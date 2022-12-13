Mississippi State wide receivers coach Drew Hollingshead pens tribute to Mike Leach

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach touched countless lives during his 61 years and more than two decades in college football. Bulldogs inside receivers coach Drew Hollingshead is one of the many and on Tuesday, he penned a touching tribute to his former boss and long-time mentor following his death on Monday night.

“Thank you for changing my life,” Hollingshead wrote. “I never got to really tell you this but I wanted to be just like you. The years spent growing up in Texas, playing QB, and watching your teams, inspired me. It was an honor to be recruited by you. It was an honor playing against you. From the minute my coaching career began I knew if I was going to have any success it was going to be trying to follow in your footsteps. Thank you for giving me a chance when a lot of people wouldn’t.

“It meant the world to me to coach for you. More importantly, it meant the world to me to know you.”

Hollingshead joined Leach’s staff in 2016 at Washington State. He moved up the ranks from graduate assistant to assistant coach in the years between 2016 to 2021.

“Overall, thank you for being my mentor,” Hollingshead continued. “Thank you for being my friend. In a world and a profession full of fakes and phonies, you were THE MOST genuine and upstanding. I love ya and miss you already coach.”

A legendary career for Leach

Leach was the head coach of Mississippi State for just three seasons. He went a combined 19-17 in those three years and led the Bulldogs to a bowl game every season. The 2022 season, his final one in Starkville, he went 8-4, his best record with the Bulldogs. Mississippi State earned a berth in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois.

Leach started his coaching career in 1987 as an offensive line coach for Cal Poly. Leach would coach at some smaller schools until 1997 when he got his first Power Five job as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Kentucky. He would then leave for Oklahoma two years later for the same position.

After one season with the Sooners, Leach was hired as Texas Tech’s head coach. Leach put the Red Raiders on the map, winning nine games in just his third season. Leach would remain the head coach at Texas Tech for 10 years, going 84-43 and 5-4 in bowl games. He took Texas Tech to a 10th bowl game in his final season but did not coach in it.

Following a few seasons out of coaching, Leach was hired by Washington State in 2012. Leach found strong success once again as a head coach, going 55-47 and making it to six bowl games in eight seasons with the Cougars. After that time, he was hired by Mississippi State.