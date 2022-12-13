ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
The Independent

Papers react with anger as ‘Sussexes declare war’ on royal family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s latest bombshell allegations sparked a furious response from the nation’s papers.Harry made various damaging claims against his brother, the Prince of Wales, in the final volume of his controversial series, including that William screamed and shouted at him at a tense Sandringham summit.The Sun – running with the powerful headline “The Traitor & The Dutiful” – said the latest allegations mounted to a declaration of “all-out war” against the royal family.In an opinion piece inside the paper, Piers Morgan labelled Harry and Meghan “shameless grifters”, while calling their actions “cowardly, treacherous and despicable”.“These two...

