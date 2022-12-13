Will 2023 be the year everyone cuts their hair? With cultural icon Michelle Pfeiffer joining the latest ladies embarking on the big chop, it may be a new trend. With the caption, “A long overdue chop.” Pfeiffer took to Instagram to show off her new blunt bob, styled by celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan. For the last two or so decades the actor has rocked long tresses with her shortest length being the chic ’80s under-bob cut she donned in the hit movie Scarface. McMillan took to his socials to also further expound on the theory behind the cut, telling followers, “CHOP Sometimes just a simple blunt cut at the collar bone does the trick I always like to use the body and face shape to judge length Sometimes keeping it simple makes a huge difference.” And what a difference it made for the star as it changed the entire structure of her face.

2 DAYS AGO