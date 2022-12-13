Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
University of Alaska graduate student employees seek to unionize
University of Alaska students who do academic research, teaching and support work are seeking to unionize. The Alaskan Graduate Workers Association would represent 425 academic student employees, about 80% of whom work at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. UAF biology graduate student and research assistant Abigail Schiffmiller, one of the...
alaskapublic.org
Interior Alaska may soon be home to the state’s first community solar project
Golden Valley Electric Association is studying a plan that would allow its members in Interior Alaska to invest in the utility’s solar-energy farm and other facilities to reduce their monthly bills and support the co-op’s efforts to reduce use of fossil fuels. If approved, Golden Valley will begin...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Denali Center in Fairbanks receives award for exceptional care
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Denali Center in Fairbanks has been recognized this year as being in the top 20% of nursing homes in the nation. Earlier this October, they received a bronze award from the American Health Care Association in partnership with the Alaska Hospital and Healthcare Association. Staff...
List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
Harrisburg among nation’s worst markets for renters, with virtually ‘no new apartments’: report
A new report ranks Harrisburg among the most competitive rental markets in the nation, with fewer available apartments, high renewal rates for leases, and no new apartments built during the span of the study. RentCafe.com reports that the Harrisburg area ranked fourth overall in the nation for highly-competitive markets, coming...
townlively.com
Students To Continue Athletic Careers
Renee Althoff and Addie Scott recently signed National Letters of Intent, announcing their plans to further their academic and athletic careers at the college of their choice. Renee, daughter of Dawn and Rodney Althoff, will attend Holy Family University. In addition to her parents, her Phantastix travel team lacrosse coach, Claudia Ovchinnikoff, was present for the National Letter of Intent signing.
abc27.com
Kellogg’s confirms layoffs at Lancaster County plant
LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM)– Kellogg’s confirms it laid off some workers at its cereal plant in Lancaster County. That’s the same plant where hundreds of employees went on strike last year, calling for a fair contract for workers. In a statement, a company spokesperson says its staffing needs...
Pennsylvania Republican leader orders special elections amid dispute over majority
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Republican House Leader Bryan Cutler filed for special elections to be held on May 16 for two vacant House seats amid a power struggle in Harrisburg over who controls the State House. Cutler and House Republicans say they hold a 101-99 majority in the Pennsylvania House after Democrat representatives Summer […]
BBC
More snow and rain is falling in the Arctic
The Arctic is getting wetter. For a long time scientists could identify no trends in the amount of snow, rain and freezing rain across the region, but that's now changed. A University of Alaska Fairbanks-led investigation has found statistically significant increases in precipitation on the order of 10% to 15% since 1950.
townlively.com
Lebanon VAMC Earns Accreditation
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Lebanon VA Medical Center (Lebanon VAMC) has earned accreditation as a geriatric emergency department from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). The Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) program recognizes emergency departments that provide excellent care for older adults. The ACEP launched its...
kinyradio.com
MVC with fatality under investigation
Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - A blue Ram 2500 was struck by a tractor-trailer. At 7:02 a.m., AST in Fairbanks were called to Badger Rd. in North Pole for an MVC with fatality. The collision occurred at Airway Dr. and Badger Rd. intersection. The deceased was identified as 56-year-old Timothy Nowicki...
abc27.com
Historic Lancaster County church listed for sale
BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing. Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000. According to Bennett...
Pennsylvania attorney general sues real estate firm that was focus of Action News Investigation
Pennsylvania's attorney general has sued a real estate company that was the focus of an Action News investigation.
abc27.com
‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opening in York County
SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant is officially opening its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. In celebration of the grand-opening of this new Dunkin’ location, Dunkin’ Franchisee Ricky Patel, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. According to Dunkin’, starting at 9a.m., they will surprise the first 100 guests in line with ‘Free Coffee for a Year giveaways’.
Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes Permanently
After 32 years in Wyomissing, the restaurant is closing its doors. Hungry customers shopping at the Berkshire Mall will no longer be able to purchase the famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries of this popular restaurant. After 32 years at its current location in the food court of the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Chick-fil-A will permanently close on December 31, 2022 at 4pm.
abc27.com
New Wawa is flying into York County soon
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dover Township planning commission recently approved plans to construct a new Wawa. The new, approximately 6,000-square-foot Wawa in Dover Township is going to be located on a 4-acre plot at 2941 Carlisle Rd., according to the Dover Township Planning Commission. This comes as Wawa...
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
East Shore Diner Relocates & Rebrands as Silver Scoop, Keeps the ‘Cheers’ Vibe Alive
A veritable institution of the Harrisburg community, East Shore Diner recently packed up and moved to its new plot of land in Silver Spring Township where it will reopen mid-2023 as Silver Scoop.
Holiday Dessert: A Delicious, Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Dutch Treat
The name of it doesn't make it sound too appealing, but don't be fooled. Old-fashioned sand tart cookies are one of the more addicting treats there are. It's impossible to stop after just one because they're so tiny, sweet and delicious. If you've been visiting some of the rural farm markets across the county lately, you probably have seen the cookies.
abc27.com
WellSpan Health makes multi-million dollar investment in surrounding community
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health recently announced on Dec. 15 that it has made a record-breaking investment of $313 million in the fiscal year 2022, towards the surrounding South Central Pa. community. According to WellSpan, the multi-million dollar investment was an effort that’s designed to benefit the surrounding...
