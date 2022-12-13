ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Names Former State House Speaker Larry Cretul to the Florida Housing Finance Corporation

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJwpv_0jh5ugv900

At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of former state House Speaker Larry Cretul and the reappointment of Ryan Benson, Sandra Einhorn, and Dev Motwani to the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

Larry Cretul

Cretul is a Senior Government Affairs Advisor at GrayRobinson, P.A. He is a veteran of the United States Navy. With over 35 years of experience in public service, he was a Marion County Commissioner from 1994 to 2001 and served as a Representative of the Florida House of Representatives from 2002 to 2010. Cretul was Speaker of the House from 2009 to 2010.

Dev Motwani

Motwani is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Merrimac Ventures in Fort Lauderdale. He currently serves as a member of the Orange Bowl Committee, the Young Presidents Organization, and the Florida Council of 100. Motwani earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and public policy from Duke University and his master’s degree in real estate development from Columbia University.

Ryan Benson

Benson is the Co-Owner of A Vernon Allen Builder. He serves on the board of directors for the Collier Building Industry Association and is also a director for the Boys and Girls Club of Collier County. Benson earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Stetson University and his master’s degree in business administration from Florida International University.

Sandra Einhorn

Einhorn is the Executive Director of the Coordinating Council of Broward. She previously served as the Executive Director of Rebuilding Together Broward. Einhorn earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida.

Comments / 1

Related
FloridaDaily

Michael Waltz Wants Federal Funds for Shore Protection Projects After Hurricanes Ian and Nicole

This week, U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, R-FLA., sent a letter to Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young and Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Conor requesting funding for shore protection, or beach renourishment projects in Volusia, Flagler, and St. Johns Counties and the City of Daytona Beach Stormwater and Flood Protection Project.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
FloridaDaily

Rick Scott Takes to the Senate Floor to Praise School Choice

This week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., spoke on the Senate floor in support of U.S. Sen. Tim Scott’s , R-SC, “Congressional Review Act,” which would “undo Joe Biden’s attempts to restrict school choice for parents by nullifying the Department of Education’s new burdensome requirements on charter schools.”
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Fentrice Driskell Adds to Democratic Leadership Team in the Florida House

Florida House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, announced the appointment of the following Democratic representatives to serve as deputy whips for the House Democratic Caucus for the 2022-24 legislative term:. Representative Kristen Arrington, D-Kissimmee;. Representative Christopher Benjamin, D-Miami Gardens;. Representative Michele K. Rayner-Goolsby, D-St. Petersburg.;. Representative Allison Tant, D-Tallahassee; and.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Announces $75 Million for 30 Springs Restoration Projects Across Florida

At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced almost $75 million for 30 springs restoration projects across Florida. “The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and four Florida water management districts have identified a broad suite of projects that include land acquisition, septic to sewer conversion, and water quality improvement efforts intended to increase aquifer recharge, improve spring flow, and protect springs and their spring runs. A list of projects funded today can be found here,” the governor’s office noted.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Jimmy Patronis Honors Fallen Firefighters at Ringing of the Bell Ceremony

This week, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis hosted the ‘Ringing of the Bell’ ceremony to honor Florida’s fallen firefighters. During the ceremony, 35 fallen firefighters from years 2017, 2021 and 2022 were honored and their names were inscribed on the Florida Fallen Firefighter Memorial in the Florida Capitol Courtyard.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Unveils Florida Kindergarten Child ID Program

At the end of last week, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, National Child ID Program Executive Director Kenny Hansmire, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks, Florida Sheriffs Association President and Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis, and representatives from the Department of Education, Florida Association of District School Superintendents, and Florida Association of School Resource Officers announced that free Child ID kits will be distributed to the parents of every kindergarten student in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Dianne Hart Elected to Leadership Post in National Black Caucus of State Legislators

This week, state Rep. Dianne Hart, D-Tampa, announced that she was elected to a leadership position in the National Black Caucus of State Legislators. Hart, the chair of Florida’s Legislative Black Caucus, was at a National Black Caucus of State Legislators conference in Las Vegas last week. While there, she was named to be Caucus Regional Director for Region 6 of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Senate Passes Iran Hostages Congressional Gold Medal Act

Last week, the U.S. Senate passed without opposition the “Iran Hostages Congressional Gold Medal Act” from U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. Padilla introduced the bill, which he wrote with Rubio. More than two-thirds of the chamber, including Rubio and U.S. Sen. Rick...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy