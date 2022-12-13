On Saturday, Dec. 17, DeKalb County Government is partnering with local faith leaders to celebrate the 2022 holiday season by distributing 5,000 boxes of food. “The rising cost of groceries will make it more difficult for families to put food on their tables during this holiday season,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “DeKalb County Government and our faith leaders are grateful for the opportunity to help provide some holiday joy to hardworking families.”

