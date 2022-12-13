ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Jackson State assistant Gary Harrell says it's 'very important" for Deion Sanders to coach in Celebration Bowl

Despite Deion Sanders' status as Colorado's new head coach, Sanders is still coaching Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central on Saturday. Sanders was not present for the bowl's press conference last week, with assistant Gary Harrell fielding questions instead. Harrell told reporters Sanders remains committed to finishing what he started at Jackson State.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

Five-star QB Iamaleava arrives at Tennessee, reveals likely jersey number

The star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class has arrived in Knoxville and is ready to start his college career. Five-star Class of 2023 quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava, who has been committed to the Vols for almost nine months, made several posts on his Instagram account Thursday showing that he's already in Knoxville and set to begin participating in the Vols' on-campus bowl practices.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Another starter hits the portal

About an hour before the first South Carolina Gamecocks football bowl practice, another starter appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Gilber Edmond jumped into the portal on Thursday afternoon. Just moments after news was posted to TheBigSpur, the third-year defensive end posted his announcement. This season, Edmond had 39 tackles,...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend

Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner

The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Chris Petersen explains departure from coaching; ex-Washington, Boise State coach wary of NCAA Transfer Portal

Three years have now passed since Chris Petersen abruptly stepped down as the head football coach at Washington, ending a successful tenure in Seattle that featured multiple Pac-12 titles and one College Football Playoff berth. But all of that winning brought little joy, says Petersen, who recently opened up in greater detail on why he walked away from college football coaching after more than 30 years in the industry. Petersen said he questioned his purpose in coaching after so many years in the sport. Changing times, including the emergence of the NCAA Transfer Portal, also brought challenges Petersen and other experienced coaches did not expect to navigate.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Decision Day, Final Prediction: Four-Star RB Aneyas Williams

Today is the day. Hannibal (Mo.) high school four-star running back Aneyas Williams, the No. 185 overall player in America per the composite rankings and No. 240 overall talent per 247Sports, knows where he wants to go to school. The class of 2024 standout will announce his commitment on Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 pm CT / 7 pm ET.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Oklahoma football: Bob Stoops praises Caleb Williams after USC, ex-Sooners QB wins Heisman Trophy

Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy in his first season with the USC Trojans, but the former five-star recruit got his start last season at Oklahoma, playing under the same head coach in Lincoln Riley. After Riley departed for USC, Williams played in the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win under former OU coach Bob Stoops. The legendary coach that took note of what Williams did in his Heisman campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Kansas lands transfer kicker with prolific track record

It hasn’t taken long for the Kansas football staff to find more competition for the kickers room. On Friday, KU landed the commitment of Seth Keller, a transfer from Texas State. The kicker took his official visit to Lawrence on Thursday and Friday and gave the KU coaches his pledge. He will have one season of eligibility remaining, which he will use in 2023.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Oregon football recruiting: Ducks 5-star QB commit Dante Moore visited UCLA; analyst talks chances of flipping

Oregon quarterback commit Dante Moore wrapped up an official visit to UCLA over the weekend. The five-star prospect from Detroit (Mich.) King High School is one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the 2023 class. Moore ranks as the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore committed to Oregon in July and the visit to UCLA marked his first trip to a school other than Oregon since his commitment. Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports' director of recruiting, recently joined “The College Football Recruiting Show” to discuss the nature of Moore's commitment to Oregon, and if UCLA has a chance to flip the talented QB prospect.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy