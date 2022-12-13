CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're used to filling tables of food, but today Josephine's Southern Cooking was all about getting presents under the tree.The iconic South Side soul food restaurant getting into the spirit of the season with a giant gift giveaway, with many gifts filling up their dining room on 79th Street.It's an official Toys for Tots pickup location, made possible by a number of community groups and hosted by the owner known to so many as "Mother Wade."Organizers said they're here for their community throughout the year. "Every year I say we are over. This is over. For us. And the Lord always makes another way out of no way," said restaurant owner and giveaway host Josephine Wade. "And there's one thing about it, when you give good you're going to sow good. And reaping comes with sowing."Wade said they're hosting another event on December 22nd. That food and gift giveaway will be first come, first serve.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO