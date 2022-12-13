5-star Bryson Tucker updates recruitment, talks Michigan State

2024 wing Bryson Tucker at Hoophall West in Phoenix / Photo by Hoophall team

Bryson Tucker, a 6-foot-7, 195-pound small forward out of Baltimore, Maryland ranks as the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus.

The On3 Consensus is the average ranking from all four major recruiting media companies (ESPN, Rivals, 247Sports, On3).

Now at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, Tucker — who won’t turn 17 until July — hopes to take his game to a new level. While at Hoophall West in Phoenix over the weekend, I caught up with the DMV native to get an update on his recruitment.

Tucker talks possible visit to Michigan State

Tucker hasn’t taken any college visits yet, and will likely not see any campuses until after the high school season, but says “Michigan State is the one right now that we know we’re probably going to visit. That’s the one that’s certain right now.”

So, what’s standing out about the Spartans?

“The relationship is very friendly,” Tucker says. “When they came to my practice, they brought their whole staff. They were like five deep so it was definitely crazy to see that.”

What style of play does Tucker prefer?

“Pushing the ball,” he says. “With how I play and how they were talking about playing, Michigan State, they’ve had people like me before. They are positionless. So one through four can handle the ball, get into the plays, so that’s a big look.”

Side note: Michigan State is the most recent school to offer Tucker a scholarship, and is now squarely in the mix to receive an official visit.

Other schools involved with Tucker and what he’s looking for in a school

Along with Tom Izzo and the Spartans, Tucker says he also hears from “Duke, Auburn, UCF, USC, and a couple more. With recruiting, schools usually go through my father.”

He discussed a couple of programs involved.

Duke: “Well, I mean, it’s Duke. They have a lot of pros. Multiple pros every year. Superstars too, not just regular pros. They are really engaged. They get a lot of pros, but they also run a lot of pro sets. So when you get to the NBA, you’re already used to playing those type of sets.

Auburn: “I know a little bit about them. They’ve been to a couple of practices but they’ve been engaged with me, just through text right now.”

Tucker’s other scholarship offers include Villanova, Kansas, Indiana, Notre Dame, Illinois, Maryland, Georgetown, and others.

While Tucker doesn’t seem super close to making a decision, he says there are a few things he’s looking for in his future college home.

“Just knowing how to use me, good coaching, and just playing the right way.”

Bryson to lean on his father, Byron, during the decision making process

Bryson’s dad, Byron Tucker, played college basketball at both George Mason and NC State, scoring over 1,000 points in his career. Byron knows his son’s game best, so it’s no surprise to see Bryson leaning on his father for guidance when it comes to picking a school.

“He’s my main guy,” Bryson said. “I don’t go to anyone else about things like that, so it’s mainly just me and him when it comes to that type of a decision, and the coach obviously.”

“Simply put, Bryson Tucker is a basketball player,” On3’s Jamie Shaw wrote. “He has great size to go with a natural basketball IQ. Nothing in his game seems to ever be rushed, he plays at his own pace. He understands change of pace and he makes good decisions with the ball. Tucker has good length, and he is a good athlete. He can make shots with a confident pull-up. Tucker’s dad, Byron, is 6-10 and scored over 1,000 points at NC State/George Mason. He has a great work ethic and is one to continue watching as a five-star.”