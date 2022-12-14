ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, NY

Woman Charged With Threatening Victim With Steak Knife In Yorktown: Police

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AJeWy_0jh5kouf00
Kitchen knife. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Nick

A woman from Northern Westchester has been charged with threatening her partner with a knife in a domestic incident, police said.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, around 7:30 p.m., Yorktown Police received a report of a domestic incident that had happened on Saturday, July 30, during which a woman threatened a victim with a steak knife, according to Yorktown Police.

Days later on Saturday, Dec. 10, around 12:10 p.m., the suspect turned herself in to police and was arrested, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Michelle Nugent of Mohegan Lake, was charged with second-degree menacing and is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Additionally, a temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, according to police.

to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Officer Thrown From Car As Shoplifters' Getaway Driver Flees East Garden City Mall, Police Say

Three women are facing charges after their alleged attempt to steal from a Long Island shopping mall was foiled by police, according to authorities. Officers were called at around 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, with reports that two women had stolen merchandise from the Macy’s store in East Garden City, located in the Roosevelt Field mall, Nassau County Police said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

17-Year-Old Stabbed 'Several' Times At Uniondale High School

A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being stabbed several times at a Long Island high school, authorities said. The incident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, in Uniondale outside of Uniondale High School, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators said two boys got into an argument when the...
UNIONDALE, NY
Daily Voice

New Milford PD: Hackensack Ex-Con Made Dozens Of Threatening Calls To Police, Local School

An ex-con with a history of making threats used racial slurs in alarming calls to a New Milford school, followed by 26 similar calls to borough police, authorities charged. The first call by Sean Michael Persons, 39, of Hackensack last week was “threatening, offensive and had racial rhetoric,” alarming school administrators, Police Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Correction Officer From Cortlandt Manor Charged With Assaulting Inmate, Falsifying Records

A correction officer from Northern Westchester is charged with assaulting an inmate of the Dutchess County prison he once worked at and falsifying the records of the incident. The assault happened on May 28, 2020, when 32-year-old Cortlandt Manor resident Taj Everly assaulted an inmate at Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville, according to an announcement by US Attorney Damian Williams from Thursday, Dec. 15.
CORTLANDT MANOR, NY
Daily Voice

Man, Woman Shot Outside Bridgeport Restaurant, Police Say

A man and woman were shot outside a restaurant following a dispute in Fairfield County. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 18 at La Sabrosura Restaurant located at 533/537 East Main St. in Bridgeport. Bridgeport Police responded to the restaurant after receiving a report of shots fired....
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Pair Nabbed In Ridgefield Vehicle Burglary

A Ridgefield police officer quickly nabbed one suspect and another was captured soon after following an overnight vehicle break-in, authorities said. The pair bolted into the Ridgefield Nature Center as Officer Kevin Nebbia pulled up to the burglarized vehicle on Bruce Street near Slocum Avenue shortly before 3 a.m., Lt. Bruno Carbone said.
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Mastermind Of Nanuet Brinks Heist That Left 3 Dead Released From Prison

The man behind the 1981 Brinks robbery that left two Hudson Valley police officers and an armored car guard dead has been released from federal prison for health reasons. Mutulu Shakur, age 72, most famously known for being the stepfather of slain rapper Tupac Shakur, was granted release by the US Parole Commission on Friday, Dec. 16, due to a terminal illness, according to multiple news reports.
NANUET, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
431K+
Followers
62K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy