Taco giveaway turns into dip snit on South Side
Early in the week, Chef Michael Airhart and the organization he founded, Taste for the Homeless, gave food away at 63rd and Ashland. Left over were several pallets of avocado dip.
'Mother Wade' hosts toy giveaway at her South Side restaurant
CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're used to filling tables of food, but today Josephine's Southern Cooking was all about getting presents under the tree.The iconic South Side soul food restaurant getting into the spirit of the season with a giant gift giveaway, with many gifts filling up their dining room on 79th Street.It's an official Toys for Tots pickup location, made possible by a number of community groups and hosted by the owner known to so many as "Mother Wade."Organizers said they're here for their community throughout the year. "Every year I say we are over. This is over. For us. And the Lord always makes another way out of no way," said restaurant owner and giveaway host Josephine Wade. "And there's one thing about it, when you give good you're going to sow good. And reaping comes with sowing."Wade said they're hosting another event on December 22nd. That food and gift giveaway will be first come, first serve.
fox32chicago.com
New food hub on Chicago's West Side going above and beyond to support residents
CHICAGO - A new kind of food bank just opened on Chicago's West Side where the mantra is "food is medicine." Bethel New Life, a community wellness hub in the Austin neighborhood, welcomed the addition of a new food pantry Friday. They want to make sure that residents nearby have...
fox32chicago.com
Free Food Market in Woodlawn offers fresh food to Chicagoans in need
CHICAGO - The Free Food Market is a pantry where choice is key. Like any local grocery store, the Free Food Market in Woodlawn has fresh produce, milk and eggs. There are also shelves filled with canned goods, cereal, bread and meat of every kind. You pick what you like, so nothing goes to waste.
chicagocrusader.com
Josephine’s Southern Cooking hosting toy, gift and meal giveaways for the holiday
Josephine’s Southern Cooking, the iconic soul food restaurant on Chicago’s south side, will be helping make the holidays brighter for neighborhood families in Chatham, with two events on December 16th and 22nd. On Friday, December 16th Josephine’s becomes the official pick-up location for Toys for Tots, where they...
CHICAGO READER
Local soul sensation Jo Ann Garrett disappeared from the biz in her 20s
Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who’ve been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place. Sometimes the Secret History of Chicago Music reads like a novel, with an...
thereporteronline.net
Milt’s BBQ is Chicago’s only kosher barbecue joint
When the rest of the world thought beef brisket was too leathery to eat, Ashkenazic Jews proved them wrong. For centuries, they braised the cow’s breast low and slow, unlocking a succulence so insatiable American pitmasters wanted in. “You pickle it, you smoke it, you salt it. You do...
chicagostarmedia.com
Chicago's Hotblock Jmoe gives away $25,000 in toys for Christmas, releases new single "658"
(Chicago, IL) - December 16, 2022. Up and coming hip-hop artist Hotblock Jmoe returns to his hometown of Chicago for the holidays with a mission to give away $25,000 in toys to the southside community who helped shape him into the person he is today. Through his music label Velcro Records, the Christmas Toy Drive will be hosted on Dec. 16th at the Vernard L. Alsberry Jr. Municipal Center in Hazel Crest, IL. with the Apostle Dr. Lisa Benjaminand is open to the public.
Did You Know Illinois Is Infamous For Three Weird Christmas Traditions?
When it comes to odd holiday traditions, Illinois is closely linked to three of the weirdest ones. During the holiday season, most families have a whole set of traditions they do each year and many of them may be the same as our neighbors and friends, while others may be vastly different.
Roseland Church Will Give Out Hats, Scarves, Food And More At Free Event Saturday
ROSELAND — A Roseland church is giving personal care items to neighbors this weekend ahead of the winter holidays. The free event is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at St. George and St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 164 E. 111th St. Organizers will give out 100 care packages filled with hats, scarves, gloves, socks, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, deodorant and soap.
fox32chicago.com
Saint Sabina Church teams up with Chicago restaurant to feed locals
CHICAGO - A massive holiday food giveaway took place Wednesday on Chicago’s South Side. Twelve-hundred free meals were given to neighbors of Saint Sabina Church. "It’s not gonna save their life, it’s not gonna turn their life around, but it's somebody saying they care about them," said Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church.
blockclubchicago.org
Closed Sears Site In Austin To Get $100 Million Medical Facility, Grocery Store, Townhomes And Apartments, Neighbors Told
AUSTIN — Redevelopment plans on the site of a former West Side Sears store and other nearby vacant land have expanded to include a 62,000-square-foot medical facility, officials told residents Wednesday night. Residents have waited years for the now-demolished Sears at North and Harlem avenues to be replaced with...
City of Chicago says it's ready to clear snow, but not in front of your sidewalk
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One thing is for sure winter snow is coming soon and the city of Chicago says it's ready.On Thursday, the city held its annual winter do's and don'ts when it comes to Chicago snow. Here's the big takeaway: Homeowners are indeed responsible for clearing those sidewalks -- not the city.
South Side Couple Gets $250,000 City Grant For Their Chatham Wine And Cheese Bar: ‘We’re Going All In And All Out’
CHATHAM — A South Side wine and charcuterie bar is one step closer to becoming a reality after getting a big boost from a city grant. Park Manor 75, a Black-owned business led by a husband-and-wife duo, was one of 60 beneficiaries of the city’s Community Development Grant in November. The grant, created under Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago Recovery Plan, awards funding to businesses citywide as they recover from the pandemic.
Pangea Real Estate sells local residential portfolio to New York company
Multiple news organizations are reporting that Pangea Real Estate has a deal to sell its substantial real estate portfolio in Chicago for more than $600 million. The tentative sale, which includes hundreds of South Side rental units, is to the New York-based real estate firm Emerald Empire. According to the...
Bad for bugs, safe for people: South Side company offers pesticide-free repellent
R.B. Pest Solutions on the South Side offers a way for Chicagoans to control insects without pesticides. Her crews spray a combination of water and essential oils, such as peppermint and clove oil, which she said act as a natural insect repellent.
St. Sabina Parish hosting meal giveaway with 1,200 free meals
CHICAGO (CBS) -- This time of year can be difficult for many families trying to keep everyone fed.That's why Chicago's Saint Sabina Parish is hosting a free meal giveaway Tuesday and 1,200 meals will be handed out at BJ's Market and Bakery at 79th and Racine.The giveaway takes place from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Chicago Extends Application Deadline to Receive $500 in Aid. Here's to Know About the Program
Chicago's new assistance program is offering eligible city residents $500 cash payments with a fresh application deadline. Residents looking to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 now have until to Dec. 31 to do so, according to the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services. The one-time payments will...
chicagocrusader.com
COVID-19 cases, deaths surge in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods
COVID-19 cases nearly doubled as deaths increased in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods after a post-Thanksgiving surge in American cities. Impacting cities across the country, the surge has health officials renewing calls for mask mandates and booster shots. As of December 5, about 14 out of 20 Black zip codes in...
Escape to The Robey Hotel in Bucktown Chicago for the Holidays
If you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, consider booking a stay at The Robey Hotel in Chicago's trendy Bucktown neighborhood. This sleek and stylish hotel offers the perfect retreat for those looking to unwind and recharge. The Robey Hotel is a former clock factory...
