Watertown, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police locate 15-year-old girl last seen playing in basketball game

BOSTON — Boston police have cancelled the missing person alert for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen playing in a basketball game on Wednesday night. Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, of Roxbury, was not seen since she appeared in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health at 11 Charles Street in the Fields Corner area of Dorchester around 6 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Mayor Wu Announces Two-Day Hockey Fan Festival on City Hall Plaza

Family-friendly festivities to precede 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park. BOSTON – Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the National Hockey League (NHL®) will hold NHL Winter Classic Plaza™, a two-day free, non-ticketed fan festival on December 30th and December 31st on the newly reopened City Hall Plaza. City Hall Plaza will host interactive hockey-themed activities, including appearances by Boston Bruins alumni. NHL Winter Classic Plaza™ builds up to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, an outdoor regular season hockey game that this year will be at Fenway Park on January 2nd, 2023.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

One of the Best Places to Get Square Pizza ‘Round Boston

There are many different styles of pizza, and one type that is cooked in a pan sometimes brings to mind meals from days past – though perhaps meals that were memorable in a not-so-good way. Indeed, the rectangular slices of Sicilian pizza or bakery pizza that can be found...
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Student Honored by Salem State for Academics & Engagement

The following announcement was provided by Salem State University:. Student Success and the First Year Experience office at Salem State University recently inducted 33 outstanding sophomore students into Alpha Omega Psi, an honor society for students who demonstrate strong academic performance and engagement at the university. During their first-year, these students participated in the Salem State University Emerging Scholars Program and successfully completed all requirements while maintaining a commitment to their academic success.
SALEM, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Actor Featured in Production of “A Christmas Carol”

The following announcement was provided by The Hanover Theatre:. The cherished family holiday tradition returns to Worcester! Generously sponsored by Assumption University, A Christmas Carol will take The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts’ stage from Saturday, Dec. 17 – Friday, Dec. 23. Tickets are on sale now.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Elementary School Placed on Lockdown After Intruder Found on Campus

A Boston elementary school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon due to an intruder on campus, school officials said. According to a letter sent to families, the William E. Russell Elementary School in Dorchester went into "Safe Mode" for about 20 minutes after an unknown, unauthorized person made it onto school grounds and spoke with staff. Boston Public Schools Safety Services and Boston police were both called in.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $1M on a scratch ticket in Hingham

A man from Weymouth who claimed a $1 million scratch ticket on Wednesday, Dec. 14 already has plans for what he’ll do with his winnings. On Wednesday, Edward Garrity of Weymouth claimed a winning $1 million ticket from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” scratch ticket game. Garrity opted to receive the winning prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 – before taxes.
HINGHAM, MA
universalhub.com

Meet Boston's newest giant head

The Creative, which joins Boston's pantheon of giant-head statues, sits outside the new home of the Boston Arts Academy on Ipswich Street in the Fenway. Simon Donovan, who created the work - commissioned by the city for the new school building - along with Ben Olmstead, explains the statue:. We...
BOSTON, MA
territorysupply.com

8 Unique Places to Stay Near Boston When You Need to Get Away

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. These unique places to stay near Boston are a worthy addition to any New England bucket list. Boston is a unique destination with plenty to offer...
BOSTON, MA
insideradio.com

It’s Official: WEEI Will Begin 2023 With A Revamped Airstaff.

Audacy sports WEEI-FM Boston (93.7) has made the official announcement about a series of airstaff changes at the market’s legacy sports talker. As reported earlier by Inside Radio, afternoon co-host Christian Fauria will move to middays, joining Andy Gresh. Rich Keefe, who is currently paired with Gresh in middays, will migrate to nights, which are currently hosted by Mike Mutnansky who announced his impending exit on Twitter. Keefe will also serve as pregame host for Boston Red Sox baseball broadcasts, for which WEEI is the flagship station.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts

With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Watertown News

Six Watertown Properties Holding Open Houses This Week

Check out this week’s open houses in Watertown. 286 School St., $975,000 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,696 sq. ft. 2 Family, Open House: Saturday, Dec. 17 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM. 46 Keenan St., $865,000 7 bedroom 3 bathroom 3,495 sq. ft. 2 Family, Open House: Sunday, Dec. 18 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM.
WATERTOWN, MA
Boston Globe

Mary Chung Restaurant will permanently close at the end of 2022

The owner, who is in her 80s, is retiring. A Chinese restaurant that has become an institution in Cambridge will close at the end of this year. Mary Chung Restaurant in Central Square will serve its final meals on Dec. 31, according to manager Tom Chung. The eatery has been in business for 40 years. Tom Chung confirmed the reason for the closure: The owner, his mother Mary Chung, is retiring. She is in her 80s.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

