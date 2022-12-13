Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Franklin police respond to deadly accident involving truck
FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state police are investigating after a man was killed in an accident involving a truck in the Town of Franklin. Officials with the Franklin Police Department said it was just after 6:30 a.m. on Friday when officers and Franklin Fire were called to 176 Grove Street, the site of a trucking company. First responders had received reports of “a person down and not breathing” before arriving to find a male victim at the scene.
GoLocalProv
Man Killed in I-95 Crash on Friday Morning
On Friday at approximately 1 am, members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence. According to the State Police,...
ABC6.com
East Greenwich Police ask for help looking for missing person
EAST GREENWICH R.I. (WLNE) — The East Greenwich Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing resident. Police identified the missing person as 33-year-old David Craig. Officials said Craig was last seen Tuesday at noon and is known to frequent Carr’s Pond in the Big...
ABC6.com
Missing East Greenwich man found dead by Carr’s Pond
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — An East Greenwich man who had been missing since Tuesday has been found dead. A Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management confirmed that David Craig’s body was found near Carr’s Pond Thursday afternoon. The death is being deemed not suspicious, and the...
School bus gets stuck in sinkhole in Fall River
There were reports of a water main break in the area of New Boston Road.
fallriverreporter.com
Police: Driver ejected, killed, in multi-vehicle early morning crash on Route 95, victim’s name released
A driver was killed Friday after an early morning multi-vehicle crash on Route 95 involving a tractor trailer. According to Rhode Island State Police, just before 1:00 a.m., members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman indicted on charges that she was speeding while on drugs and alcohol in crash that killed police officer
A Massachusetts woman has been indicted on charges that she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she caused a fatal crash that killed an off-duty Massachusetts police officer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday, a Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments charging...
A Sign of the Times: The Dartmouth Mall Holiday Traffic Feels Nonexistent This Year
Every holiday, especially around Christmas time, I do my very best to avoid any commute that comes close to the North Dartmouth Mall. It's one thing to get stuck in traffic if you're out and about doing some last-minute shopping because that's on you, but it's another if you're fighting the bumper-to-bumper traffic in an attempt to just get home.
Kind Stranger Gives Generous Gift to Young Mother at TJ Maxx in Wareham
While the random act of kindness in Tiverton this morning turned out to be an awkward misunderstanding, the kind gesture that unfolded in Wareham this afternoon was pure-hearted and fully intentional. Kristen Kelly of Carver was left in tears after she discovered a generous stranger paid for her holiday gifts...
Pawtucket business owner spreads Christmas cheer by giving back
The Pawtucket business owner has spent the past week embracing the role of Santa's helper, collecting and wrapping nearly 500 presents for Rhode Island families in need.
Massachusetts fugitive found living on shrimp farm in Guatemala after 31 years, police say
Mario Garcia, 50, was found living under an alias and operating a shrimp farm in Guatemala, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Man killed in Rehoboth crash identified
The investigation continues into a crash that killed an Attleboro man Tuesday afternoon.
ABC6.com
2 new homeless shelters prepare to serve over 100 homeless Rhode Islanders
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At least 500 people in Rhode Island are homeless, according to the Community Care Alliance, and by Friday, two temporary shelters hope to help at least 100 of those people. An opportunity for a bed began Thursday at a hotel in Smithfield as the Northern...
DA identifies 16-year-old driver who died when car went off road, struck guardrail in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old driver died in a crash in Stoughton overnight, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Sumner Stret near the intersection with Ryan Road found a vehicle that had gone off the road and crashed into a guardrail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.
1 killed, 5 injured in Rehoboth crash
Police are investigating after an Attleboro man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
ABC6.com
Tractor-trailer driver killed in crash on Interstate 95 in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A tractor-trailer driver from Arizona was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Providence. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Friday on I-95 north, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence. Rhode Island State Police said the tractor-trailer hit a disabled car...
Mysterious Mountain Of Mattresses Leads To Investigation In Massachusetts
An investigation has been launched after 21 mattresses were mysteriously found in Massachusetts.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man sent to the hospital after rollover crash on Route 24
A Fall River man was injured after a rollover crash on Route 24 Friday morning. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, MSP responded to Route 24 Northbound prior to Airport Road in Fall River just after 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival and after an investigation, Troopers discovered a...
WCVB
Teenager identified as victim in single-car overnight crash in Stoughton, Massachusetts
STOUGHTON, Mass. — A teenager has been identified as the victim in a single-vehicle crash overnight in Stoughton, Massachusetts, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Investigators said it appears the vehicle went off the road and bit the guardrail on Sumner Street near the intersection with...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County Sheriff’s Office welcomes 8 new corrections officers after completion of Academy
DARTMOUTH – William DeSilva pulled his prepared remarks out of his breast pocket and turned to the crowd. The valedictorian of the 52nd Bristol County Corrections Officer Academy placed his hands on the sides of the podium. He spoke into the microphone, sharing lessons learned over the course of his eight weeks of training.
