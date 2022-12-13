Read full article on original website
AAA Forecasts Record Setting 6.3M Floridians to Travel Over the Year-End Holidays
Florida - Wednesday December 14, 2022: ’Tis the season to travel, and AAA estimates 6.3 million Floridians will journey 50 miles or more away from home from December 23 to January 2. That’s an increase of nearly 108,000 people over last year and a new record-high for the year-end holiday travel period in Florida.
Property Insurance Relief Bill Sails Through Special Session in 3 Days, Now on Its Way to the Governor for His Signature
Tallahassee - Wednesday December 14, 2022: The property insurance relief bill sailed through both chambers of the Florida Legislature during this week's Special Season. The measure is now on its way to Governor DeSantis for his signature. Identical bills SB - 2A and HB - 1A were just introduced last...
Wildlife Officials Say They're Ready to Resume the Manatee Feeding Program as Soon as This Weekend
Florida - Wednesday December 14, 2022: The supplemental manatee feeding program could begin again as soon as this weekend. This will be the feeding program’s second year, and it probably won’t be the last. This week, water temperatures in the Indian River Lagoon were still ranging between 70...
Brightline Testing at Maximum Speeds of 79 MPH in St. Lucie and Indian River Counties Through Saturday
St. Lucie and Indian River Counties - Thursday December 15, 2022: On Thursday, December 15, Brightline will resume testing its passenger trains at speeds up to 79 MPH in St. Lucie and Indian River Counties. The testing will take place along a 10-mile section of track, spanning 18 railroad crossings from Oslo in Indian River County through Fort Pierce in St. Lucie County.
Biden Administration Approves Additional Disaster Relief for Floridians Affected by Hurricane Nicole
Florida - Thursday December 15, 2022: President Biden has approved an additional major disaster declaration for communities affected by Hurricane Nicole. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says this latest declaration authorizes more funding to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts. Specifically, it will provide grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster, and will be available to individuals affected by Nicole in Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties.
St. Lucie Clerk and Comptroller Presents Check for $689,631.26 to Taxpayers
Fort Pierce - Wednesday December 14, 2022: St. Lucie Clerk and Comptroller Michelle R. Miller presented a check for $689,631.26 in recovered funds to St. Lucie County taxpayers at the Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday. “This check represents a substantial increase over last year due to keen financial...
Port St. Lucie Drug Ring Busted
Port St. Lucie - Thursday December 15, 2022: A joint investigation conducted by the Port St. Lucie Police Department and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has resulted in the arrest of 3 suspects alleged to have worked together to supply and sell drugs on the Treasure Coast. Special Investigations Division...
Remembering Sandy Hook shooting victims ten years later
Today marks 10 years since 20 first-grade students and six staff were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. It was a mass shooting that shook the country and inspired a renewed wave of activism. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. But rather than focus on that day as a singular...
