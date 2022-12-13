ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

whdh.com

Franklin police respond to deadly accident involving truck

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state police are investigating after a man was killed in an accident involving a truck in the Town of Franklin. Officials with the Franklin Police Department said it was just after 6:30 a.m. on Friday when officers and Franklin Fire were called to 176 Grove Street, the site of a trucking company. First responders had received reports of “a person down and not breathing” before arriving to find a male victim at the scene.
FRANKLIN, MA
GoLocalProv

Man Killed in I-95 Crash on Friday Morning

On Friday at approximately 1 am, members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence. According to the State Police,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

East Greenwich Police ask for help looking for missing person

EAST GREENWICH R.I. (WLNE) — The East Greenwich Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing resident. Police identified the missing person as 33-year-old David Craig. Officials said Craig was last seen Tuesday at noon and is known to frequent Carr’s Pond in the Big...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

Missing East Greenwich man found dead by Carr’s Pond

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — An East Greenwich man who had been missing since Tuesday has been found dead. A Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management confirmed that David Craig’s body was found near Carr’s Pond Thursday afternoon. The death is being deemed not suspicious, and the...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police: Driver ejected, killed, in multi-vehicle early morning crash on Route 95, victim’s name released

A driver was killed Friday after an early morning multi-vehicle crash on Route 95 involving a tractor trailer. According to Rhode Island State Police, just before 1:00 a.m., members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman indicted on charges that she was speeding while on drugs and alcohol in crash that killed police officer

A Massachusetts woman has been indicted on charges that she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she caused a fatal crash that killed an off-duty Massachusetts police officer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday, a Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments charging...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA identifies 16-year-old driver who died when car went off road, struck guardrail in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old driver died in a crash in Stoughton overnight, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Sumner Stret near the intersection with Ryan Road found a vehicle that had gone off the road and crashed into a guardrail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.
STOUGHTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man sent to the hospital after rollover crash on Route 24

A Fall River man was injured after a rollover crash on Route 24 Friday morning. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, MSP responded to Route 24 Northbound prior to Airport Road in Fall River just after 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival and after an investigation, Troopers discovered a...
FALL RIVER, MA

