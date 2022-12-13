ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WV

Lincoln High School Angel Luv gifts distributed to 232 children in Shinnston, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Angel Luv gifts were given to families across the Lincoln High School feeder area on Friday thanks to the help of volunteers and donors. “We couldn’t do it without everyone, and it’s not just the students. It’s the teachers, the faculty and the community — all the people who adopt the angels — and then of course the students play a big part in it, but literally everyone as a whole is who makes this a reality,” said Maria Osborne, English 11 teacher at Lincoln High School and the organizer of Angel Luv.
SHINNSTON, WV
Saturday Salutes

— The Salvation Army and plenty of people who pitched in throughout the area. The Angel Tree effort resulted in the distribution of over 1,000 gifts to area youth. — Clarksburg Fire Chief Steve Pulice and Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy. Kiddy has finished up a successful stint as interim city manager, and Pulice is now set to take on the same role until a permanent city manager can be found.
CLARKSBURG, WV
VIPS members recognized at Buckhannon City Council meeting

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Volunteers in Policing Service (VIPS) members were recognized at the Buckhannon City Council meeting that took place in council chambers on Thursday. Members were recognized for the hours they have spent as a member of VIPS during the past year. Buckhannon Police Chief Matthew...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Community Theatre looking for directors for 2023 season

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon Community Theatre is looking for directors for its 2023 performance season, which will consist of three shows. The springtime show will be “The Red Velvet Cake” war by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Bobbie Conrad Keith

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bobbie Conrad Keith, 94, of Bridgeport, WV passed away on December 15th at the WV Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg, WV. Bob was born on October 22, 1928 to Charles Conrad Keith and Madge Love Keith in Clarksburg, WV.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Faith & Hope service schedule

First Christian Apostolic Church, near Tunnelton Post Office. Sunday: 10 a.m. Sunday School, 6 p.m. worship, Rev. Ray Frankhouser, 304-329-3040, 304-568-2662.
TUNNELTON, WV
Luke David Stout

ELLAMORE, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County law enforcement continued on Wednesday the search …
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Calendar of Events for Saturday

Wreaths Across America ceremony, noon, Lost Creek 7th Day Baptist Church cemetery, held by West Virginia chapter of Operation Firm Handshake. Honoring military service members and departed veterans. Details: richard.mcclain@frontier.com or 304-841-1077.
LOST CREEK, WV
Search for man missing since 2012 rekindles with dig

ELLAMORE, W.Va. (WV News) — It's clear that the search for a 24-year-old man who went missing 10 years ago from Buckhannon is still very much active. West Virginia State Police and Upshur sheriff's deputies were at a dig site earlier this week in Ellamore, and it was confirmed that they'd obtained a search warrant revolving around the whereabouts of missing man Luke Stout.
ELLAMORE, WV
Lewis County balanced in win over Fairmont Senior

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County placed four players in double digits for the third consecutive game as they seized control early against Fairmont Senior and never looked back, rolling to a 72-45 victory. Bryn Hunt got Lewis County off to a strong start in front of the...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
State Water Development Fund proposes lowering its grant to Kingwood

KINGWOOD — Members of the Kingwood Sewer board and Travis Adams, of Civil & Environmental Consultants, discussed a possible $6.5 million sewer improvement project during the board’s Monday meeting. The project would help eliminate most of the 56 grinder pumps still in use in Kingwood.
KINGWOOD, WV
Shaffer, Crites.JPG

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The girls took the court first in Friday’s doubleheader betwee…
MORGANTOWN, WV
Buckhannon-Upshur's Savion Farmer, Ryan Kelley earn Class AAA all-state honors

Buckhannon-Upshur senior running back Savion Farmer and junior offensive lineman Ryan Kelley earned Class AAA all-state football honors as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. The Buccaneers finished the season 5-5 with Farmer being the team's top offensive weapon while Kelley was key up front.

