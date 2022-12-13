Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Selena Gomez Manifested Her Golden Globe Nomination
There is nothing Selena Gomez can’t do as the singer, actor and makeup mogul, manifested her Golden Globe nomination into existence. The former Disney star received a nod for her role as Mabel Mora in the hit TV series Only Murders in the Building, starring opposite Hollywood legends, Steve Martin and Martin Short. The triple threat proved that dreams do come true as she shared an adorable and prophetic clip of her 2011 KTLA Morning Show interview on TikTok in which she revealed how much she wanted an acting award.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
New Details Reportedly Emerge About Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Suicide Note
Following the news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss passed away by suicide at the age of 40, more details about the note he left have surfaced. Law enforcement source told TMZ that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a note that was an “ambiguous reference” to the DJ’s past challenge. However, it was unclear what he was referring to in the note. It was further reported that investigators have determined that Boss took an Uber to a hotel less than a mile from his home on Monday (December 12th). He then switched his phone to airplane mode in an effort to make sure no one could reach or track him.
Police Debunk Rumor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Lost His Life Savings, Say He Did Leave A Note
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death remains a huge shock to fans, and authorities are clearing up certain rumors about his financial situation and suicide note.
Hypebae
A Look Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Holiday Christmas Party
The Kardashian-Jenner clan are back again with another lavish Christmas party, but this time it was for the businesses behind the family and all of their teams. The celebration took place at Casa Vega, a KarJenner family favorite, and saw Kylie Jenner behind (and in front of) the lens to give fans a sneak peek at what the night entailed. In attendance were the teams behind Kim Kardashian’s award-winning shapewear brand, SKIMS, alongside Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American brand, Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila and Kylie Jenner’s KylieSkin makeup line.
Hypebae
Lily Collins Channels Inner Pamela Anderson With Iconic Messy Updo
Ahead of Netflix‘s Emily in Paris season 3 return on December 21, Lily Collins has been serving some severe glam moments, specifically her hairstyles. Spotting New York City, dressed in a darling Valentino retro mini dress and glittery platform Mary Jane shoes, Collins arrived at a special screening of season three with full Pamela Anderson-inspired tousled hair. Hairstylist DJ Quintero styled the actor’s tresses high at the crown of her head into a messy yet chic updo, leaving out only her signature eyebrow bangs and a few curls to add jazz to the look. Her makeup artist Vincent Oquendo complemented the ensemble and hair with ’90s-inspired smokey eyeshadow and perfect black eyeliner. This is giving major festive season teas and the vibes are truly unmatched.
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
Jimmy Fallon Mocks Elon Musk With A Post-Holidays Prediction
The "Tonight Show" host jabbed Twitter's billionaire owner for banning journalists from the platform.
Hypebae
Vanessa Hudgens Channels Her Inner Lady Gaga With This Hair Transformation
Vanessa Hudgens just debuted a pretty major hair and makeup transformation and fans are seeing a striking resemblance to Lady Gaga. The actor shared a post on Instagram which showed her wearing a blonde wig with bleached eyebrows, dressed in a shiny black jacket and a gold Cleopatra-esque necklace. Hudgens opted for a bold red lip with black eyeliner as she stood outside a house. She captioned the post, “Who even is she,” and fans were quick to agree.
Hypebae
Lauren Jauregui's "Always Love" Hotline Receives Over 33,000 Confessions
Cuban-American musician Lauren Jauregui has created a hotline experience for her fans, following the release of healing single, “Always Love.”. Dedicated to her ex-boyfriend Ty Dolla $ign, “Always Love,” is a soulful, “stripped down” song about love, heartbreak and healing through it. Tapping into the feels of nostalgia, Jauregui leaves a voicemail we can only assume is for her rapper ex. Through her moment of vulnerability, Jauregui encourages her fans to heal too, by leaving a message of their own.
Hypebae
The First 'Barbie' Teaser Trailer Has Officially Been Released
UPDATE (December 16, 2022): Yesterday, some fans got to see the first teaser trailer of Barbie in theaters, which meant the internet got a little preview. Now, the first teaser trailer has officially been released. In the preview, we see Barbie (Margot Robbie) making her impact on children. “Since the...
Hypebae
Camila Cabello Slays the Viral 'Wednesday' Dance
It looks like everyone is seeing black these days as Camila Cabello is the latest celebrity to join in on the viral Wednesday dance. In case you’ve been living under a rock, the trend took off after the premiere of the spooky-ooky Netflix show as the titular character Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega, broke out of “her cocoon” only to dominate Nevemore Academy’s dance floor.
Hypebae
Michelle Pfeiffer Trades in Her Signature Long Tresses for an Edgy Bob
Will 2023 be the year everyone cuts their hair? With cultural icon Michelle Pfeiffer joining the latest ladies embarking on the big chop, it may be a new trend. With the caption, “A long overdue chop.” Pfeiffer took to Instagram to show off her new blunt bob, styled by celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan. For the last two or so decades the actor has rocked long tresses with her shortest length being the chic ’80s under-bob cut she donned in the hit movie Scarface. McMillan took to his socials to also further expound on the theory behind the cut, telling followers, “CHOP Sometimes just a simple blunt cut at the collar bone does the trick I always like to use the body and face shape to judge length Sometimes keeping it simple makes a huge difference.” And what a difference it made for the star as it changed the entire structure of her face.
Hypebae
Are 'Too Hot To Handle's Nick and Jawahir Still Together?
Netflix‘s Too Hot To Handle is undeniably one of the horniest dating series of all time. Yet somehow, the cast member coined the “horny devil” might have found love. Question is, are they still together?. This post contains spoilers. Model Jawahir Khalifa and conscious artist Nick Kisci...
Hypebae
Lizzo Defends Herself Against Claims That She Makes "Music for White People"
If there’s one thing that’s limitless, it is Black people’s creative yet people still tend to pigeonhole people of color into stereotypes. Lizzo shared her experience as she responds to critics who say she makes music for white people in her newest HBO Max documentary, Love Lizzo.
Hypebae
DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss Dies in Apparent Suicide at Age 40
DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at age 40, and TMZ has reported it was by suicide. According to the outlet, his wife, Allison Holker, went to an LAPD station on Tuesday worried because her husband had left their home without his car, which was not typical of him to ever do. Later that morning, “paramedics got a call for a medical emergency at an L.A. hotel … and they found Stephen there, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” TMZ has stated.
Hypebae
So There's a Julia Fox Impersonator on the Loose in New York City
A Julia Fox impersonator has been spotted on the streets of New York City, seemingly scaring passersby and attempting to cause just a little bit of chaos. Earlier this week, Getty Images uploaded a series of photographs on its site of someone they identified as Fox, but instead, it turns out that the figure is actually a model dressed up in the Uncut Gems actor’s signature look. The model wore a bright red coat paired with black boots and white gloves with tied her hair up in a ponytail, completing the look with Fox’s distinctive raccoon-esque eye makeup.
Comments / 0