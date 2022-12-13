Read full article on original website
‘Cookies With Santa’ Saturday In Texarkana
Bring the kids to have cookies with Santa on Saturday from 11 am until 2 pm in Texarkana. Your kids can have cookies with Santa on Saturday at Dot's Ace Hardware in Texarkana. This is what Dot's Ace Hardware had to say about this upcoming event for the kids:. The.
Ice Skating, Movies & More This Saturday at Christmas on Main
If you've been having a tough time getting into the Christmas spirit then get ready because that will all change this Saturday. It's Christmas on Main in downtown Texarkana this Saturday, December 17. There will be an Ice Skating Rink Next to the Perot Theatre. When was the last time...
KSLA
Salvation Army of Texarkana gives Angel Tree gifts to children, elderly
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Volunteers with the Salvation Army of Texarkana were busy Thursday, Dec. 15 bringing cheer to the young and old during an Angel Tree distribution. The former Pleasant Grove Elementary School cafeteria was filled with bags of toys and other items for families who signed up for assistance this holiday season.
txktoday.com
Dragons Den Dream Team- “We’re Still Open!”
The Dragons Den located in Genoa has recently changed hands and is now owned and partnered by Jeremy Norman and Matt Gilley of Big Gilley’s BBQ in Ashdown. The Dragons Den Cafe is well known for their cajun take on recipes, comfortable family atmosphere and of course their incredible food, and the new owners want you to know that nothing is changing… except maybe a future expansion!
easttexasradio.com
Correction – New Hospital Coming To Red River County
The hospital is not owned by Dr. Hashmi. The building is owned by Amy Holding Company and the hospital is a separate entity. A new hospital for Red River County will begin on Saturday. The groundbreaking for what will be known as the Clarksville General Hospital, Heart and Vascular Institute at 3000 West Main St. in Clarksville will start at 11:00 am. The hospital’s first phase will be a 15-bed heart and vascular institute, and the second phase will be a 50-bed hospital.
Enjoy a Free December Movie Night Out ‘Polar Express’ Saturday Dec 17
There are so many great Christmas movies to watch every year. There is a Christmas movie that has really become a serious tradition to watch over the past few years and that one is all about the magic of Christmas. The Polar Express and you can see it free this...
ktalnews.com
Texarkana city council passes spay, neuter ordinance
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday night that would require that pets are spayed or neutered in an effort to control pet populations. The ordinance requires any impounded pet returned to its owner or adopted from the city must be spayed or neutered...
Just in Time for Christmas New Store Opens in Texarkana
There are only 14 days until Christmas and if you have been holiday shopping, I have some great news to tell you about in Texarkana. Skechers is now open in their new store at 3325 Mall Drive, the former location of Pier 1 Imports, adjacent to Burlington's, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.
KSLA
Woman’s car, Christmas gifts stolen
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — It’s much more than just a hunt for a car stolen overnight from the driveway of a Bossier City mother of three. It’s also a hunt for their Christmas. The family awoke to find their car missing ... along with Christmas presents...
Texarkana Arkansas Police arrest 5 after robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested four women and a man from Shreveport, Louisiana, on Wednesday around 7:41 p.m. after patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas. Officers used tracking information to locate a white Chevrolet Malibu...
CASA Texarkana Has An Awesome Fundraiser Friday
CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates in Texarkana are having a fundraiser at Panda Express in Texarkana on Friday. The fundraiser will be at the newly opened Panda Express at 3200 St. Michael Drive. You can visit Pand Express on Friday from 10:30 am until 9:30 pm to participate. This is what CASA Texarkana had to say about this upcoming fundraiser:
KLTV
East Texas timber damage from November tornadoes estimated at $13M
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The Texas A&M Forest Service said a series of tornadoes that struck Northeast Texas in early November damaged timber on more than 10,000 acres. The timber was worth an estimated $13 million. Storms that tracked across North Texas on Nov. 4 resulted in seven tornadoes, five...
Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport
Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
Our ‘Salute to Service’ Features Two Of The Best From The Ark-La-Tex
Townsquare Media - Texarkana is proud to feature two of our Nation's finest, in service to their country and fellow man, one from Magnolia, Arkansas, and the other from right here in Texarkana, Texas. Army Sgt. Jane Waller - Magnolia, Arkansas. Our first salute goes out to U.S. Army Sgt....
txktoday.com
$100,000 Bond Set for Woman Arrested for Abandoning/Endangering a Child
The Texarkana Texas Police Department reports that around 2:30 a.m. yesterday morning, Officer Jonathan Price was flagged down by a lady who said that she’d just found a little girl walking down College Drive. She was barefoot and had on only her pajamas – even though it was cold and wet outside. The four-year-old told them that she woke up and couldn’t find her mother, so she decided to go run down the road and find her. She was able to show them where she lived, but they found the front door of the apartment standing wide open and nobody was there.
ktalnews.com
SWEPCO addressing power outages following storms
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO is reporting only 250 outages from Texarkana to Natchitoches after a line of destructive storms moved through the area Tuesday night. The storms caused widespread damage in Elysian Fields, Texas, and Keithville, Farmerville and New Iberia in Louisiana where tornados touched down, destroying trees and homes. A mother and child died in Keithville when a suspected EF2 ripped apart their home.
Washington Gains Overwhelming Support To Lead Texarkana Chamber
The board of directors for the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce voted unanimously during its regularly scheduled November board meeting, to name Denis Washington to the position of president and CEO of the Chamber. Mr. Washington has been serving as interim president and CEO since May of this year.
Painting With Millie the Roo at Busy B Ranch and Wildlife Park
Christmas has come to the ranch! Busy B Ranch and Wildlife Park is having a painting party with Millie the Kangaroo this Saturday. December 10, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Jefferson, Texas. It's called "Painting With Millie," it's a girls painting party where you can enjoy the wild...
bossierpress.com
Train Hits oversized load truck in Plain Dealing
According to a Facebook post by Bossier Fire District 7, a train hit an oversized load truck at W. Mary Lee (4 lane) in Plain Dealing. Update: 12:10 pm They are going to try to move the train in 2-4 hours so they can get the crossing opened at Palmetto. We have had several calls asking about injuries and we are happy to report there were no injuries. We will advise as we get more information.
Two Area Law Enforcement Agencies Looking For Diesel Thieves
Someone is using a U-Haul box truck to steal hundreds of gallons of diesel, have you seen them, two East Texas law enforcement agencies would like to find them. Recent reports and pictures have surfaced of vehicles used and one of the men allegedly responsible for the theft of hundreds of gallons of diesel in both Bowie and Cass counties. It appears that these two agencies are looking fo the same people.
