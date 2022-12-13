ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

New York Post

Struggling Islanders continue slide with loss to Coyotes as concerns grow

TEMPE, Ariz. — Are the Islanders in trouble?  The question has to be asked after another loss — their second of the season to the Coyotes, this one in front of a pro-Islanders crowd at Mullett Arena after two days off by the score of 5-4. The Islanders have now dropped four of their last five and six of their last eight dating to Nov. 29, and it’s not about to get easier.  It looked as though Noah Dobson’s game-tying goal at 17:45 of the second period had recovered enough momentum to help the Islanders through the third — as though the...
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Devils’ Trade of Taylor Hall to Coyotes Has Become a Massive Win

Anytime a team makes a trade, there’s always an initial reaction from its fan base. “Did we win the trade?” “Was this the ideal return for said player?” The list goes on. When the New Jersey Devils traded Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes three years ago to the date, most Devils fans seemed to think, “meh.”
NEWARK, NJ

