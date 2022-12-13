ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Queen's death events cost Edinburgh council £500,000

City of Edinburgh Council has asked the UK Treasury for more than £500,000 to cover the costs of events to mark the Queens's death. The city played a major role in the days following the late monarch's death in September. The late Queen's coffin was transported from Balmoral to...
BBC

Migrants to be kept longer at Manston processing centre

The government has given itself powers to hold migrants for longer periods at the Manston processing centre in Kent. It comes after overcrowding at the site this autumn led to some migrants being kept longer than the 24-hour legal limit. Under new rules, people can be kept there for up...
BBC

Lib Dems urge ministers to ban home repossessions over Christmas

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has called on the government to ban banks from repossessing people's homes over the holiday period. Thousands of families are facing a "nightmare before Christmas" as mortgage rates soar, warned Sir Ed. He is also demanding immediate action to protect private renters from eviction...
BBC

No timetable for infected blood victims' compensation

There is a "moral case" for compensation to be paid to people affected by the contaminated blood scandal, the government has said. But Paymaster General Jeremy Quin told MPs he could not commit to a timetable. In August, the government announced that 4,000 UK victims would receive interim payments of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy