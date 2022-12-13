Ryan Salame flagged transfers of customer funds from FTX to Alameda to Bahamian authorities just two days before FTX filed bankruptcy. As the crypto world continues to grapple with the fallout from the collapse of FTX, documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday revealed that FTX Digital Chairman Ryan Salame tipped off authorities in the Bahamas about FTX using customer funds to cover losses at Alameda Research.

2 DAYS AGO