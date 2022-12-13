Read full article on original website
FTX Digital Exec Tipped Off Bahamian Authorities About Funds Sent to Alameda
Ryan Salame flagged transfers of customer funds from FTX to Alameda to Bahamian authorities just two days before FTX filed bankruptcy. As the crypto world continues to grapple with the fallout from the collapse of FTX, documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday revealed that FTX Digital Chairman Ryan Salame tipped off authorities in the Bahamas about FTX using customer funds to cover losses at Alameda Research.
‘99% of People' Will Lose Crypto Storing in Self-Custody: Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao
“Holding your own crypto in your wallet is not risk-free,” said Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao today during a Twitter spaces. Binance chief Changpeng "CZ" Zhao has suggested users are more likely to lose crypto by holding it in a cold wallet than by putting it on a centralized exchange.
New York Banking Regulator Sets Crypto Guidelines in Wake of FTX
New York regulators today released crypto rules for banks following the collapse of digital asset exchange FTX. The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) said Thursday that banks in the state must submit a business plan at least 90 days to the body before they get involved with cryptocurrencies.
Crypto Derivatives Platform Paradigm Slashes Salaries to ‘Reduce Need for Layoffs’
The crypto derivatives platform Paradigm today announced that it was slashing employees' salaries amid the dismal crypto market. Correction: This article has been updated to reflect that Paradigm, the crypto derivatives platform, has cut employees' salaries, not Paradigm the venture capital firm. Paradigm, a crypto derivatives platform, is cutting its...
FTX Files to Sell Four Independently Operated Subsidiaries
In an attempt to repay creditors, FTX Exchange is selling entities in the U.S., Japan, and Europe that operated independently. Yesterday, the collapse crypto exchange FTX filed a new motion to the Bankruptcy Court of Delaware to approve bidding procedures for four of the firm’s independent solvent subsidiaries. The...
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payment to be sent out to millions today
Millions of Social Security beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 on Wednesday.
Fraud, cons and Ponzi schemes: did Sam Bankman-Fried use Madoff tactics?
At first glance, Sam Bankman-Fried bears little resemblance to Bernie Madoff. One is a smartly-suited, grey-haired financial titan with a 40-year career on Wall Street, and the other a 30-year-old millennial king of crypto in shorts and T-shirt. But almost 14 years to the day since Madoff was arrested and...
Core Scientific Stock Price Doubles Following $72M Financing
The latest financing should help the embattled miner, who has struggled with deflated Bitcoin prices and exposure to defunct lender Celsius. Bitcoin mining firm Core Scientific has seen its stock price double in the past 48 hours, from a low of $0.15 to a high of $0.46, following $72 million in financing from B. Riley.
Post-Merge Ethereum Block Builder Blocknative Raises $15 Million
The company has seen its business skyrocket after the Ethereum merge, with new customers pouring into the ecosystem. Blockchain infrastructure company Blocknative announced Thursday it had raised $15 million in Series A-1 financing, bringing the total amount raised by the Ethereum block processor to $34 million. Joining in the Series...
TrueUSD’s Offshore Chinese Yuan-Pegged TCNH Stablecoin Launches on Tron
The digital asset will be pegged 1:1 to Offshore Chinese Yuan, offering a new trading option for Tron’s tens of millions of users. Stablecoin platform TrueUSD (TUSD) has announced the launch of its latest stablecoin, TCNH, on the Tron blockchain. TCNH is pegged to Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at...
Senator Warren Introduces New Crypto Bill Targeting Self-Custody Wallets
Critics say that the bill, which would expand KYC requirements for crypto network participants, is “opportunistic” and “unconstitutional.”. U.S. Senators Warren and Marshall today proposed the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act, targeting the cryptocurrency industry. The bill, which would place new KYC requirements on crypto network participants,...
France Mulls Full-Licensing Regime for Crypto Firms Citing FTX Bankruptcy
Current rules in France give crypto firms the option, but not the necessity, to gain a full license. That may soon change. France may compel crypto firms to get a full license to operate in the country after a lawmaker proposed aligning the country’s laws with incoming EU regulation.
Crypto Bank Silvergate Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over FTX, Alameda Dealings
Silvergate is liable for its role in “furthering FTX’s investment fraud” and breaches of fiduciary duty, alleges a new class action suit. A class action lawsuit against Silvergate Bank, Silvergate Capital Corporation, and Silvergate CEO Alan Lane was filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, alleging the defendants directly aided and abetted FTX’s fraudulent activities.
FTX Creditor Names Could Soon Be Revealed as Judge Allows Media Request to Move Forward
FTX's bankruptcy judge said today he will allow for media companies to argue for revealing customer names in January. A judge today agreed to allow media organizations to intervene in the FTX case and argue to have creditors names revealed. Judge John Dorsey, who is overseeing the case, said at...
Flow Hits New Low After NFT Trading Craters, Dapper Downsizes
Flow is now down 26% over the last 30 days, coinciding with falling NFT activity on the platform and Dapper Labs’ recent layoffs. The Flow blockchain’s cryptocurrency hit a new low under $0.90 on Thursday. NFT trading on Flow has fallen sharply in recent months, and Dapper Labs...
New Coinbase Tool to Let Users Reclaim Stranded Ethereum Tokens
Untold numbers of ERC-20 tokens have been lost due to Coinbase incompatibility with the exchange—a new feature will finally retrieve them. Tokens lost to the ether may soon be retrieved, says Coinbase. A new tool developed by Coinbase will allow users to recover ERC-20 tokens previously thought forever stranded,...
UN Taps Stellar Blockchain to Send War-Impacted Ukrainians USDC Stablecoins
The UN Refugee Agency is turning to crypto to aid internally displaced persons and other war-affected people in Ukraine. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), a UN agency mandated to aid and protect refugees, is launching a blockchain solution to distribute cash to Ukrainians affected by the ongoing Russian invasion.
Bitcoin Back Above $18,000 for First Time Since FTX Collapse
The price of Bitcoin is back above $18,000 for the first time since crypto exchange FTX blew up. At the time of writing, CoinGecko data showed the biggest cryptocurrency was trading hands for $18,115—a nearly 2% 24-hour increase. It’s up 6% in the past seven days. The last...
Avalanche, Solana Jump as Crypto Market Claws Back $26 Billion Overnight
As the wider crypto market recovered some ground on Tuesday, the Avalanche and Solana tokens are among the day's top gainers. Avalanche (AVAX), the token powering the eponymous blockchain, is up 6.9% over the past 24 hours and is currently trading at a weekly high of $13.65, according to data from CoinGecko.
