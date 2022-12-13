ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Brad Pitt talks Babylon’s party scenes and working with Damien Chazelle

By Matt Maytum
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sXhrB_0jh5we5H00

Both a love letter to film and a raucous, unflinching look at the hard-living culture of the Hollywood of the time, Damien Chazelle's Babylon features a sprawling ensemble cast and an epic run time as it follows a number of characters through a crucial period of change: 1930s Los Angeles. And Chazelle certainly doesn’t hold back when it comes to portraying the wild abandon of the parties of the era.

Largely fictionalized – albeit with real-life references and inspirations – Babylon stars Margot Robbie as rising star Nellie LaRoy and Brad Pitt as silent era icon Jack Conrad (loosely inspired by John Gilbert and Douglas Fairbanks). Speaking to Total Film in the new issue of the magazine, featuring Oppenheimer on the cover Pitt discusses the scale of the movie: "There’s such an energy to this thing. I’m amazed by how much [Chazelle] was able to slot in – and not jam in, but slot in gracefully. This opening party scene is staggering, of epic proportions."

Despite the ambition and scope of the party scene, Chazelle didn’t follow the rules with his approach. "The approach of it all was not doing the coverage – you know, like a single on this actor, a single on that actor," explains Pitt. "The constant takes can actually wear down and confuse the energy of the scene. He’s doing everything in camera, old style, explosions, 700 extras, actors coming in the scene, actors coming out – in one camera shot, in one camera move, and the camera’s gliding around. It’s one of those things where you’re waiting for the magic to happen, where everything falls into place. That kind of thing is really exciting. You get close, and then something doesn’t quite work out. And you keep going until you get it. I think that energy shows in the scene."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jZkTZ_0jh5we5H00

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Pitt compares the energy of the drumming scenes to an earlier Chazelle film, Whiplash . "You look at that energy in these drumming sequences [in Whiplash], and that is, to me, signature Damien, which I still marvel at," he says. "I don’t know how he and [editor] Tom Cross are able to cut it this way, but that is, in this film, on such an epic scale."

In Babylon, much of the casting has a meta, art-imitating life approach, with, for example, Hollywood newcomer Diego Calva playing wide-eyed wannabe film exec Manny Torres, and Pitt playing the established star. As for whether Chazelle was looking to draw on Pitt’s experience, the actor says, "It was never spoken. I mean, it seems that way. It seems like a wise approach to it all, certainly for an audience’s experience. They’re going to buy into actors and performers they’re familiar with, and when they’re seeing someone new, they’re going to be experiencing them for the first time as we do in the film. I mean, I’m sure that was the wisdom behind it."

Babylon opens in US cinemas on December 23, before opening in the UK on January 20. For more on the film, from Pitt, Chazelle, Robbie, and more, pick up a copy of Total Film’s 2023 Preview issue, fronted by Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. You can pre-order here , and the magazine will be available in shops and on digital newsstands from Thursday, December 15. And the print version of this new issue comes with a special 52-page supplement counting down the best films, must-see moments, and breakout stars of 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2ck6_0jh5we5H00

(Image credit: Universal/Syncopy/Total Film)

And if you’re a fan of Total Film, why not subscribe so that you never miss an issue? You get the magazine (and any special supplements) delivered to your door before its in shops, and you’ll save money on the cover price. Plus, with our current subscription offer, you can get a free pair of EarFun Air wireless earbuds worth £55. What are you waiting for? Subscribe now at Magazines Direct . (Ts and Cs apply.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ts3WD_0jh5we5H00

(Image credit: Total Film/Universal)

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Margot Robbie Stuns in a Stomach-Cutout Gown With a Black Hood

Margot Robbie's "Babylon" premiere outfit was so chic, we could hardly stomach it. All eyes were on the "Barbie" star as she stepped onto the red carpet wearing a backless cashmere dress from Alaïa. The classic yet sultry gown featured a trendy stomach cutout and crisscrossed bodice that wrapped all the way around her neck to create a matching hood. The asymmetrical cut and elegant side train added drama while still maintaining Robbie's timeless sense of style.
GamesRadar

Babylon review: "Damien Chazelle's immersive vision of Hollywood's golden era"

You might know the joke about the man in a bar who, when asked why he’s glum, reveals he spends his days sweeping elephant poop up at the circus. “Quit!” he is told. “And leave show business?” he replies.One wonders if writer/director Damien Chazelle had that old gag in mind while filming a scene near the start of Babylon, where a poor lackey pushing a truck up a...
Page Six

Lisa Hochstein ‘devastated,’ ‘shocked’ by Lenny’s hot mic moment

Lisa Hochstein was left reeling after hearing her estranged husband Lenny Hochstein’s hot mic rant about her. “Devastated, shocked, almost confirmed some suspicions I’ve had,” the “Real Housewives of Miami” star said on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Monday, noting that she watched the viral scene only a week before fans. “I always thought something might have been going on.” Lisa, 40, said she doesn’t know whether the plastic surgeon, 56, has seen the moment himself because they “don’t talk” unless it’s about their kids. The reality star also admitted that she didn’t necessarily “see” what was going on with Lenny having...
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)

Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”
Page Six

Kim Kardashian reveals nephew Mason is ‘taller’ than she is in birthday tribute

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason is officially a teenager — and taller than his aunt Kim Kardashian. The KKW Beauty creator posted proof of the 13-year-old’s height via her Instagram Stories Wednesday. “The day has come where you’re taller than me now,” Kim, 42, wrote to her nephew. “I just love who you are and I’m just so proud of you Mason,” the “Kardashians” star continued. “Welcome to your teenage years. Happy birthday.” Kim stood back-to-back with the teen in the social media upload. Kourtney, for her part, honored both Mason and his brother, Reign, 8, in a post of her own as the siblings share...
ALABAMA STATE
Hypebae

A Look Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Holiday Christmas Party

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are back again with another lavish Christmas party, but this time it was for the businesses behind the family and all of their teams. The celebration took place at Casa Vega, a KarJenner family favorite, and saw Kylie Jenner behind (and in front of) the lens to give fans a sneak peek at what the night entailed. In attendance were the teams behind Kim Kardashian’s award-winning shapewear brand, SKIMS, alongside Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American brand, Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila and Kylie Jenner’s KylieSkin makeup line.
shefinds

Megan Fox Proves She's The Queen Of 'Barbiecore' In A Teeny Tiny Pink Crop Top

Megan Fox is no stranger to pulling off 90s and Y2K-inspired get-ups, so it comes at no surprise that she can also nail the ‘Barbiecore’ trend, effortlessly!. Last week, the Jennifer’s Body alum, 36, supported her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, by attending his performance at the Audacity Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Naturally, she did this in style, rocking a skimpy, ultra-cropped rosy bra top, high-waisted, bubblegum-pink trousers, pointed-toe matching heels, and a fuzzy, Pamela Anderson-esque fuzzy bucket hat.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Shanna Moakler Shades Khloé Kardashian After Fans Compare Them

Shanna Moakler got a little shady when her Instagram followers compared her to Khloé Kardashian. The former pageant queen, who was married to Kourtney Kardashian's now-husband Travis Barker from 2004 to 2008, took to the comment section of her Dec. 12 lingerie photoshoot to respond to comparisons being made between her and The Kardashians star.
ALABAMA STATE
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Cousin Holiday Photo Of True, Stormi, Chicago, Dream & Psalm

Khloe Kardashian has become the unofficial archivist for the KarJenner cousins as she shared another photo of the young kiddos together. Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16, the Good American designer posted an adorable snap of her daughter True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, sitting next to cousins Stormi, Chicago, Dream and Psalm. “They are all growing up way too quickly,” Khleo captioned the pic, adding, “This was last Thanksgiving, time flies.”
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

33K+
Followers
38K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy