ChowderBerryCrunch(Me)
3d ago
It was a non emergency call, I'll never understand why he even entered the backyard to begin with. it was a non emergency call. why didn't he just go up and knock on the door?
marshall buersken
3d ago
What are they doing on private property without a warrant or consent. The U S Supreme Court ruled that a house and its curtalledge are void from police entering with prouble cause. Must have Warrent or consent !!
Elouise Brown
3d ago
no matter wht words coming out his mouth is all lies an he stood over her an watch her die an he didnt even try to save her nor his partner.an he want somebody to feel sorry for him.I hope his conscience eat him alive.i hope his x partner not no police officer anymore even if he wasn't the one pull the trigger he still not a good human being to be a policeman.
