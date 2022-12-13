Read full article on original website
Related
dekalbcountyga.gov
Briarlake Forest Park Ribbon Cutting to be Held Dec. 22
DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will hold an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly constructed large pavilion at Briarlake Forest Park on Thursday, December 22, at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be held at Briarlake Forest Park, 3330 Briarlake Road, Decatur, GA 30033. A total of...
dekalbcountyga.gov
Kensington Road Closure Begins Jan. 5
On Thursday, Jan. 5, Kensington Road will be closed between Camp Road and Memorial Drive for at least four weeks as crews work to replace a network of sewer pipes. The work, which is part of the rehabilitation of DeKalb County’s sewer infrastructure, will require a full road closure as pipes are replaced.
dekalbcountyga.gov
DeKalb to Hold Christmas Food Distribution Dec. 17
On Saturday, Dec. 17, DeKalb County Government is partnering with local faith leaders to celebrate the 2022 holiday season by distributing 5,000 boxes of food. “The rising cost of groceries will make it more difficult for families to put food on their tables during this holiday season,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “DeKalb County Government and our faith leaders are grateful for the opportunity to help provide some holiday joy to hardworking families.”
dekalbcountyga.gov
DeKalb Announces Christmas and New Year’s Residential Sanitation Collection Schedule
Collection service to run one day late for all customers. In observance of Christmas Day on Monday, Dec. 26, and New Year’s Day on Monday, Jan. 2, sanitation service for residential customers will be based on a revised holiday schedule as follows:. Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2...
