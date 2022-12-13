ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Flock of Flamingos Flee Hialeah Foxes for Miami Springs

Hialeah Park Flamingos are fleeing the grounds of Hialeah and venturing into Miami Springs with dozens of residents sharing pictures and videos of the beautiful birds here in Miami Springs. Ken Wilde, the longtime Miami Springs resident and member of the Miami Springs Historical Society has been documenting the recent...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
miamisprings.com

Carl Adams House 31 Hunting Lodge Court 1925

1925 photo of the home of G. Carl Adams, the half brother of Glenn Curtiss located at 31 Hunting Lodge Court in Miami Springs. This home was the second largest home in Country Club Estates, The only one larger was the Curtiss Mansion. Adams was the Mayor of Country Club Estates in 1930 when the city was renamed Miami Springs & continued on as mayor until 1942. In the 1920's his company Everglades Construction Company built the roads & sidewalks in Hialeah and Country Club Estates and Opa-locka. A huge alligator was removed from this canal in recent years.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
miamisprings.com

Staying Active During The Holiday Season

CIMA Medical Center in Miami Springs shares some of their best tips to stay active during the holiday season. The holidays can be joyful but can also be full of stress and chaos. We get to spend time with loved ones doing fun things, but that can also be accompanied...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
miamisprings.com

Beautiful Blessed Trinity Festival Weekend

The annual Blessed Trinity Parish Festival was held this past weekend. The weather was great. The crowd was great. And everyone was wearing a smile when they weren't chewing down on the Pan con Lechon or enjoying some soft serve ice cream. The kids had a blast jumping from...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
miamisprings.com

Councilwoman Bravo Signals No Confidence in City Attorney

Councilwoman Jacky Bravo added an agenda item at Monday's Miami Springs City Council Meeting to discuss the possibility of an RFP for new Legal Counsel. While the action was short of a vote of no confidence, it clearly indicated Councilwoman Bravo's lack of confidence in the status quo of continuing to use our current City Attorney.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL

