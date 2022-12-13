Tackett Curtis used a lesson from Lincoln Riley to capture another championship

Tackett Curtis (Sam Spiegelman, On3)

NEW ORLEANS — Tackett Curtis has always been a leader — the type who speaks through his actions.

In order to achieve what he wanted to do this year — finish off a sensational prep career inside the Caesars Superdome with another trophy — Curtis realized he’d have to speak up. That’s where Lincoln Riley came in.

Curtis, who committed to Riley and USC over Ohio State and Wisconsin this summer, learned about visualizing his goals from his next head coach. That’s been the theme of the year for Curtis, the Consensus‘ No. 11 LB in the nation and his Many (La.) teammates.

“It was my dream to win the state championship since I started playing football when I was little and all year we made it our goal to win the state championship,” Curtis said. “I kept visualizing it in my head. Last night (Friday) in the team meeting I gave the guys my speel and kept telling the guys to envision holding the trophy, winning that state championship.”

“I believe in it,” Curtis added, “and it’s something Lincoln Riley told me.”

Curtis wins MVP, named On3’s MVP

Curtis’ final prep game not only ended with another title, but the four-star LB broke off an 80-yard Captain America-like run and piled up 111 yard on seven carries. He also shared the team lead with seven tackles, including a TFL, and contained the highly-potent Farmersville (La.) Union Parish rushing attack headed by LSU commit Trey Holly.

“We didn’t do anything special,” Curtis remarked. “Everyone did their job.”

That includes Curtis, who has been the model of consistency for his teammates and community. His coach, Jess Curtis, believes it’s the work ethic that separates him.

“He doesn’t really show a lot of emotion,” Jess Curtis said of Tackett. “He wants to play and play hard, and he’s done it the right way. He’s in the weight room lifting at night, not for fanfare, but because he wants to be better. You’re good when your best players are your hardest workers.”

On3 named Curtis the MVP from the Louisiana state championships. Here’s more on the top performers.

Curtis ready for USC

After capturing the title in New Orleans, Curtis will graduate in a matter of days before heading out West to enroll at USC in January.

The excitement is high, especially after realizing his dream one year in the making. Curtis is aiming to bring that same mental drive to Los Angeles.

“I really started to believe after that first scholarship offer,” Curtis told On3. “Hard work, it pays off. I’m the same guy, but there’s been a whole lot of hard work between it. I’ve grown a lot, as a leader on this team, using my voice more, and that’s something I’ll take with me to the next level.”

Curtis is the No. 117 overall player in the country on the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.