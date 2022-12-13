ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
wqcs.org

Brightline Testing at Maximum Speeds of 79 MPH in St. Lucie and Indian River Counties Through Saturday

St. Lucie and Indian River Counties - Thursday December 15, 2022: On Thursday, December 15, Brightline will resume testing its passenger trains at speeds up to 79 MPH in St. Lucie and Indian River Counties. The testing will take place along a 10-mile section of track, spanning 18 railroad crossings from Oslo in Indian River County through Fort Pierce in St. Lucie County.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Biden Administration Approves Additional Disaster Relief for Floridians Affected by Hurricane Nicole

Florida - Thursday December 15, 2022: President Biden has approved an additional major disaster declaration for communities affected by Hurricane Nicole. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says this latest declaration authorizes more funding to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts. Specifically, it will provide grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster, and will be available to individuals affected by Nicole in Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties.
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Port St. Lucie Drug Ring Busted

Port St. Lucie - Thursday December 15, 2022: A joint investigation conducted by the Port St. Lucie Police Department and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has resulted in the arrest of 3 suspects alleged to have worked together to supply and sell drugs on the Treasure Coast. Special Investigations Division...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wqcs.org

Remembering Sandy Hook shooting victims ten years later

Today marks 10 years since 20 first-grade students and six staff were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. It was a mass shooting that shook the country and inspired a renewed wave of activism. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. But rather than focus on that day as a singular...
NEWTOWN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy