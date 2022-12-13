Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Astria Toppenish Hospital to close Family Maternity Center in January
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -- Astria Toppenish Hospital (ATH) will no longer offer labor and delivery services in Toppenish starting Jan. 14, 2023 at midnight. “It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of the Family Maternity Center at Astria Toppenish Hospital,” said Cathy Bambrick, ATH Administrator. “We performed herculean efforts to sustain our beloved maternity center, but unfortunately, due to rising costs, labor shortages, and a significant reduction in Medicaid reimbursement, we’re unable to keep it open.”
KIMA TV
Some residents in Tri-Cities see delayed mail and deliveries this week
Tri-Cities Wash. — Over the week, KEPR has gotten calls and messages into the newsroom about folks in the Tri-Cities receiving mail and packages late, and sometimes not at all. One person we spoke to in Pasco says they haven't gotten any mail since December Third. Another person told...
KIMA TV
FBI and local law enforcement serve multiple search warrants Wednesday
Richland Wash. — We're working to find out more about multiple search warrants that were executed Wednesday in Richland by RPD, the FBI, and the Border Patrol. Right now, these agencies aren't releasing any information about what they were looking for, but we do know the FBI Southeastern Washington Safe Streets Task Force, along with local law enforcement served search warrants in the 1100 block of Wright Street, as well in the area of Wordrop and Hunt street Wednesday morning.
KIMA TV
First presumptive positive case of avian flu in commercial flock in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington Department of Agriculture is investigating the first "presumptive positive" case of avian influenza in a large commercial flock of chickens in Franklin County. The investigation began late last week. Officials of the WSDA are expecting to receive confirmatory results from the National Veterinary...
