Mississippi State

Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins makes history at Miss America competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A historic win for Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins at the Miss America competition on the Miss America stage Monday night. Miss Mississippi 2022 won the overall Social Impact award at the Miss America Competition. Perkins received the honor Wednesday morning. She is the first Miss Mississippi to receive this award.
White Christmas in Mississippi this year? Don’t rule it out

Several models are starting to agree: parts of Mississippi have a reasonable likelihood for a White Christmas. The GFS and European model both suggest the possibility of snow. Frigid temperatures are also a possibility. Historically speaking, snow on the ground for Christmas is a rare occurrence. Christmas in Mississippi is...
Advocates Push For Automated Criminal-Record Expungement in Mississippi

Over a decade ago ago, nine of Kimberly Harris’ acquaintances told the police she burglarized a neighbor’s house in Jackson, Miss. After her arrest, the police released her because “there was no evidence.” Her accusers later went to jail for “false accusation,” Harris, now 38 years old, told the Mississippi Free Press in late October. She was at a criminal record expungement clinic organized by the nonprofit Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project and their partners at Mississippi e-Center at Jackson State University.
Jackson State homicide suspect claims doughnuts started fight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man accused of killing a fellow Jackson State University (JSU) student claims he did it out of self-defense. Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey, was found dead inside a vehicle on JSU’s campus on Friday, December 2. He had been fatally shot in the head. Randall Smith, 20, […]
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden Jr.

THE TIME OF DEATH 6-12 P-M. THAT IS WHEN EDDIE LODEN DIED BY LETHAL INJECTION FOR WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY IN 2000. "He quivered his lips, and then he closed his eyes and he opened them again, but he never closed them another time." LODEN SPENT 21 OF THOSE 22 YEARS ON DEATH ROW. HE ADMITTED TO WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY. SHE WORKED AT THE FAMILY RESTAURANT IN DORSEY AND LEFT BUT HAD A FLAT TIRE ON THE WAY HOME. LODEN CAME BY, GOT HER IN HIS VAN. HER LIFE ENDING HOURS LATER. DURING THAT EXECUTION, THESE DEATH PENALTY OPPONENTS STOOD IN THE DARKNESS SAYING WHAT THE STATE DID WAS NOT RIGHT. "It is wrong to kill each other. It's wrong to kill each other in Mississippi. It's wrong to kill each other in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas. It's wrong to kill each other. What is happening tonight is wrong." BUT INSIDE, HE HAD SOMETHING TO SAY TO THOSE THERE TO WITNESS HIS LAST BREATH. "He had told us during the tiedown process and him being restrained that he was gonna express his remorse and say 'I love you' to his loved ones in Japanese." ((ON CAM)) AMONG THOSE WATCHING THE EXECUTION WAS WANDA FARRIS, LEESA GRAY'S MOTHER. SHE WAS GIVEN AN OPPORTUNITY TO TALK TO REPORTERS AFTERWARD. BUT SHE DECLINED. MEANWHILE, THE STATE WILL DO AN AUTOPSY ON LODEN BEFORE TURNING THE BODY OVER TO THE FUNERAL HOME AT THE STATE PENITENTIARY AT PARCHMAN, CRAIG FORD, WTVA NINE NEWS.
Mississippi Lottery makes November 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its November transfer to the state. The MLC transferred $12,849,707.47, which brought the Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to approximately $50,718,856.81. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of […]
Kratom sales become topic of debate in D’Iberville, other cities

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Kratom: a natural born painkiller or a dangerous drug?. That’s the debate many cities and states are going through right now. In fact, the City of D’Iberville recently held a Kratom workshop to discuss the positive and negative aspects of kratom sales --whether they should be regulated, or banned all together.
Focus on God

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Today, put your focus on God and others. What can you do for someone else today to show them God’s love?
$1.7 million returned to Mississippi families with unpaid child support

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Treasury and Mississippi Department of Human Services returned $1.7 million in unclaimed money to families with unpaid child support. Leaders said the return was completed through a match of past-due child support cases with the Treasury’s database of unclaimed money. This project is the result of SB2319, which […]
Fried pork chops, okra requested for Thomas Loden’s last meal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Details of Thomas Loden’s final wishes are being released, including his request for a last meal. Loden is set to be executed by lethal injection Wednesday evening at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. His last meal will include two bone-in fried pork chops, fried...
Severe weather damage in Mississippi: The latest updates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. At least three people were hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning. Authorities said one person was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment, and the other two were […]
Surplus funds at the Mississippi Capitol – When will our state’s fiscal priorities truly serve All Mississippians?

Mississippi is a red state. Our legislature is dominated by Republicans in both chambers – a total of 110, compared with 58 Democrats, and a few Independents, per their website. The make-up of the legislature, which is the result of the will of the voters, has resulted in a supermajority in both chambers; meaning if the Republicans want something, they can get it without any help from Democrats.
