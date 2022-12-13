ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

yovenice.com

Willie Mae’s Officials Opens in Venice

Legendary New Orleans fried chicken restaurant now open for in-person dining. Willie Mae’s Venice has officially opened as of December 9. The New Orleans-based restaurant’s newest location is at 324 Lincoln Blvd. The granddaughter of Willie Mae, Kerry Seaton Stewart said, “The opening of Willie Mae’s Venice has been great! We are so happy to be serving our guests in our full-service dining room. We look forward the what the future brings.”
VENICE, LA
WKRG

The Lending Tree Bowl headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend for December 16th-18th

First up we have the Lending Tree Bowl Parade taking place Friday evening at 6:30 in Downtown Mobile. Every year the Lending Tree Bowl comes to Mobile as we wrap up the end of the college football season, and as always in Mobile fashion, there will be a Mardi Gras style parade that leads you into the weekend before the game kicks off on Saturday. So, make sure you make your way on down to the Lending Tree Bowl Parade Friday evening!
MOBILE, AL
mobilebaymag.com

The Rich and Earthy Bay Leaf

Kari Piecuch earned her master gardener certification in Washington state in 2016, but when she moved to Mobile, the following year, she began the intensive 14-week program all over again. “The flora is so different here,” Piecuch says. “It was worth repeating the training because the climate down here is such a contrast.”
MOBILE, AL
tmpresale.com

Chelcie Lynn in Pensacola, FL Mar 26th, 2023 – pre-sale code

The new Chelcie Lynn presale code is now available to our members. During the brief presale members have got a wonderful chance to purchase performance tickets before the general public!!!. If you can’t buy your tickets to Chelcie Lynn’s show in Pensacola during the presale you might not be able...
PENSACOLA, FL
WWL-TV

Chef Kevin Belton Recipes: Angel Hair Shrimp Pasta, Fall Cobb Salad

NEW ORLEANS — Angel Hair Shrimp Bake. In a greased 13x9-in. baking dish, layer half the pasta, shrimp, feta cheese, white cheddar cheese, and salsa. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with the Monterey Jack cheese, parsley, Creole seasoning, basil, and oregano. In a small bowl, whisk the eggs, half-and-half, and yogurt;...
CREOLE, LA
WDSU

WATCH: Tornadoes across New Orleans captured on video

NEW ORLEANS — Several videos show the moment a large tornado that damaged communities across New Orleans on Wednesday. WDSU's Tower Cam caught a tornado on the ground in the Lower Ninth Ward and Arabi for the second time this year. 2. Margaret Orr reacts to tornado on the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Drew Brees-backed Smalls Sliders opens in Slidell, with Marrero location coming soon

Small but mighty is the best way to describe Smalls Sliders, a new restaurant serving up cheeseburger sliders all over Louisiana. The concept restaurant was co-founded by Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux CEO Brandon Landry and Jacob Dugas. Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees was brought in as an initial investor. The first location was opened in Baton Rouge in 2019 and five others were quick to follow.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Tornado touches down in Marrero; see video

A tornado apparently touched down in the New Orleans metro area on U.S 90 eastbound near K Avenue, according to video retweeted by the National Weather Service New Orleans. A live feed from a Department of Transportation and Development traffic cameras in Marrero showed multiple vehicles driving past a funnel cloud illuminated by flashes of lighting at around 3:55 p.m. Wednesday.
MARRERO, LA
workboat.com

The passing of two industry giants

The maritime industry is made up of many individuals whose personalities were larger than life. Two of them passed away suddenly late last year, leaving a void in our industry and our lives. William “Bill” Dow, 86. I first met Bill Dow in 1980 at a meeting in...
NATCHEZ, LA
WALA-TV FOX10

Christmas Treats: Melted Snowman Cookie & Christmas Tree Brownies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We are making more Christmas treats. Today is melted snowmen cookies and Christmas tree brownies. Add marshmallow and use sprinkles to make the snowman’s face and arms. Christmas Tree Brownies. Brownie Mix. Green Frosting. Sprinkles or chocolate candies. Follow directions on brownie mix to bake brownies.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Sweet terrier Lila looking for home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old terrier mix named Lila. Lila was picked up by Animal Control and had 10 puppies. All of her puppies have been adopted. She is an independent, curious girl and will make a great family pet. Terriers our mischievous little dogs that are very fun to have […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Drive-thru holiday lights in Stockton, AL

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking for the perfect opportunity to get into the holiday spirit, head on over to Stockton for a beautiful Christmas light display. This drive-thru display will feature over 1,000 lights and will sync up to 10 different holiday songs. You can take multiple trips through the fun so that you don’t miss anything! This event is completely free to the public. However, donations will be accepted, with all of the proceeds going back into the park revitalization.
STOCKTON, AL

