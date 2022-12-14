Woman Charged With Threatening Victim With Steak Knife In Yorktown: Police

Kitchen knife. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Nick

A woman from Northern Westchester has been charged with threatening her partner with a knife in a domestic incident, police said.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, around 7:30 p.m., Yorktown Police received a report of a domestic incident that had happened on Saturday, July 30, during which a woman threatened a victim with a steak knife, according to Yorktown Police.

Days later on Saturday, Dec. 10, around 12:10 p.m., the suspect turned herself in to police and was arrested, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Michelle Nugent of Mohegan Lake, was charged with second-degree menacing and is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Additionally, a temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, according to police.

