Skylightz Gaming Reportedly Stops BGMI Plans; Hyderabad Hunters Unveil New State Mobile Roster
Popular Indian Esports organization Skylightz Gaming might soon be closing shop on its BGMI roster, according to star Saumya “Saumraj” Raj. As spotted by AFKGaming, Saumraj recently shared an Instagram story where he said, "Skylightz has stopped their BGMI operations in India." The roster leader further said, "So, we are not a part of it. New journey awaits." He also tagged his teammates in Pukar "Pukar" Singla and Tushar "GamlaBoy" Das as well.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Gameplay Walkthrough - Chapter 3
19:00 - vs. G Eraser. For more on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/crisis-core-ff7-reunion.
Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 - Official Consoles Release Trailer
Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 is available now for free on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Watch the console launch trailer for Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3, which brings a new tribe, added weapons, activities, and more.
Mystery Gift Codes and Events
Mystery Gift has been a special option within Pokemon games for years now, and it is back in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Mystery Gift allows you to collect special rewards. These rewards are often in-game supplies, like Poke Balls or sandwich ingredients, but sometimes there are special promotional Mystery Gift Pokemon. This guide includes how to get Mystery Gifts, what Pokemon and special items are available through Mystery Gift, and any Mystery Gift Codes available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide
Veyle is one of the playable and recruitable Unit Characters of Fire Emblem Engage. A strange and mysterious girl, she appears when Alear is attacked by enemies and defeats them with magic - but her motives are unknown, and seems to be searching for someone.
BeamNG.drive - Official Johnson Valley Update 0.27 Trailer
BeamNG.drive is a dynamic soft-body physics vehicle simulator. BeamNG.drive has released the biggest update yet bringing new vehicles, new missions, and an all-new desert map called Johnson Valley. Johnson Valley is a top-tier destination for those in search of an off-road adventure, inspired by both its real-life counterpart in Southern California and the neighboring Kelso Dunes. BeamNG.drive's Johnson Valley Update 0.27 is available now for PC.
IGN Rewards Wrap-Up: Grab Keys for Klang, Klang 2, and Onsen Master, Special Discounts, and More
Whether you are a paying IGN Plus member, or you've simply registered a free IGN account, there is always cool stuff you can get as part of IGN Rewards. Right now, anybody with a free IGN account can enter the fantastic Halo For The Holidays Sweepstakes as well as the Survive To Escape Callisto Protocol sweepstakes, which give you chances to win action figures and collectibles from Halo and a custom PC, Nike shoes, games, and more, respectively.
Ash's Pokémon Anime Farewell Tour Begins With Reuniting With Old Friends
Early this morning, we learned that Ash Ketchum, the greatest Pokémon trainer in the world and perpetual 10-year-old, is at last hanging up his hat (so to speak) and will no longer be the star of the 25-year-ongoing anime series. Of course, no farewell is complete without a farewell...
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Includes a Wild Easter Egg Relating to Cyberpunk 2077's Biggest Mystery
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update includes a bizarre Easter Egg relating to Cyberpunk 2077's biggest mystery. YouTuber xLetalis, who has discovered just about every other Easter Egg and secret hidden within The Witcher 3, posted a new video that outlines how to uncover the mystery and how it relates to a Cyberpunk 2077 secret that still has players scrambled more than two years after the game launched.
Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 Easter Egg
After speculations that The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update will include an easter egg to sister game Cyberpunk 2077, fans have finally found it—but where exactly can you find this mystery?. This page contains all current clues on this secret, including how to unravel the first few sections and other...
Emblem Rings - List of Emblem Characters
Emblem Rings are a special equippable item in Fire Emblem Engage that allows you to summon the spirits of heroes from previous Fire Emblem games. This page includes information on the full list of Emblem Rings and the characters that can be summoned - including when they unlock, and which skills, weapons, and abilities you can gain from using them.
2023 Looks Like the Year We Thought 2022 Would Be - Next-Gen Console Watch
Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. This week, Daemon Hatfield is joined by Ryan McCaffrey, host of IGN’s Xbox podcast, Podcast Unlocked, and Max Scoville, host of IGN's PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond. This episode's topic: all the major games coming out the first half of 2023. There's also this week's poll results and a brand new poll for you to vote on at IGN.com.
How To Get The Jetpack
The Jetpack is perhaps one of the most useful items in High On Life. This IGN How To guide will detail everything you'll need to know about the Jetpack, with information on how to unlock it, where to buy it, and more. Are you looking for something specific? Click or...
The Bad Batch Season 2 & The Future for Omega and The Clones
The Bad Batch is back for season 2 and Experimental Clone Force 99 is gonna watch as the Empire moves to replace what’s left of the clone troopers and replace them with conscripted stormtroopers. Dee Bradley Baker, the voice of the clones and Michelle Ang, the voice of Omega, join producers Jennifer Corbett and Brad Rau to talk about what kinds of missions await The Bad Batch in Season 2, why the Empire needs to wipe them off the map and is Omega Boba Fett’s sister?
What's New on the IGN Store: My Hero Academia, Star Wars, Zelda, and More
There's a ton of new stuff up for preorder at the IGN Store this week. So if you're in the mood to shop, check out our choices below! New products include anime figures from shows like My Hero Academia, Chainsaw Man, and One Piece. And, we're showing you some of...
The Somniel - Base Features and Facilities Guide
The Somniel is the new hub base area you will be able to explore between missions in Fire Emblem. This page includes an overview of all the different features and facilities you can unlock in the Somniel over the course of the game, and ways you can increase your bond or earn rewards.
GTA Online Launches First Part of a Multi-Story Update in Drug Wars; All You Need to Know about It
Rise up GTA Online nation, as the developers at Rockstar Games has finally launched the first chapter of a new saga for players to enjoy. Titled "Drug Wars," the new multi-part story update sees you taking on the Los Santos underbelly, while you attempt to grab the criminal world by its neck. With drugs at the center of all criminal activities, the new update will shed light on making money off narcotics in the hit online multiplayer title from Rockstar Games.
Fortnite: Mr Beast Arrives on the Island with $1 Million Extreme Survival Challenges; All You Need to Know
Fortnite is big on collaborations but they have managed to outdo themselves with this one. Through their latest collaboration, Fortnite has brought the biggest content creator on the planet into the game. Yes, it is none other than MrBeast and he has come with some Extreme Survival Challenges that will fetch you $1 million if you score the highest in them.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ Zone Receives Revamp Through Season 1 Reloaded; Shipment Map Returns and More
Patch Notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 have released, and the first thing players will notice is that there is a Warzone Cup Limited time mode. This mode will bring two teams of three operators to the Al Easima Field, rivals of Al Marzah's football club.
