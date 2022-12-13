Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Old Auburn school building reopens as senior housing development
AUBURN, Mass. - A former elementary school building in Auburn is now a mixed-income senior housing development. The Julia Bancroft Apartments held a grand opening Friday. The building is a 60-unit, mixed-income development for seniors ages 62 and older. It will offer 45 units for residents at or below 60% of the area median income, with the remaining 15 units being market-rate.
CBS News
Concord-Carlisle parent John Grace accused of threatening school superintendent Dr. Laurie Hunter
CONCORD - A Concord-Carlisle parent accused of threatening to hurt the school district's superintendent is under house arrest with a GPS tracking bracelet. On Monday, Concord police said they learned 53-year-old John Grace threatened to use a weapon to hurt Dr. Laurie Hunter. Police investigated the matter and took steps to ensure Hunter's safety, executing a search warrant at Grace's home and taking away all of the guns there.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Norwood Allegations Follow New Community Development Director
HARWICH – Paul Halkiotis, the new director of planning and community development, arrived in town hall on Monday. The former director of planning and economic development in the town of Norwood left that position for a new start here after an investigation determined Halkiotis violated Norwood’s professional workplace conduct policies.
theyankeexpress.com
Auburn town manager to retire, closing stellar career
Julie Jacobson has spent thirty-seven years in municipal government including the past eleven as town manager in Auburn. She will retire in January. After eleven years steering the ship of Auburn, Julie Jacobson will be saying goodbye to the town on January 30, 2023. Her triumphs and successes as town manager as well as any unfinished business will now be built on by her successor, Edward Kazanovicz, who is currently the town’s chief financial officer and assistant town manager.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have closed school Friday due to snow. Check the latest list here.
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
westernmassnews.com
Former marijuana company employees raise concerns about HEKA growing practices
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two former employees of a local marijuana company reached out to our newsroom, concerned that their growing process may not be safe for the public’s consumption. Those two former employees also told us that they were fired from their jobs this week without reason. Now,...
WBZ's Katrina Kincade making history for Mass. in Miss America competition
BOSTON - The Miss America competition is Thursday night and WBZ-TV's own Katrina Kincade is representing the Bay State.She is the first Muslim woman to ever be crowned Miss Massachusetts. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben caught up with Kincade as she prepares for the big night at Mohegan Sun and asked how it feels to represent her community in a pioneering way."It feels great - it's just an honor," Kincade said. "I think part of it is representing every woman who's been told they couldn't, shouldn't and wouldn't be here."She said that Miss America has come a long way from the stereotype...
natureworldnews.com
Worcester Residents Unable To Convince City To Take Formal Action To Mitigate Effect of Public Trees on Solar Panels
The Worcester City Committee has turned down a second request to City Hall to implement a plan to balance the needs of homes and businesses with rooftop solar panels with the planting of trees on public routes. Cutting down trees for Solar Panels?. Nowadays, there is a significant increase in...
No GoFundMe, Ed’s Auto Body and Repair says, donate to toy drives instead
Owners of Ed’s Autor Body and Repair have seen an outpouring of support in recent days. Last weekend, the Easthampton auto body shop caught fire that caused significant damage to the building at 24 Mechanic St. Firefighters had to knock down flames coming from the roof and two garage doors, an endeavor made even harder as a severed natural gas line fed fuel to the flames, according to the Easthampton Fire Department.
Smithfield crash victim remembered as ‘one-in-a-million guy’
Anthony Manieri was driving in the high-speed lane on I-295 South in Smithfield Sunday afternoon when he lost control of his pickup truck, according to police.
westernmassnews.com
Winter storm leads to power outages in western Mass.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered power outages are being reported Friday in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties amidst a winter storm. Heavy, wet snow is falling in portions of western Mass. like the Hilltowns. Currently, rain has changed to snow here in Springfield. As of about 11 a.m. Friday,...
Framingham Police: Resident Loses $6,000 in Prize Scam
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a scam that cost a Framingham resident $6,000. Police were called to the Musterfields, a Framingham Housing Authority property, for a larceny on December 12 at 5:55 p.m. “This was a Facebook scam claiming prize money was won and taxes needed to be...
Where to dine in Western Mass.: These are the best choices, OpenTable says
Looking to eat out this weekend in Western Massachusetts?. Restaurant reservation service OpenTable has compiled a list of the top dining locations in the region, part of its monthly analysis of online reviews that aims to show the most popular local restaurants. This month’s list is based on more than...
Part of Route 20 closed in West Springfield
An accident has caused the closure of a road in West Springfield Thursday.
Massachusetts town hires federal officials to kill coyotes
A Massachusetts town has decided to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes locals say have killed pets and become a dangerous nuisance.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man wins six $25,000 a year for life prizes in one Massachusetts State Lottery drawing
DORCHESTER, MA (December 16, 2022) – A Massachusetts man is the winner of six $25,000 a year for life prizes in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after matching the first five numbers on six tickets he purchased for the drawing that took place Wednesday, December 14. According to...
Developers eye Shrewsbury land for 93-unit housing project off Route 20
SHREWSBURY ― A developer is looking to build 111,000 square feet of mixed-income housing on land off Route 20 and Stoney Hill Road. Boston-based WinnCompanies wants to build 93 units across two buildings – one with 63 units and the other with 30 – at the 9-acre property at 526 Hartford Turnpike. ...
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts
With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
Boston 25 News
25 Investigates: Woburn orthopedic surgeon facing criminal charges after alleged misconduct
WOBURN, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned a former Woburn orthopedic surgeon is now facing criminal charges after being accused of sexually assaulting patients back in 2016. Boston 25 Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh started hearing from alleged victims of Doctor James Devellis nearly six years ago. Those victims, teenage...
