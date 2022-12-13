After 32 years in Wyomissing, the restaurant is closing its doors. Hungry customers shopping at the Berkshire Mall will no longer be able to purchase the famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries of this popular restaurant. After 32 years at its current location in the food court of the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Chick-fil-A will permanently close on December 31, 2022 at 4pm.

WYOMISSING, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO