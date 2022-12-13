ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL power rankings: Rams move up 3 spots after stunning Raiders

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Rams are on the rise – sort of. After beating the Raiders last week, the Rams moved up in the latest power rankings from Touchdown Wire, breaking a downward trend of falling from grace after once cracking the top five earlier this year.

Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane moved the Rams up from No. 27 to 24 this week following their win over Las Vegas, and he’s interested to see how Baker Mayfield does against the 15th-ranked Packers with 10 days of preparation.

Either Sean McVay really simplified the game or Baker Mayfield had reckless abandon as the Rams pulled out the comeback against the Raiders. With 10 days to prepare, it will be fascinating to see if Los Angeles is able to build upon the win and give the Green Bay Packers a run for their money on Monday Night Football.

The Rams haven’t technically been eliminated from playoff contention yet, but there’s no chance they’re making the postseason – not after starting the year 4-9. Their primary focus is beating the Packers on Monday Night Football, a team that has endured similar struggles to the Rams in 2022.

We saw what last week’s win meant to the Rams and their players, so even though there are no moral victories, this team isn’t going to quit on the season.

