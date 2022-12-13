‘The Santa Clauses’: Elizabeth Mitchell Fights Giant Nutcrackers in Finale Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
Expect a Parent Trap, Familiar Faces in ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Christmas Episode
What does it take to finally get your divorced parents to spend Christmas Eve together as a family? If you’re Mayan (Mayan Lopez) in “Lopez vs. Lopez Christmas” (airing Friday, December 16 at 8/7c on NBC) just some deception inspired by “The Gift of the Magi.”
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife, Allison Holker, Breaks Her Silence on Husband's Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed his passing on Wednesday and opened up about her grief in a statement published by PEOPLE. Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker gave fans the news in her own words and then asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Beloved Black Santa returns to Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw Mall
Smiles and laughs weren't hard to come by as several children at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw mall came to see a Santa that looked just like them."We've been there with white Santa already so why not explain to him how our culture works and how Black Santa is great to our community and great for us," said parent Akiana Henderson.Henderson and her best friend Ashley Johnson brought their sons to take a Christmas picture specifically with the Black Chris Kringle. For them and other parents, it's about diversity, representation and inclusion. It's been a tradition at the South Los Angeles mall...
The world turns pink and sparkly in first 'Barbie' teaser trailer
Life in plastic really is fantastic if the first official teaser trailer for the highly anticipated "Barbie" movie is anything to go by. Released by Warner Bros. on Friday, the 75-second promo gives fans a glorious introduction to Margot Robbie as the iconic doll who changed the landscape for children's toys. (CNN and Warner Bros. Pictures share parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)
Dino Danelli, The Rascals Drummer, Dead at 78
Dino Danelli, the longtime drummer for the '60s band The Rascals, has died. He was 78.
