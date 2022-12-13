ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

5-star Bryson Tucker updates recruitment, talks Michigan State

By Joe Tipton
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fnDz0_0jh5CWOr00
2024 wing Bryson Tucker at Hoophall West in Phoenix / Photo by Hoophall team

Bryson Tucker, a 6-foot-7, 195-pound small forward out of Baltimore, Maryland ranks as the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus.

The On3 Consensus is the average ranking from all four major recruiting media companies (ESPN, Rivals, 247Sports, On3).

Now at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, Tucker — who won’t turn 17 until July — hopes to take his game to a new level. While at Hoophall West in Phoenix over the weekend, I caught up with the DMV native to get an update on his recruitment.

Tucker talks possible visit to Michigan State

Tucker hasn’t taken any college visits yet, and will likely not see any campuses until after the high school season, but says “Michigan State is the one right now that we know we’re probably going to visit. That’s the one that’s certain right now.”

So, what’s standing out about the Spartans?

“The relationship is very friendly,” Tucker says. “When they came to my practice, they brought their whole staff. They were like five deep so it was definitely crazy to see that.”

What style of play does Tucker prefer?

“Pushing the ball,” he says. “With how I play and how they were talking about playing, Michigan State, they’ve had people like me before. They are positionless. So one through four can handle the ball, get into the plays, so that’s a big look.”

Side note: Michigan State is the most recent school to offer Tucker a scholarship, and is now squarely in the mix to receive an official visit.

Other schools involved with Tucker and what he’s looking for in a school

Along with Tom Izzo and the Spartans, Tucker says he also hears from “Duke, Auburn, UCF, USC, and a couple more. With recruiting, schools usually go through my father.”

He discussed a couple of programs involved.

Duke: “Well, I mean, it’s Duke. They have a lot of pros. Multiple pros every year. Superstars too, not just regular pros. They are really engaged. They get a lot of pros, but they also run a lot of pro sets. So when you get to the NBA, you’re already used to playing those type of sets.

Auburn: “I know a little bit about them. They’ve been to a couple of practices but they’ve been engaged with me, just through text right now.”

Tucker’s other scholarship offers include Villanova, Kansas, Indiana, Notre Dame, Illinois, Maryland, Georgetown, and others.

While Tucker doesn’t seem super close to making a decision, he says there are a few things he’s looking for in his future college home.

“Just knowing how to use me, good coaching, and just playing the right way.”

Bryson to lean on his father, Byron, during the decision making process

Bryson’s dad, Byron Tucker, played college basketball at both George Mason and NC State, scoring over 1,000 points in his career. Byron knows his son’s game best, so it’s no surprise to see Bryson leaning on his father for guidance when it comes to picking a school.

“He’s my main guy,” Bryson said. “I don’t go to anyone else about things like that, so it’s mainly just me and him when it comes to that type of a decision, and the coach obviously.”

“Simply put, Bryson Tucker is a basketball player,” On3’s Jamie Shaw wrote. “He has great size to go with a natural basketball IQ. Nothing in his game seems to ever be rushed, he plays at his own pace. He understands change of pace and he makes good decisions with the ball. Tucker has good length, and he is a good athlete. He can make shots with a confident pull-up. Tucker’s dad, Byron, is 6-10 and scored over 1,000 points at NC State/George Mason. He has a great work ethic and is one to continue watching as a five-star.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

2nd former Michigan captain announces transfer destination

After announcing that he was transferring from Michigan, Eric All Jr. made his destination known to the public Wednesday morning. The senior tight end, who picked up just 36 yards and 3 receptions this season, is heading to Iowa, he announced on Twitter. The transfer comes after former Michigan quarterback...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jaelen Smith, 2023 WR out of Houston, keeps 2 B1G programs on final list

Jaelen Smith is down to a list of three potential programs for his commitment. Two of those programs come from the B1G. Wednesday night, Smith released a top three list of Michigan State and Minnesota. Vanderbilt out of the SEC was the third program included. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 185...
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

New Michigan State commit Jaelon Barbarin breaks down his decision

West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade athlete Jaelon Barbarin announced moments ago he’ll play his college ball at Michigan State. Barbarin spent the last two weekend’s on the road visiting Washington State and then Michigan State this past weekend. He told us it was a tough call but just felt like the Spartans were the better all around fit.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Iowa Reportedly Lands Another Top Michigan Transfer

Cade McNamara isn't the only former Michigan player who'll suit up for Iowa next season. On Wednesday, former Michigan tight end Erick All announced his commitment to Iowa. After spending two years as a reserve for the Wolverines, All had a breakout season in 2021. He hauled in 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns.
IOWA CITY, IA
100.7 WITL

A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America

High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: The three local high school leagues should merge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In my view, the three local high school leagues should consider merging into one -- the parent CAAC will have 21 schools next year—the GLAC and the CMAC I believe would do well to try and merge into one. Football is so uncertain any more...
LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

Retiring judge Duncan Beagle, the Flint-area’s No. 1 sports advocate, is ‘luckiest man alive’

FLINT TWP, MI. – The folks at the Genesee County Courthouse threw a surprise party for Judge Duncan Beagle Thursday to celebrate his impending retirement. It had a baseball theme since that was the sport Beagle played at Albion College. There were hot dogs, popcorn and a screening of the movie “Eight Men Out” about the 1919 Chicago White Sox who threw the World Series.
FLINT, MI
State News

MSU given 10 days by judge to turn over donor agreements

A Michigan Court of Claims judge has ordered MSU to turn over the agreements to the Detroit Free Press between the university and two donors that funded Mel Tucker's contract. The information must be turned over within the next 10 days. Herschel Fink, the lawyer for the Detroit Free Press,...
EAST LANSING, MI
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
79K+
Followers
91K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy