionary, told the Washington Post on Tuesday that the reference book’s authors “carefully studied usage patterns of the word woman and concluded that this definition is one that learners of English should be aware of to support their understanding of how the language is used.”
Comments / 0