ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

'Mother Wade' hosts toy giveaway at her South Side restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're used to filling tables of food, but today Josephine's Southern Cooking was all about getting presents under the tree.The iconic South Side soul food restaurant getting into the spirit of the season with a giant gift giveaway, with many gifts filling up their dining room on 79th Street.It's an official Toys for Tots pickup location, made possible by a number of community groups and hosted by the owner known to so many as "Mother Wade."Organizers said they're here for their community throughout the year. "Every year I say we are over. This is over. For us. And the Lord always makes another way out of no way," said restaurant owner and giveaway host Josephine Wade. "And there's one thing about it, when you give good you're going to sow good. And reaping comes with sowing."Wade said they're hosting another event on December 22nd. That food and gift giveaway will be first come, first serve.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Free Food Market in Woodlawn offers fresh food to Chicagoans in need

CHICAGO - The Free Food Market is a pantry where choice is key. Like any local grocery store, the Free Food Market in Woodlawn has fresh produce, milk and eggs. There are also shelves filled with canned goods, cereal, bread and meat of every kind. You pick what you like, so nothing goes to waste.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Local soul sensation Jo Ann Garrett disappeared from the biz in her 20s

Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who’ve been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place. Sometimes the Secret History of Chicago Music reads like a novel, with an...
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Milt’s BBQ is Chicago’s only kosher barbecue joint

When the rest of the world thought beef brisket was too leathery to eat, Ashkenazic Jews proved them wrong. For centuries, they braised the cow’s breast low and slow, unlocking a succulence so insatiable American pitmasters wanted in. “You pickle it, you smoke it, you salt it. You do...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Chicago's Hotblock Jmoe gives away $25,000 in toys for Christmas, releases new single "658"

(Chicago, IL) - December 16, 2022. Up and coming hip-hop artist Hotblock Jmoe returns to his hometown of Chicago for the holidays with a mission to give away $25,000 in toys to the southside community who helped shape him into the person he is today. Through his music label Velcro Records, the Christmas Toy Drive will be hosted on Dec. 16th at the Vernard L. Alsberry Jr. Municipal Center in Hazel Crest, IL. with the Apostle Dr. Lisa Benjaminand is open to the public.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Roseland Church Will Give Out Hats, Scarves, Food And More At Free Event Saturday

ROSELAND — A Roseland church is giving personal care items to neighbors this weekend ahead of the winter holidays. The free event is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at St. George and St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 164 E. 111th St. Organizers will give out 100 care packages filled with hats, scarves, gloves, socks, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, deodorant and soap.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Saint Sabina Church teams up with Chicago restaurant to feed locals

CHICAGO - A massive holiday food giveaway took place Wednesday on Chicago’s South Side. Twelve-hundred free meals were given to neighbors of Saint Sabina Church. "It’s not gonna save their life, it’s not gonna turn their life around, but it's somebody saying they care about them," said Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

South Side Couple Gets $250,000 City Grant For Their Chatham Wine And Cheese Bar: ‘We’re Going All In And All Out’

CHATHAM — A South Side wine and charcuterie bar is one step closer to becoming a reality after getting a big boost from a city grant. Park Manor 75, a Black-owned business led by a husband-and-wife duo, was one of 60 beneficiaries of the city’s Community Development Grant in November. The grant, created under Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago Recovery Plan, awards funding to businesses citywide as they recover from the pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

St. Sabina Parish hosting meal giveaway with 1,200 free meals

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This time of year can be difficult for many families trying to keep everyone fed.That's why Chicago's Saint Sabina Parish is hosting a free meal giveaway Tuesday and 1,200 meals will be handed out at BJ's Market and Bakery at 79th and Racine.The giveaway takes place from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. 
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

COVID-19 cases, deaths surge in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods

COVID-19 cases nearly doubled as deaths increased in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods after a post-Thanksgiving surge in American cities. Impacting cities across the country, the surge has health officials renewing calls for mask mandates and booster shots. As of December 5, about 14 out of 20 Black zip codes in...
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Escape to The Robey Hotel in Bucktown Chicago for the Holidays

If you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, consider booking a stay at The Robey Hotel in Chicago's trendy Bucktown neighborhood. This sleek and stylish hotel offers the perfect retreat for those looking to unwind and recharge. The Robey Hotel is a former clock factory...
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy