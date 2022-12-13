ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KFDM-TV

With billions for broadband on the line, Texas asks federal government for more time

Dec. 13, 2022 — The title of this article has been edited for length. "With billions for broadband on the line, Texas asks federal government for more time to improve access maps" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Reform Austin

Texas House Starts Crafting Its Rules For 2023 Session

Last week, Texas House Administration Committee Chairman Will Metcalf held a hearing to address members’ proposals for how to change the body’s rules in the 88th legislative session. According to Scott Braddock from the Quorum report, this is the first time the rules have been done this way....
Reform Austin

State Senators Ask PUC To Halt Changes To Power Grid For Now

On Monday, following meetings, lawmakers from both the Texas House and Senate asked the Public Utility Commission to hold off on its planned electricity market redesign until the Legislature can evaluate it next month. Last month, lawmakers asked the PUC, the state’s energy regulator, to testify to senators from the...
KSAT 12

Without evidence, Gov. Greg Abbott asks whether nonprofits are helping migrants enter Texas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott called Wednesday for the state to investigate whether nonprofit organizations have helped people enter the country illegally, adding another talking point to his border hawk arsenal and another headache to humanitarian relief groups that help migrants in Texas.
Reform Austin

It Looks Like AG Paxton Wants A List Of All Trans Texans

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ordered drivers license offices to provide him with a list of all transgender Texans this summer according to a bombshell report by The Washington Post. In June, the chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s license division asked employees to provide a count of...
fox7austin.com

Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into immigration groups

Thousands of illegal border crossings have taken place in El Paso since the weekend. More migrants are staying in camps on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande. In anticipation of a coming surge, Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday, steps were being done to prepare. "We're involved in strategies as...
Reform Austin

New Texas Maternal Mortality Report Shows Disparities Persist

At least 118 women dead and nearly 200 children left without a mother. This was just a portion of the death toll from pregnancy and childbirth in Texas in 2019, according to a long-awaited state report published Thursday. Severe medical complications from pregnancy and childbirth also increased significantly between 2018...
ValleyCentral

Abbott lacks evidence in claims against border nonprofits

AUSTIN, Texas (TexasTribune) — Gov. Greg Abbott called Wednesday for the state to investigate whether nonprofit organizations have helped people enter the country illegally, adding another talking point to his border hawk arsenal and another headache to humanitarian relief groups that help migrants in Texas. Abbott made his request in a letter to Attorney General […]
CBS Austin

$11 million earmarked to help Texas seniors with transportation problems

AUSTIN, Texas — $11 million is now available to help seniors with transportation problems. The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) plans to spend federal funds so seniors and those with disabilities can more easily get everywhere from the doctor's office to an activity center. “I have to push the...
