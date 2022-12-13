Read full article on original website
yovenice.com
Willie Mae’s Officials Opens in Venice
Legendary New Orleans fried chicken restaurant now open for in-person dining. Willie Mae’s Venice has officially opened as of December 9. The New Orleans-based restaurant’s newest location is at 324 Lincoln Blvd. The granddaughter of Willie Mae, Kerry Seaton Stewart said, “The opening of Willie Mae’s Venice has been great! We are so happy to be serving our guests in our full-service dining room. We look forward the what the future brings.”
NOLA.com
Miss Black Louisiana to reign over special storytime at New Orleans East library
A special guest will lead a special holiday storytime at East New Orleans Regional Library on Dec. 22. Courtney Mpagi, the winner of the 2022 Miss Black Louisiana Pageant, will reign over festivities including stories, songs, treats and a surprise meet-and-greet from two of the North Pole’s most famous residents.
When Chris Farley went to ‘the place in Alabama’ to get sober
For years, it was never revealed where in Alabama Farley had tried to clean up or what he went through to deal with his addictions. Now, 25 years after his death, stories of Farley's time in Alabama are being told.
WKRG
The Lending Tree Bowl headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend for December 16th-18th
First up we have the Lending Tree Bowl Parade taking place Friday evening at 6:30 in Downtown Mobile. Every year the Lending Tree Bowl comes to Mobile as we wrap up the end of the college football season, and as always in Mobile fashion, there will be a Mardi Gras style parade that leads you into the weekend before the game kicks off on Saturday. So, make sure you make your way on down to the Lending Tree Bowl Parade Friday evening!
mobilebaymag.com
The Rich and Earthy Bay Leaf
Kari Piecuch earned her master gardener certification in Washington state in 2016, but when she moved to Mobile, the following year, she began the intensive 14-week program all over again. “The flora is so different here,” Piecuch says. “It was worth repeating the training because the climate down here is such a contrast.”
tmpresale.com
Chelcie Lynn in Pensacola, FL Mar 26th, 2023 – pre-sale code
The new Chelcie Lynn presale code is now available to our members. During the brief presale members have got a wonderful chance to purchase performance tickets before the general public!!!. If you can’t buy your tickets to Chelcie Lynn’s show in Pensacola during the presale you might not be able...
Different look for Hank Aaron Stadium this holiday season
If you've driven along I-65 this year, you may have noticed the annual light show at Hank Aaron stadium isn't there.
WWL-TV
Chef Kevin Belton Recipes: Angel Hair Shrimp Pasta, Fall Cobb Salad
NEW ORLEANS — Angel Hair Shrimp Bake. In a greased 13x9-in. baking dish, layer half the pasta, shrimp, feta cheese, white cheddar cheese, and salsa. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with the Monterey Jack cheese, parsley, Creole seasoning, basil, and oregano. In a small bowl, whisk the eggs, half-and-half, and yogurt;...
NOLA.com
New Lakeview restaurant from Velvet Cactus, Wrong Iron owners takes shape; see the latest
When the Lakeview restaurant Elle J's closed this summer, its address at 900 Harrison Ave. did not stay up for grabs long. The owners of the nearby restaurant Velvet Cactus and the Mid-City bar Wrong Iron on the Greenway pounced, leasing the space right away while still developing plans for what they'd open there.
'It just slung me out' | Gretna man relives the moments he was sucked into a tornado
GRETNA, La. — When Michael Willis was running errands Wednesday on the Westbank, the sky got dark. “Scariest thing in my life, I’m not going to lie,” Willis said. “Normally you can see something coming. I promise you I didn't hear anything or see anything.”. While...
Top 9 Places to Get a Great Po'boy in Louisiana
Here are 9 of the best places in Louisiana to get a great Poboy.
WDSU
WATCH: Tornadoes across New Orleans captured on video
NEW ORLEANS — Several videos show the moment a large tornado that damaged communities across New Orleans on Wednesday. WDSU's Tower Cam caught a tornado on the ground in the Lower Ninth Ward and Arabi for the second time this year. 2. Margaret Orr reacts to tornado on the...
NOLA.com
Drew Brees-backed Smalls Sliders opens in Slidell, with Marrero location coming soon
Small but mighty is the best way to describe Smalls Sliders, a new restaurant serving up cheeseburger sliders all over Louisiana. The concept restaurant was co-founded by Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux CEO Brandon Landry and Jacob Dugas. Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees was brought in as an initial investor. The first location was opened in Baton Rouge in 2019 and five others were quick to follow.
Oyster harvesters upset after AMRD closes fishing areas due to overharvesting
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Many oyster harvesters gathered in Dauphin Island to meet with Scott Bannon, the director of the Alabama Marine Resource Division, after AMRD announced they are closing two areas in the bay. The AMRD closed a portion of waters on the east side of the Mobile bay Tuesday afternoon due to […]
NOLA.com
Tornado touches down in Marrero; see video
A tornado apparently touched down in the New Orleans metro area on U.S 90 eastbound near K Avenue, according to video retweeted by the National Weather Service New Orleans. A live feed from a Department of Transportation and Development traffic cameras in Marrero showed multiple vehicles driving past a funnel cloud illuminated by flashes of lighting at around 3:55 p.m. Wednesday.
workboat.com
The passing of two industry giants
The maritime industry is made up of many individuals whose personalities were larger than life. Two of them passed away suddenly late last year, leaving a void in our industry and our lives. William “Bill” Dow, 86. I first met Bill Dow in 1980 at a meeting in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Christmas Treats: Melted Snowman Cookie & Christmas Tree Brownies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We are making more Christmas treats. Today is melted snowmen cookies and Christmas tree brownies. Add marshmallow and use sprinkles to make the snowman’s face and arms. Christmas Tree Brownies. Brownie Mix. Green Frosting. Sprinkles or chocolate candies. Follow directions on brownie mix to bake brownies.
Sweet terrier Lila looking for home
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old terrier mix named Lila. Lila was picked up by Animal Control and had 10 puppies. All of her puppies have been adopted. She is an independent, curious girl and will make a great family pet. Terriers our mischievous little dogs that are very fun to have […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Drive-thru holiday lights in Stockton, AL
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking for the perfect opportunity to get into the holiday spirit, head on over to Stockton for a beautiful Christmas light display. This drive-thru display will feature over 1,000 lights and will sync up to 10 different holiday songs. You can take multiple trips through the fun so that you don’t miss anything! This event is completely free to the public. However, donations will be accepted, with all of the proceeds going back into the park revitalization.
‘Whatever it is, I’m against it’ almost killed passenger rail link
You can learn a lot from old movies. Ninety years ago, Groucho Marx summed up a lot of what goes on today in politics, business and commerce:. That’s from his 1932 movie, “Horse Feathers.”. The lyrics are right on target in Mobile, Alabama, which was founded because of...
