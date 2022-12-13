ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 175

ChowderBerryCrunch(Me)
3d ago

It was a non emergency call, I'll never understand why he even entered the backyard to begin with. it was a non emergency call. why didn't he just go up and knock on the door?

Reply(7)
98
marshall buersken
3d ago

What are they doing on private property without a warrant or consent. The U S Supreme Court ruled that a house and its curtalledge are void from police entering with prouble cause. Must have Warrent or consent !!

Reply(36)
35
Elouise Brown
3d ago

no matter wht words coming out his mouth is all lies an he stood over her an watch her die an he didnt even try to save her nor his partner.an he want somebody to feel sorry for him.I hope his conscience eat him alive.i hope his x partner not no police officer anymore even if he wasn't the one pull the trigger he still not a good human being to be a policeman.

Reply
20
 

The Independent

Officer gets less than 2 years for killing unarmed Black man

A judge on Thursday sentenced a white Philadelphia police officer to 11½ to 23 months in prison in the 2017 fatal shooting of an unarmed Black motorist, far less than the decades behind bars he potentially faced.Officer Eric Ruch Jr. shot and killed 25-year-old Dennis Plowden Jr. six seconds after arriving on the scene as Plowden sat on a sidewalk upon crashing a car during a high-speed chase. He was fired from the department months later.Ruch, 34, was charged in 2020 and convicted in September of voluntary manslaughter and a weapons charge. The voluntary manslaughter charge carries a maximum...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Essence

Former Officer Who Knelt On George Floyd's Back Gets Prison Sentence

J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty in October to a state count of aiding and abetting manslaughter. He will serve three and a half years in prison. The former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back while another officer kneeled on his neck was sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Friday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Tearful father of Tennessee nurse shot dead lunges at alleged killers in court

The father of a Tennessee nurse who was shot dead while driving to work in 2020 made a dramatic lunge at his daughter’s alleged killers in a Nashville courtroom before getting escorted from the building.Video footage from the courtroom on Tuesday shows the two men accused of killing the 26-year-old nurse, Devaunte Lewis Hill and James Edward Cowan, being ushered into their seats while handcuffed in a pair of matching orange jumpsuits.Seconds later, the victim’s father, Rick Kaufman, is seen rushing towards the plexiglass partition that separates the accused killers from the rest of the court. He then got...
NASHVILLE, TN
TheDailyBeast

‘Monster’ With Sharpened Teeth Held 20-Year-Old Captive for Weeks, Cops Say

A 36-year-old Michigan man kidnapped a woman, held her captive, sexually assaulted her for weeks—and threatened to “rip out her throat” with teeth he’d filed down into sharp points, cops say.Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson identified the suspect as Michael Barajas, who he said approached the 20-year-old victim around Thanksgiving and offered her a place to stay after she’d been kicked out of her house.The victim, who has not been identified, was pregnant and was especially vulnerable as Barajas spotted her on the street, Swanson said in a video shared Wednesday on Facebook.Hoping to get out of the cold, the...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
TheDailyBeast

Police Captain Accused of ‘Humiliating’ Black Cops With Racist Rant Gets Suspended

The New York police captain at the center of a lawsuit against the city of Buffalo and its police department has been suspended without pay after being accused of going on a racist diatribe during a cop training session earlier this year and retaliating against officers who complained.According to the nonprofit news outlet Investigative Post, an interim director will take over Capt. Amber Beyer’s duties as the head of the Buffalo Police Department’s Behavioral Health Team. The division manages mental health incidents “with professionalism, compassion, and concern for the safety of all involved,” according to the department’s website.Three Black officers...
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
MOSCOW, ID
94.3 Lite FM

30 Women Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields

Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of Texas interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
RadarOnline

JonBenet Shocker! Chief Investigator In Beauty Queen's Murder Removed From Probe For Misconduct

Two top commanders involved in the JonBenet Ramsey murder investigation were removed from the case after an internal audit shockingly found Boulder Police Department officers were slacking off instead of catching criminals, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The stunning announcement sent shockwaves through the hearts of the JonBenet family and the online sleuth community, who for years complained that the Boulder police were not doing enough to solve the murder of the 6-year-old found in the basement of her family’s home during Christmas on 1996.“To me, this is an opportunity to reset,” JonBenet’s half-brother John Andrew Ramsey exclusively told RadarOnline.com. “This is...
BOULDER, CO
TheDailyBeast

Cops Make Grisly Discovery After 2-Year-Old Answers FaceTime Instead of Mom

Concerned co-workers FaceTimed Javonni Jenkins when she didn’t show for work on Wednesday morning, but it was Jenkins’ 2-year-old son who picked up, and he appeared to be alone. This sent Jenkins’ colleagues scrambling to her Chicago apartment, where they met with police to bust in and conduct a welfare check. Responding officers were met with a grisly scene, however, as both Jenkins, 27, and her father, 79-year-old Curtis Hardman, had been shot dead. “We came a little too late,” Nicole Worth, a co-worker, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We saved the baby. That’s all we could do.” Cops said Jenkins’ son was uninjured and oblivious to the horror—playing with toys while his mom's co-workers were on FaceTime with him. Cops have not made an arrest in connection to the two deaths. Jenkins, a beloved medical assistant at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago, “loved being a mother,” her sister, Angela Brooks, told the Sun-Times. “She was a beautiful individual.”Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
CHICAGO, IL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Unidentified Intruder Killed Two Young Brothers As Their Mother Fought For Their Lives

Derrick Jackson and James EdwardsPhoto byTexas Department of Public Safety. On September 23, 1990, 12-year-old Derrick Jackson, his 14-year-old brother, James Edwards, their 23-year-old brother Layman Jackson and their mother, Linda Jackson, were at their apartment in Vernon, Texas. During the early morning hours, an intruder entered the apartment and shot Derrick and James while they were asleep. Their mother, Linda Jackson, fought with the intruder and was shot multiple times. Their older brother was able to escape out of a window. Derrick and James were killed and their mother, who was severely injured while fighting the intruder, was hospitalized and survived.
VERNON, TX

Comments / 0

