WSVN-TV
Meteorologists confirm EF-1 tornado passed through St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — A tornado tore through a city near Tampa, uprooting trees and ripping off rooftops, as nasty weather that swept across America made its way to the Sunshine State. The line of severe storms wreaked havoc across Central Florida, Thursday. Residents in St. Petersburg had...
WSVN-TV
2 suffered minor injuries after tanker ejection in SW Florida
(WSVN) - Two people are safe after being ejected from a tanker truck in Southwest Florida. The video shows the truck carrying cooking oil, sliding down the street before flipping and ejecting the passengers. Two people inside then slid down the road before running away. Florida highway patrol said despite...
WSVN-TV
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill aimed at toll road relief
(WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new bill aimed at road relief. The bill gives Floridians who use toll roads a 50% rebate if they reach a certain amount of transactions each month. “We finally got folks, particularly in Southern Florida, that spend more in tolls in a month...
WSVN-TV
Santa signing for deaf, hard-of-hearing children at Dolphin Mall
SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A special Santa paid a visit to students in Miami-Dade. Old Saint Nick stopped by Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater. He is American sign language certified, giving deaf and hard-of-hearing children a chance to get in on the holiday fun. The students of Miami-Dade County Public Schools...
WSVN-TV
Florida property insurance overhaul bill reaches 3rd day in special session; expected to pass in House
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A plan to help fix Florida’s struggling insurance market could soon be a done deal. A sweeping home insurance bill that will overhaul the home insurance market in Florida is on the fast track to become law. The State Senate gave it the green light,...
