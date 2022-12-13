BOSTON - The Miss America competition is Thursday night and WBZ-TV's own Katrina Kincade is representing the Bay State.She is the first Muslim woman to ever be crowned Miss Massachusetts. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben caught up with Kincade as she prepares for the big night at Mohegan Sun and asked how it feels to represent her community in a pioneering way."It feels great - it's just an honor," Kincade said. "I think part of it is representing every woman who's been told they couldn't, shouldn't and wouldn't be here."She said that Miss America has come a long way from the stereotype...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO