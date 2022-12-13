ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

92Q

New Edition Drops Dates For Legacy Tour Includes Baltimore Stop

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmHZ-AYOyea/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= It’s official! R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for our neck of the woods, the tour includes a stop at […] The post New Edition Drops Dates For Legacy Tour Includes Baltimore Stop appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Wes Moore wants to revive mass transit project

Maryland's Gov.-elect wants to revive an abandoned mass transit project. Gov.-elect Wes Moore says the Red Line, which would have connected Woodlawn to Canton, wasn't perfect, noting it wasn't connected to Baltimore's Metro or Light Rail system. Hogan canceled the project in 2015, returning nearly a billion dollars in federal...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Journal

Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region

It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
umdmitzpeh.com

Top Five Bagel Spots in the DMV

Though the DMV area is not particularly known for its selection of good bagels, some Jewish students at this university have still found bagel places that they’ll keep going back to again and again. By Sydney Klapman. For Mitzpeh. @sdklap. Bagels, a food item often associated with Eastern European...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland man arrested, accused of entering Capitol on Jan. 6

(WBFF) — A man from Chestertown, Md., has been arrested on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to court documents. Zachariah Sattler was arrested on December 13, 2022, in Chestertown, Md., according to the arrest warrant. Sattler is accused of wandering the halls...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Bracing for winter storm

BALTIMORE -- We're getting you ready for Thursday's WJZ Alert Day as a winter storms is heading our way!Ice Storm Warnings for Garrett & Allegany Counties starts this evening and continues through late Thursday night.Significant ice totals between a quarter and half an inch are possible.Total sleet accumulations of up to one inch are also expected.This combined with winds gusting near 45 mph will make travel very dangerous.Power outages and downed trees are likely.The rest of the state will see a shorter period a wintry mix before the transition to a cold and persistent rain.A Winter Weather Advisory for northern...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Icy weather-maker on its way out, but new system could provide Maryland White Christmas

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - Dec. 16 - Blustery weekend in Baltimore with a potential for winter weather before Christmas. Although our latest weather-maker that caused havoc with ice and rain is moving out, reliable long-range computer models continue to hint at a system moving in for later Thursday and Friday with the potential of rain, snow, or both that brings the potential of the first White Christmas in Baltimore since 2002.
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

Wintry Weather Whiplash!

Winter is coming! We have the chance for wintry precipitation Thursday morning. Here is what we know:. The main types of precipitation expected on Thursday will be freezing rain and rain. However, depending on temperature profiles, some sleet and light snow could mix in with the freezing rain Thursday morning across our northwest communities. Areas west of I-95 have the best opportunity so see some light icing and snowflakes, whereas areas south and east of the Bay will most likely just see cold rain during this time and roads will remain wet.
MARYLAND STATE
furninfo.com

Scandinavian Designs Opens First East Coast Showroom in Waldorf, Maryland

A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the 28,487 sq. ft. showroom, located at 11055 Mall Cir. On December 12th. Scandinavian Designs, a retailer of modern and contemporary furniture, announces the opening of its newest showroom in Waldorf, Maryland, which is the company's first location on the East Coast.
WALDORF, MD
Daily Energy Insider

Baltimore Gas & Electric to connect 260,000 Itron smart streetlights to Maryland IIoT network

Using Itron’s smart streetlights, Baltimore Gas & Electric announced last week that it intends to deploy and manage 260,000 new lights across its Maryland service territory to reduce energy consumption, increase response to power supply ... Read More » The post Baltimore Gas & Electric to connect 260,000 Itron smart streetlights to Maryland IIoT network appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
MARYLAND STATE

