KULR8

Veterans Park opens its seasonal rink for ice skating

BILLINGS, Mont. - In the Magic City, Parks and Recreation have opened their seasonal ice rink at Veterans Park. Mike Pigg, the Superintendent of Parks, said that setting this ice rink is one of his staff’s favorite seasonal activities. “Every year, we try and provide a skate rink and...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

These 4 Restaurants in Billings Are the Fanciest According to You

The meaning of the word "fancy" is extremely vague because everybody has a different meaning of the word. It could mean the most expensive, or even having the most extravagant experience. Billings doesn't have a whole lot of fancy places in the traditional sense, but we did ask you on Facebook where you think our fanciest restaurants are in town, and we found your top four.
BILLINGS, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

Statewide MT Fishing Report Compilation 12.14.22

Please let us know if you would like to see your weekly fishing report included in this Montana fishing report compilation by emailing your report to us before the end of the day on Tuesday of each week here along with your business website/email address. Bighorn River News via Bighorn...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

EWW! Billings Area Has Some of the Absolute Worst Stinky Places

Have you ever woken up in Billings and just hated the smell? I'm talking some awful stenches that make it seem like something awful is burning up, or maybe even something much viler, depending on where you live of course. I think I have a few places in and around Billings that are just awful smelling. This is not to say that these places are bad, just stinky.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Carroll College's Blair Stapleton makes All-West Region soccer team

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Carroll College's Blair Stapleton was one of three Cascade Collegiate Conference soccer players to make the United Soccer Coaches All-West Region women's team. Stapleton, a senior forward from Billings, was the CCC's women's player of the year in 2022. She led the conference in nearly all...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Packs of Homeless Dogs in Montana Need Our Help

Social media is a gem- if you use it wisely. With the age of the internet and social media at our finger tips, it’s easy to get lost in “the highlight reel” of people’s lives. But if we use social media to spread awareness and help others in need, it’s a great tool to get information. I was scrolling through Instagram and noticed photos of extremely skinny dogs eating a deer carcass. Gnarly... And sad.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Need help with your heat bill this winter? Here are a few options

For low-income households, there may be times when they must choose from certain necessities. That can mean choosing to buy groceries over their energy bill. Fortunately, they can utilize a few resources to stay warm during the colder months. There are several options for Energy Assistance from district 7 of...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Tips to prep your pipes for winter

Billings, MT- If you plan on traveling or being away from home during the holidays, you can winterize your pipes to ensure you don't come back to a damaged home. It can be as simple as turning off the main water valve and disconnecting any exterior hoses. Andy Pirami owns...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

New Bronc basketball squad looking to 'Protect the Palace'

BILLINGS--Billings Senior boys basketball made a good run to the semifinal round of the state tournament last season. This year, they're hoping to build on that success with a new squad. They have nearly an entirely new team this season. The only varsity returner is Jaiden Turner, their senior guard.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Is it necessary to warm your car up during the winter?

Is starting your car in the morning really worth it for the few minutes you are in your car? Some experts say that it is unnecessary. According to Car and Driver, modern cars run more efficiently when the driver tries to warm them up. Some laws in the nation are in place for idling cars, and some people can even get tickets for leaving their cars unattended.
