Miami, FL

NJ.com

Yankees sign 2 veterans to minor-league deals | What it means

While the Yankees have been busy trying to convince lefty ace Carlos Rodon to make his home in the Bronx, they also made a pair of smaller moves. The Yankees signed first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers and reliever Art Warren to minor-league deals, according to the Minor League Baseball transactions page.
BRONX, NY
iheart.com

Former Cardinals Pitcher Simmons Dies

(Ambler, PA) -- Former Cardinals starting pitcher Curt Simmons is dead at the age of 93. Simmons died of unspecified causes at his Pennsylvania home yesterday. Simmons spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before signing with the Cardinals during the 1960 season. He played with St. Louis until 1966, and he helped bring a World Series championship to the city in 1964.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with bullpen signing

When considering low-key signings the Yankees have made in the past, they’ve struck gold on several players that have featured inefficient numbers. Notably, Jose Treviño, Clay Holmes, Matt Carpenter, and plenty more have outplayed expectations. Cashman might have landed himself yet another gem on the free agent market...
Larry Brown Sports

Eric Hosmer DFAd by Red Sox but still could be traded

Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but the team could still end up trading him. Boston acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league pitcher Jacob Wallace. In order to make room for Mills on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated Hosmer for assignment.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Red Sox make shocking Jeter Downs decision

The Boston Red Sox made a big roster move on Thursday that involved a player in the ill-fated Mookie Betts trade. Boston designated shortstop Jeter Downs for assignment. Downs had struggled mightily at the Major League level in 2022 and couldn’t quite piece it together. Chris Cotillo reported on the roster move by the Red Read more... The post Red Sox make shocking Jeter Downs decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Giving the Braves a midterm grade for their offseason moves

It’s highly unlikely the Braves are 100% done this offseason, even after the acquisition of Sean Murphy essentially gutted their farm system. There are months before the start of the 2023 campaign, and on paper, the team still has holes at shortstop and left field. Alex Anthopoulos has shown confidence in what the Braves have internally at shortstop — Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia — but he might have a trick up his sleeve, despite Dansby Swanson‘s market growing larger by the day. I don’t think the Braves are finished this winter; however, here is a grade for what they’ve done so far.
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

New York Mets build ridiculous draft capital for 2023

Most of the attention for the New York Mets has been on Steve Cohen’s spending habits this offseason, and for good reason. Cohen has proven that winning means far more to him than any bottom line. The Mets have signed Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, Kodai Senga, and David Robertson. Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz inked long term extensions. Payroll is not just at an unprecedented level for any major league franchise, but Cohen is blowing through the luxury tax as though it was a stop sign on a deserted street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Fan Reminds Everyone Of A Jorge Posada Snub

Getting into the National Baseball Hall of Fame is one of the most difficult things to do in sports, because it requires for a lot of people to agree on the fact that “X” player deserves the recognition. Some players probably don’t belong in Cooperstown and have entered,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

