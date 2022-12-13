Florida - Thursday December 15, 2022: President Biden has approved an additional major disaster declaration for communities affected by Hurricane Nicole. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says this latest declaration authorizes more funding to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts. Specifically, it will provide grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster, and will be available to individuals affected by Nicole in Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO