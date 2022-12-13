ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Garry Gray obituary

Garry G. Gray, 60, of Kennedy Drive, Ipswich, longtime companion of Diana Comeau, died Monday, November 28, 2022 in his home of 25 years following his long illness. Garry was born in Beverly on April 24, 1962, one of the four children of Winfield Gray and the late Carol E. (Giles) Gray.
IPSWICH, MA
Rowley police and fire log December 4 to 11, 2022

10:08 a.m. Emergency medical services to Central Street. 1:48 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a verbal warning on the Newburyport Turnpike. 1:51 p.m. Intelligence on the Newburyport Turnpike. Please Support Local Advertisers. 2:55 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint with property damage investigated on Main Street. 3:20 p.m. Suspicious activity investigated on...
ROWLEY, MA
Ipswich police and fire log December 5 to 11, 2022

8:36 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint on Turkey Shore Road. 9:20 p.m. Well being check on County Road near the YMCA. 12:54 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Linebrook Road. 7:07 a.m. Medical aid to the Residence at Riverbend on County Road. 7:27 a.m. Motor vehicle stop at Dunkin Donuts in Lords...
IPSWICH, MA
One injured in Route 1 crash in Rowley

ROWLEY — A driver had to be freed from his car and hospitalized after it collided with a dump truck Wednesday. The crash happened a little after 9:25 p.m. on Route 1 at the Glen Street intersection. The dispatcher said she got conflicting reports from calls with some saying there were no injuries and some saying the driver was trapped in the car.
ROWLEY, MA

