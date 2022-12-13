Read full article on original website
Blizzard hits eastern Montana
While plow crews were hard at work clearing the roads, it didn’t take long in many places for drifting snow to cover them once again.
Veterans Park opens its seasonal rink for ice skating
BILLINGS, Mont. - In the Magic City, Parks and Recreation have opened their seasonal ice rink at Veterans Park. Mike Pigg, the Superintendent of Parks, said that setting this ice rink is one of his staff’s favorite seasonal activities. “Every year, we try and provide a skate rink and...
Billings craftsman turns wood into kitchen masterpieces
From charcuterie to custom-made cutting boards, your holiday shopping became much easier thanks to a Made in Montana entrepreneur.
Montana state veterinarian reports rise in canine brucellosis
The rise is alarming for area animal shelters and rescue operations like Dog Tag Buddies, which pairs dogs with veterans to help treat invisible injuries.
These 4 Restaurants in Billings Are the Fanciest According to You
The meaning of the word "fancy" is extremely vague because everybody has a different meaning of the word. It could mean the most expensive, or even having the most extravagant experience. Billings doesn't have a whole lot of fancy places in the traditional sense, but we did ask you on Facebook where you think our fanciest restaurants are in town, and we found your top four.
Statewide MT Fishing Report Compilation 12.14.22
Please let us know if you would like to see your weekly fishing report included in this Montana fishing report compilation by emailing your report to us before the end of the day on Tuesday of each week here along with your business website/email address. Bighorn River News via Bighorn...
Montana Rescue Mission seeing more people, needs items for winter
Lundgren says there has been a huge uptick in homelessness recently across the nation—which is putting a strain on resources.
EWW! Billings Area Has Some of the Absolute Worst Stinky Places
Have you ever woken up in Billings and just hated the smell? I'm talking some awful stenches that make it seem like something awful is burning up, or maybe even something much viler, depending on where you live of course. I think I have a few places in and around Billings that are just awful smelling. This is not to say that these places are bad, just stinky.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: The big storm stays east of Billings
The eastern counties of Montana and Wyoming are dealing with heavy snow and wind through the end of the week. Then, next week looks to be the coldest so far.
Carroll College's Blair Stapleton makes All-West Region soccer team
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Carroll College's Blair Stapleton was one of three Cascade Collegiate Conference soccer players to make the United Soccer Coaches All-West Region women's team. Stapleton, a senior forward from Billings, was the CCC's women's player of the year in 2022. She led the conference in nearly all...
Montana Department of Transportation announce new proposal for interstate 90 near Lodge Grass
Comments may be submitted online (CLICK HERE) or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Billings office, PO Box 20437, Billings, MT 59104-0437. Please note that comments are for project UPN 10067000. The public is encouraged to contact Billings District Preconstruction Engineer (Acting) Kurtis Schnieber at 406-657-0269 or Projects Engineer...
Packs of Homeless Dogs in Montana Need Our Help
Social media is a gem- if you use it wisely. With the age of the internet and social media at our finger tips, it’s easy to get lost in “the highlight reel” of people’s lives. But if we use social media to spread awareness and help others in need, it’s a great tool to get information. I was scrolling through Instagram and noticed photos of extremely skinny dogs eating a deer carcass. Gnarly... And sad.
Need help with your heat bill this winter? Here are a few options
For low-income households, there may be times when they must choose from certain necessities. That can mean choosing to buy groceries over their energy bill. Fortunately, they can utilize a few resources to stay warm during the colder months. There are several options for Energy Assistance from district 7 of...
U.S. Highway 212 in SE Montana closed
The storm system that moved through the region on Tuesday has forced the closure of U.S. Highway 212 in southeast Montana.
Tips to prep your pipes for winter
Billings, MT- If you plan on traveling or being away from home during the holidays, you can winterize your pipes to ensure you don't come back to a damaged home. It can be as simple as turning off the main water valve and disconnecting any exterior hoses. Andy Pirami owns...
New Bronc basketball squad looking to 'Protect the Palace'
BILLINGS--Billings Senior boys basketball made a good run to the semifinal round of the state tournament last season. This year, they're hoping to build on that success with a new squad. They have nearly an entirely new team this season. The only varsity returner is Jaiden Turner, their senior guard.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dangerously cold air coming
A blast of arctic air will put the area into the deep freeze starting Sunday and lasting through next week.
Is it necessary to warm your car up during the winter?
Is starting your car in the morning really worth it for the few minutes you are in your car? Some experts say that it is unnecessary. According to Car and Driver, modern cars run more efficiently when the driver tries to warm them up. Some laws in the nation are in place for idling cars, and some people can even get tickets for leaving their cars unattended.
'It's fun!' Mom of twin MSU football players loves watching her sons play the game
BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings mom said it's fun to watch her twin sons Caden and Taco Dowler play football. They've played from the time they were young, up through today, where they are part of the Montana State University Bobcats team. "It's fun! Their entire high school, it was...
More snow in the forecast, Blizzard conditions in southeast MT and northeast WY
More snow in the forecast through Thursday with blizzard conditions in southeast MT and northeast WY.
