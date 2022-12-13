ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Over 48,000 Pounds of Litter Removed from Tennessee Roadways During No Trash November

By Source Staff
 3 days ago
Nashville, Tenn. – More than 1,300 volunteers across the state removed more than 48,000 pounds of litter in their communities as part of the second annual No Trash November, a month-long initiative created to ensure Tennessee roadways are safe from the harmful effects of litter.

The initiative is spearheaded by the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) litter prevention campaign, Nobody Trashes Tennessee, and in partnership with Keep Tennessee Beautiful (KTnB) affiliates and Adopt-A-Highway groups.

photo from TDOT

Special recognition was given to Keep Knoxville Beautiful for collecting 12,860 pounds of litter and to American Legion Camden Post as well as Keep Carter County Beautiful for their Adopt-A-Highway collections of more than 1,000 pounds of litter.

“Litter is more than an eyesore. It’s an enormous burden to the state with impacts on public health and safety, the environment, and the economy,” said Denise Baker, TDOT Highway Beautification Office. “Our No Trash November partners are passionate about keeping their communities safe, clean, and beautiful and we are thrilled with their continued support for this campaign. We encourage all Tennesseans to keep up the momentum by taking personal responsibility for the litter in their neighborhoods and participating in local cleanups or the Adopt-A-Highway program.”

Learn more about the state’s litter reduction and education efforts and how to join the movement to end littering at NobodyTrashesTennessee.com. Two ways to get involved include the Adopt-A-Highway Program and reporting littering incidents through the Tennessee Litter Hotline (1-877-8LITTER). Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Robertson County, TN
