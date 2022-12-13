ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitchburg, MA

spectrumnews1.com

Old Auburn school building reopens as senior housing development

AUBURN, Mass. - A former elementary school building in Auburn is now a mixed-income senior housing development. The Julia Bancroft Apartments held a grand opening Friday. The building is a 60-unit, mixed-income development for seniors ages 62 and older. It will offer 45 units for residents at or below 60% of the area median income, with the remaining 15 units being market-rate.
AUBURN, MA
CBS News

Concord-Carlisle parent John Grace accused of threatening school superintendent Dr. Laurie Hunter

CONCORD - A Concord-Carlisle parent accused of threatening to hurt the school district's superintendent is under house arrest with a GPS tracking bracelet. On Monday, Concord police said they learned 53-year-old John Grace threatened to use a weapon to hurt Dr. Laurie Hunter. Police investigated the matter and took steps to ensure Hunter's safety, executing a search warrant at Grace's home and taking away all of the guns there.
CONCORD, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Norwood Allegations Follow New Community Development Director

HARWICH – Paul Halkiotis, the new director of planning and community development, arrived in town hall on Monday. The former director of planning and economic development in the town of Norwood left that position for a new start here after an investigation determined Halkiotis violated Norwood’s professional workplace conduct policies.
HARWICH, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Auburn town manager to retire, closing stellar career

Julie Jacobson has spent thirty-seven years in municipal government including the past eleven as town manager in Auburn. She will retire in January. After eleven years steering the ship of Auburn, Julie Jacobson will be saying goodbye to the town on January 30, 2023. Her triumphs and successes as town manager as well as any unfinished business will now be built on by her successor, Edward Kazanovicz, who is currently the town’s chief financial officer and assistant town manager.
AUBURN, MA
CBS Boston

WBZ's Katrina Kincade making history for Mass. in Miss America competition

BOSTON - The Miss America competition is Thursday night and WBZ-TV's own Katrina Kincade is representing the Bay State.She is the first Muslim woman to ever be crowned Miss Massachusetts. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben caught up with Kincade as she prepares for the big night at Mohegan Sun and asked how it feels to represent her community in a pioneering way."It feels great - it's just an honor," Kincade said. "I think part of it is representing every woman who's been told they couldn't, shouldn't and wouldn't be here."She said that Miss America has come a long way from the stereotype...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

No GoFundMe, Ed’s Auto Body and Repair says, donate to toy drives instead

Owners of Ed’s Autor Body and Repair have seen an outpouring of support in recent days. Last weekend, the Easthampton auto body shop caught fire that caused significant damage to the building at 24 Mechanic St. Firefighters had to knock down flames coming from the roof and two garage doors, an endeavor made even harder as a severed natural gas line fed fuel to the flames, according to the Easthampton Fire Department.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Winter storm leads to power outages in western Mass.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered power outages are being reported Friday in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties amidst a winter storm. Heavy, wet snow is falling in portions of western Mass. like the Hilltowns. Currently, rain has changed to snow here in Springfield. As of about 11 a.m. Friday,...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts

With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

