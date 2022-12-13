Read full article on original website
Adobe Researchers Introduce An AI Framework That Enables Training A Neural Network To Learn A Data-Driven Prior For Distortion-Aware Mesh Segmentation
Extraction of a sizable surface patch surrounding a point that can be accurately mapped to the 2D plane is necessary for many interactive workflows like decaling, texturing, or painting on a 3D model. Because they are intrinsically user-interactive, may achieve lower distortion than their global equivalents, and are computationally more effective, local parameterizations are desirable in some modeling contexts. But until now, methods for finding surface patches that can be parameterized locally have mostly depended on algorithms that strike a balance between compactness, patch size, and developability priors. This study focuses on segmenting a small sub-region around a point of interest on a mesh for parameterization instead of global parameterization techniques that map the whole mesh to 2D while introducing as few cuts as feasible.
Meta AI Releases Data2vec 2.0: An Efficient Self-Supervised Learning For Machine Learning Tasks
Self-supervised learning is a form of unsupervised learning in which the supervised learning task is constructed from raw, unlabeled data. Supervised learning is effective but usually requires a large amount of labeled data. Getting high-quality labeled data is time-consuming and resource-intensive, especially for sophisticated tasks like object detection and instance segmentation, where more in-depth annotations are sought.
Meet SinFusion: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model That Generates Realistic Images And Videos Using A Single Input
Diffusion models became the de-facto solution for image generation tasks. They have outperformed generative adversarial networks (GANs) in multiple tasks. It is now possible to generate realistic-looking images with absurd prompts. This realistic generation capability does not come for free, though. Diffusion models are extremely costly to train as they...
Meet ‘Stack,’ A 3TB of Permissively Licensed Source Code for LLMs (Large Language Models)
About a year ago, generating code from a Large Language model (LLM) was like an unachievable task. With the advancement in Artificial Intelligence, LLMs are now successfully being used to generate software codes. The automatic generation of code has streamlined a lot of real-world programming tasks. However, along with the ample usage of code LLMs by the techies, there has been a buzz about the source code that is used as the training data for developing the model. The model learns from the training examples, which might include open-source codes constrained by restrictive licenses. This has cast doubts and raised questions among developers who would not have intended to have their codes used in training the language models.
Top VC Firms Investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Companies
A look at the venture capitalists who are currently investing in AI (artificial intelligence) firms. Although the idea of robots used to be somewhat unsettling, a lot of money is currently being invested in the architecture and systems that enable machines to learn and grow on their own without the assistance of humans.
A Memristor Crossbar-Based Learning Method For Activity Difference Training of Deep Learning Models
Deep learning is being widely used to solve data-analysis-related problems. These models require intensive training in physical data centers before they can be deployed in software and devices like cell phones. This is a time-consuming and energy-intensive process. New analog technology, like memristor arrays, may be more energy efficient. However, due to discrepancies between the analytically computed training information and the imprecision of actual analog devices, the popular backpropagation training methods are typically incompatible with such hardware.
Meet Rokoko Video: A Free AI Motion Capture Tool that Allows Projects in Motion from the Browser
Rokoko, a Danish company known for its motion capture and animation technology products, aims to make itself an animation hub for all jobs. The company started with its two products, Smartsuit pro, and Smartgloves, which help to capture intricate body movements. Now, they launched the Rokoko video, enabling the use of the features of Rokoko for free from the web browser.
This AI Paper Introduces a General-Purpose Planning Algorithm called PALMER that Combines Classical Sampling-based Planning Algorithms with Learning-based Perceptual Representations
Both animals and people use high-dimensional inputs (like eyesight) to accomplish various shifting survival-related objectives. A crucial aspect of this is learning via mistakes. A brute-force approach to trial and error by performing every action for every potential goal is intractable even in the smallest contexts. Memory-based methods for compositional thinking are motivated by the difficulty of this search. These processes include, for instance, the ability to: recall pertinent portions of prior experience; (ii) reassemble them into new counterfactual plans, and (iii) carry out such plans as part of a focused search strategy. Compared to equally sampling every action, such techniques for recycling prior successful behavior can considerably speed up trial-and-error. This is because the intrinsic compositional structure of real-world objectives and the similarity of the physical laws that control real-world settings allow the same behavior (i.e., sequence of actions) to remain valid for many purposes and situations. What guiding principles enable memory processes to retain and reassemble experience fragments? This debate is strongly connected to the idea of dynamic programming (DP), which using the principle of optimality significantly lowers the computing cost of trial-and-error. This idea may be expressed informally as considering new, complicated issues as a recomposition of previously solved, smaller subproblems.
Latest AI Research at UC Berkeley developed a tracking algorithm for tracking the Dynamics of the Tear Film Lipid Layer
The tear film must spread quickly and uniformly throughout the ocular surface for clear vision and good ocular health. One of the ocular morbidities that are most commonly observed is DED. The TFOS DEWS II defines dry eye (DE) as a multifactorial illness of the ocular surface with visual symptoms and a loss of tear film homeostasis, with tear film instability and hyperosmolarity, ocular surface inflammation and injury, and neurosensory abnormalities playing etiological roles. A variety of variables influences the genesis of DED.
