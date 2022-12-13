Read full article on original website
Fairmont, West Virginia, Rotary Club stocks Marion County blessing boxes ahead of Christmas
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — This week, the Fairmont Rotary Club donated hundreds of food items to local blessing boxes dotted around the county, hoping to ensure that nobody goes hungry this holiday season. The blessing boxes throughout the county allow people to walk up and freely grab whatever...
Lincoln High School Angel Luv gifts distributed to 232 children in Shinnston, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Angel Luv gifts were given to families across the Lincoln High School feeder area on Friday thanks to the help of volunteers and donors. “We couldn’t do it without everyone, and it’s not just the students. It’s the teachers, the faculty and the community — all the people who adopt the angels — and then of course the students play a big part in it, but literally everyone as a whole is who makes this a reality,” said Maria Osborne, English 11 teacher at Lincoln High School and the organizer of Angel Luv.
Backpacks for the Homeless initiative kicks off in Upshur County, West Virginia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A new initiative to help individuals experiencing homelessness in Upshur County, “Presby Backpacks for the Homeless,” is underway at the First Presbyterian Church of Buckhannon. The church was awarded a New Life Congregational Covenant Grant from the Presbytery of West Virginia in...
Upshur County, West Virginia, BOE works with local businesses, organizations to support students
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Upshur County Board of Education is staying busy in the community. On Tuesday, the Upshur County Family Resource Network (UCFRN) posted photos and a brief story of how their organization, along with the Upshur County BOE and Chapel Hill’s Band of Brothers, are helping Upshur County youth this Christmas season.
Saturday Salutes
— The Salvation Army and plenty of people who pitched in throughout the area. The Angel Tree effort resulted in the distribution of over 1,000 gifts to area youth. — Clarksburg Fire Chief Steve Pulice and Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy. Kiddy has finished up a successful stint as interim city manager, and Pulice is now set to take on the same role until a permanent city manager can be found.
VIPS members recognized at Buckhannon City Council meeting
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Volunteers in Policing Service (VIPS) members were recognized at the Buckhannon City Council meeting that took place in council chambers on Thursday. Members were recognized for the hours they have spent as a member of VIPS during the past year. Buckhannon Police Chief Matthew...
Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools officials prepare to shift attention for second semester
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Schools in Harrison County soon will turn their attention to the second semester and the changes that come with it. One of the biggest adjustments will be the increased focus on standardized testing.
Community Theatre looking for directors for 2023 season
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon Community Theatre is looking for directors for its 2023 performance season, which will consist of three shows. The springtime show will be “The Red Velvet Cake” war by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.
Bobbie Conrad Keith
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bobbie Conrad Keith, 94, of Bridgeport, WV passed away on December 15th at the WV Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg, WV. Bob was born on October 22, 1928 to Charles Conrad Keith and Madge Love Keith in Clarksburg, WV.
Faith & Hope service schedule
First Christian Apostolic Church, near Tunnelton Post Office. Sunday: 10 a.m. Sunday School, 6 p.m. worship, Rev. Ray Frankhouser, 304-329-3040, 304-568-2662.
Luke David Stout
ELLAMORE, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County law enforcement continued on Wednesday the search …
Calendar of Events for Saturday
Wreaths Across America ceremony, noon, Lost Creek 7th Day Baptist Church cemetery, held by West Virginia chapter of Operation Firm Handshake. Honoring military service members and departed veterans. Details: richard.mcclain@frontier.com or 304-841-1077.
Search for man missing since 2012 rekindles with dig
ELLAMORE, W.Va. (WV News) — It's clear that the search for a 24-year-old man who went missing 10 years ago from Buckhannon is still very much active. West Virginia State Police and Upshur sheriff's deputies were at a dig site earlier this week in Ellamore, and it was confirmed that they'd obtained a search warrant revolving around the whereabouts of missing man Luke Stout.
Upshur County, West Virginia's Dr. Jeani Hawkins elected as president of WVFRW
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Jeani Hawkins has been elected as president of the West Virginia Federation of Republican Women (WVFRW) by the WVFRW Executive Committee and Board of Directors. Hawkins initially was elected as first vice president, then was elected president upon the resignation of Anne Dandelet.
Lewis County balanced in win over Fairmont Senior
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County placed four players in double digits for the third consecutive game as they seized control early against Fairmont Senior and never looked back, rolling to a 72-45 victory. Bryn Hunt got Lewis County off to a strong start in front of the...
Mountain Gymnastics Academy gymnasts compete in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the Mountain Gymnastics Academy competed Dec. 9-11 at the Seasons Greetings Gymnastics Invitational in Morgantown. In the Xcel Bronze division, Esme Heckler of Mill Creek placed first on bars, floor and all-around.
Marion Co., West Virginia, representatives meet with BOE to discuss upcoming legislative session
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Wednesday morning, the Marion County Board of Education had a two-hour conversation with local representatives in the state legislature to discuss the county's primary concerns heading into 2023, with the state's "antiquated" school aid formula being most prominent. All five members of the board,...
State Water Development Fund proposes lowering its grant to Kingwood
KINGWOOD — Members of the Kingwood Sewer board and Travis Adams, of Civil & Environmental Consultants, discussed a possible $6.5 million sewer improvement project during the board’s Monday meeting. The project would help eliminate most of the 56 grinder pumps still in use in Kingwood.
Shaffer, Crites.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The girls took the court first in Friday’s doubleheader betwee…
Buckhannon-Upshur's Savion Farmer, Ryan Kelley earn Class AAA all-state honors
Buckhannon-Upshur senior running back Savion Farmer and junior offensive lineman Ryan Kelley earned Class AAA all-state football honors as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. The Buccaneers finished the season 5-5 with Farmer being the team's top offensive weapon while Kelley was key up front.
