WeAreSC On3 12/13/22: Transfer Commits, AP All-Americans, and a Watch Party

WeAreSC On3 is a daily three-point briefing recapping news and notes surrounding USC Athletics. Today, we take a look at USC picking up its first two transfer commits of the 2022-2023 cycle, three Trojans being named first team All-Americans by the Associated Press, and a watch party for the Heisman Trophy Ceremony at Caleb Williams’s high school.

Transfer Commits

Over the weekend, USC picked up two notable transfer commits. First, the Trojans landed former Arizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki. The rising junior was first team All-Pac 12 at the position in 2022.

In addition, USC secured a commitment from Georgia State linebacker Jamil Muhammad. Muhammad originally signed with Vanderbilt as a quarterback in 2019, but transferred to Georgia State after one season with the Commodores. There, he would convert to linebacker and go on to become on of the Panthers’ best defensive players.

AP All-Americans

The Associated Press released their All-American teams on Monday, and three Trojans made the first team. To the surprise of no one, Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams was the first team quarterback.

Caleb Williams was recently named a first team All-American by the Associated Press. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Joining Williams on the top squad were offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees and defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu. In addition, offensive lineman Brett Neilon and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon both made the third team.

A Watch Party

When Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday evening, the entire country was watching. Including at Williams’s alma mater, Gonzaga College High School.

Gonzaga hosted a watch party for Saturday’s ceremony, and the reaction from the current students—some of whom are former classmates of Williams’s—was priceless.