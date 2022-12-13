ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Northern Nevada Industrial Sector Remains Solid Despite Economic Slowdowns

The vibrancy and growth of the Reno-Sparks industrial market has solidified the region’s position as a premier distribution hub of the Western U.S. — even as we head into what is expected to be a nationwide economic slowdown in the near term. The third quarter continued the trend...
RENO, NV
Eastern Union Arranges $78.6M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Multifamily Portfolio

NEW YORK CITY — Eastern Union has arranged a $78.6 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of 12 multifamily properties totaling 1,017 units that are predominantly located throughout Northern New Jersey. The portfolio also includes one property in The Bronx. Alex Jaffa of Eastern Union arranged the loan, which carries a fixed interest rate of 4.25 percent and a 10-year term, through Kearny Bank. The undisclosed borrower was a New Jersey-based investment firm that operates the properties through a variety of affiliated limited liability companies.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Trinity Health Michigan Unveils Plans for $238.2M Hospital in Metro Detroit

BRIGHTON, MICH. — Trinity Health Michigan has unveiled plans for a replacement hospital in metro Detroit’s Livingston County that will enhance patient access and create an integrated campus of medical and surgical care at its existing medical center in Brighton. The three-year project has a price tag of $238.2 million.
BRIGHTON, MI

