1925 photo of the home of G. Carl Adams, the half brother of Glenn Curtiss located at 31 Hunting Lodge Court in Miami Springs. This home was the second largest home in Country Club Estates, The only one larger was the Curtiss Mansion. Adams was the Mayor of Country Club Estates in 1930 when the city was renamed Miami Springs & continued on as mayor until 1942. In the 1920’s his company Everglades Construction Company built the roads & sidewalks in Hialeah and Country Club Estates and Opa-locka. A huge alligator was removed from this canal in recent years.

