Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
New Edition Drops Dates For Legacy Tour Includes Baltimore Stop
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmHZ-AYOyea/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= It’s official! R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for our neck of the woods, the tour includes a stop at […] The post New Edition Drops Dates For Legacy Tour Includes Baltimore Stop appeared first on 92 Q.
wchstv.com
First deaf drummer in his high school marching band surprised by Baltimore Marching Ravens
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — After hearing about the inspiring story of a Fairfax County Public Schools student who is the first deaf drummer in his band, the Baltimore Marching Ravens recognized Michael Gouin's hard work and musical accomplishments with a gift at a Monday night concert. The high...
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WBAL Radio
Wes Moore wants to revive mass transit project
Maryland's Gov.-elect wants to revive an abandoned mass transit project. Gov.-elect Wes Moore says the Red Line, which would have connected Woodlawn to Canton, wasn't perfect, noting it wasn't connected to Baltimore's Metro or Light Rail system. Hogan canceled the project in 2015, returning nearly a billion dollars in federal...
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland location
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country just opened another new restaurant location in Maryland. Read on to learn more. On December 12, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Baltimore.
Bay Journal
Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
umdmitzpeh.com
Top Five Bagel Spots in the DMV
Though the DMV area is not particularly known for its selection of good bagels, some Jewish students at this university have still found bagel places that they’ll keep going back to again and again. By Sydney Klapman. For Mitzpeh. @sdklap. Bagels, a food item often associated with Eastern European...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland man arrested, accused of entering Capitol on Jan. 6
(WBFF) — A man from Chestertown, Md., has been arrested on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to court documents. Zachariah Sattler was arrested on December 13, 2022, in Chestertown, Md., according to the arrest warrant. Sattler is accused of wandering the halls...
Maryland Weather: Bracing for winter storm
BALTIMORE -- We're getting you ready for Thursday's WJZ Alert Day as a winter storms is heading our way!Ice Storm Warnings for Garrett & Allegany Counties starts this evening and continues through late Thursday night.Significant ice totals between a quarter and half an inch are possible.Total sleet accumulations of up to one inch are also expected.This combined with winds gusting near 45 mph will make travel very dangerous.Power outages and downed trees are likely.The rest of the state will see a shorter period a wintry mix before the transition to a cold and persistent rain.A Winter Weather Advisory for northern...
Shop Small with Stevie: Wockenfuss Candies
"We have lots of candy year round but especially for the holidays," Smith said. "We get a lot of special candies so people can have a variety of what they're looking for for the holidays."
foxbaltimore.com
Icy weather-maker on its way out, but new system could provide Maryland White Christmas
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - Dec. 16 - Blustery weekend in Baltimore with a potential for winter weather before Christmas. Although our latest weather-maker that caused havoc with ice and rain is moving out, reliable long-range computer models continue to hint at a system moving in for later Thursday and Friday with the potential of rain, snow, or both that brings the potential of the first White Christmas in Baltimore since 2002.
wmar2news
Wintry Weather Whiplash!
Winter is coming! We have the chance for wintry precipitation Thursday morning. Here is what we know:. The main types of precipitation expected on Thursday will be freezing rain and rain. However, depending on temperature profiles, some sleet and light snow could mix in with the freezing rain Thursday morning across our northwest communities. Areas west of I-95 have the best opportunity so see some light icing and snowflakes, whereas areas south and east of the Bay will most likely just see cold rain during this time and roads will remain wet.
Trendy Maryland Restaurant Named Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal'
A Venezuelan restaurant in Baltimore is one to try before you die, according to a recent report.Alma Cocina Latina located at 1701 N Charles St. represents Maryland on the "Eat This, Not That" list of "Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meals.""The restaurant is serving everything from traditional arepas…
Saving a piece of Baltimore's history
More than 100 opponents get their way as Baltimore commission denies church permit to demolish townhouses in Historic Mount Vernon.
This Charming Virginia Town Ranked One Of The Best Downtown Areas & Beat Major US Cities
A city's downtown area is typically the most popular destination with tons of things to do and restaurants to try. A travel website recently found that one small town outranked largely populated U.S. cities. Attractions of America listed what they feel are the top hotspots across the U.S. and found...
Here's When The Final Full-Service Maryland Sears Will Be Closing At Francis Scott Key Mall
One of the final full-service Sears locations in the country that still stands in Maryland is not long for this world and will soon be shut down, according to reports.Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick, one of the few active brick-and-motor locations still standing from the once-great…
furninfo.com
Scandinavian Designs Opens First East Coast Showroom in Waldorf, Maryland
A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the 28,487 sq. ft. showroom, located at 11055 Mall Cir. On December 12th. Scandinavian Designs, a retailer of modern and contemporary furniture, announces the opening of its newest showroom in Waldorf, Maryland, which is the company's first location on the East Coast.
Baltimore Gas & Electric to connect 260,000 Itron smart streetlights to Maryland IIoT network
Using Itron’s smart streetlights, Baltimore Gas & Electric announced last week that it intends to deploy and manage 260,000 new lights across its Maryland service territory to reduce energy consumption, increase response to power supply ... Read More » The post Baltimore Gas & Electric to connect 260,000 Itron smart streetlights to Maryland IIoT network appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
WJLA
Winter storm watch: Tracking snow, rain and ice Thursday in parts of the DMV
WASHINGTON (7News) — UPDATE: Winter weather advisories issued for DC area ahead of first wintry mix of the season. - - - - - - - - - -- - - - -- - - - -- - - - -- - - - -- - - - -- - - - -- - - - -- - - - -- - - - -- - - - -- - - - -- - - - -- - - - -- - - - -- - -
wypr.org
Baltimore County and University of Maryland Medical System to pay tuition for future nurses
Baltimore County and The University of Maryland Medical System are willing to pay the community college tuition for 30 students to begin as certified nursing assistants then continue to become licensed practical nurses. In exchange, they will be guaranteed a job at St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, Baltimore County leaders announced on Monday.
