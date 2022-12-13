ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

At least 100 people killed by floods in capital of Congo

By JEAN-YVES KAMALE Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWqDh_0jh5NKsK00

At least 100 people have been killed and dozens injured on Tuesday by widespread floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in Congo's capital, Kinshasa.

Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde said officials were still searching for more bodies.

“We came to assess the damage and the primary damage we see is human," Lukonde said on state television Tuesday.

Some 12 million people live in the 24 neighborhoods of Kinshasa hit by the floods, according to three local officials who told The Associated Press that people were killed, houses submerged and roads ruined.

In the Ngaliema area more than three dozen people died and bodies are still being counted, said the area's mayor, Alid’or Tshibanda. In another part of town five members from one family were killed, some by electrocution.

“It is a just calamity,” said Pierrot Mantuela. The 30-year-old lost his mother, nine-year-old daughter and three brothers. “It's sad to lose all the members of my family,” he said. He was spared because he was working Monday night when the rains began, he said.

Officials said much of the destruction happened in houses built on plots without official permission. “They have no documents. They are chased away but they always come back,” said Dieumerci Mayibazilwanga, the mayor of Mont-Ngafula, of people building unauthorized houses.

In 2019, flooding and landslides killed at least 32 in and around Kinshasa.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

131 civilians killed by M23 rebels in eastern Congo, says UN

Arbitrarily shooting, stabbing, raping and abducting people, rebels in eastern Congo have killed at least 131 people and inflicted “unspeakable violence” against civilians, says a new U.N. report.The M23 rebel group killed men, women and children in two villages in Congo's Rutshuru territory in North Kivu province last month, according to a preliminary investigation by the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office in Congo and MONUSCO, the U.N. peacekeeping mission in the country.The investigation, based on interviews with 52 victims and witnesses, details a brutal campaign of killings, rapes, kidnappings and looting in Kishishe and Bambo villages, between November...
People

At Least 62 Killed and Hundreds Injured as 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia

"The majority who died were hit by buildings," said one local official Dozens of people died and hundreds more are injured after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia on Monday, with local officials saying the number of victims will likely continue to increase.  At least 62 people have died, according to the latest information from Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB). Additionally, over 700 people are injured, according to CNN, NBC News, and The Wall Street Journal. "The majority who died were hit by buildings. Some were hit on the head," said Herman Suherman,...
CNN

Video captures explosive eruption of volcano in Indonesia

An eruption on Indonesia's Mount Semeru blanketed roads and homes in volcanic ash and prompted evacuations of nearly 2,000 residents in East Java province, according to authorities in the country. CNN's Allison Chinchar has more.
AFP

Two dead, dozens missing as landslide wipes out Brazil highway

At least two people were killed and dozens more are missing after a landslide ripped across a section of highway in southern Brazil, sweeping some 20 cars and trucks along with it, authorities said Wednesday. At least one other person died Wednesday after a section of road was washed out, sweeping away the victim's car, in the northeastern state of Segipe, Brazilian media reported.
watchers.news

Strong and shallow M6.8 earthquake hits southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia

A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the BMKG as M6.8, hit southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia at 13:37 UTC on November 18, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). USGS is reporting M6.9 at a depth of 10 km; EMSC M6.7 at a depth of 10 km.
The Independent

Electricity, telecoms return to parts of Ethiopia's Tigray

Basic services like electricity and telecoms have been restored to key parts of Ethiopia’s Tigray region following the signing of a cease-fire deal a month ago, but most areas are still cut off from the world.The agreement signed Nov. 2 requires Ethiopia’s federal government to restore basic services to Tigray, which has been mostly without phone, internet and banking services since war erupted two years ago. Power has also been disrupted to the region of more than 5 million people.On Tuesday, the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported that Tigray’s capital, Mekele, had been reconnected to the national power grid...
Voice of America

Somali Army Dislodges Al-Shabab From Key Stronghold

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said Somali army troops and a local militia dubbed the Community Defense Forces took the town of Adan Yabal from al-Shabab without a fight. The town, in the Middle Shabelle region, had been a base for the Islamist group since 2016....
The Associated Press

Taliban: Roadside bomb kills 6 people in north Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A roadside bomb went off near a bus with government employees during rush hour on Tuesday morning in northern Afghanistan, killing six people, a Taliban official said. Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the police chief in Balkh province, said the bombing in Mazar-e Sharif,...
US News and World Report

Iraqi Security Forces Kill Two Protesters in the South

NASSIRIYA, Iraq (Reuters) -Iraqi security forces shot dead two protesters in the southern city of Nassiriya on Wednesday after using live ammunition to disperse an anti-government protest, police and medical sources told Reuters. At least 16 protesters were wounded, mainly by live bullets, when security forces attempted to move them...
AFP

Somalia forces recapture key town from jihadists

Somali government forces and allied militias have recaptured a strategic town held by Al-Shabaab jihadists since 2016, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Tuesday. "Somali government forces are in Adan Yabal this morning...
MedicalXpress

Cholera cases rise 'alarmingly' in DR Congo camps: MSF

Aid workers in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo warned Thursday of a possible "health disaster" because of an alarming surge in cholera cases in makeshifts camps for displaced people. Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said that between November 26 and December 7, 256 patients had been admitted to its cholera...
ABC News

ABC News

943K+
Followers
199K+
Post
546M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy