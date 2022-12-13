Read full article on original website
Illinois witness says bright lights 50 feet overhead were disc shapedRoger MarshNew Lenox, IL
Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve is closed for the holiday seasonJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Cookies with a Cop! at Orland Square on 12/15Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Mobile food pantry on 12/13Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Looking for a museum to keep a 100 year old fruitcakeAdrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Related
1 seriously injured in 8-car crash amid slick conditions, Elgin fire officials say
There were 4 vehicles involved in an initial crash Thursday night, then 4 more crashed into the mess, fire officials said.
WGNtv.com
Man, 71, faces citations for Des Plaines fatal crash
DES PLAINES, Ill. — Des Plaines police have cited the 71-year-old man responsible for the fatal crash that killed a 42-year-old woman and her 80-year-old father on November 27. Diomedes Morales Buncen was cited by police with improper lane usage and driving upon sidewalk. Buncen was travelling eastbound on...
WSPY NEWS
Elgin man sentenced in 2021 street racing crash that killed Plano man
An Elgin man is being sentenced to twelve years in prison for his part in a crash that resulted in two deaths. 23-year-old Trevon D. Morris pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI causing death in October. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that Morris and two other people were street...
6 cars struck by debris after semi-truck crash on Kennedy Expressway
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Multiple cars were struck by debris after a semi-truck crash on the Kennedy Expressway. According to Illinois State Police, a semi-truck hit a wall on southbound I-90 at Montrose Avenue around 4:30 a.m., causing debris to knock off the wall. Police said approximately six cars were hit with the debris and reported flat tires. No injuries were reported. Lanes are closed as crews work to clear the scene.
Woman arrested following DUI crash in south suburbs
SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. — A Crete woman was arrested Monday following a DUI crash in November. On Nov. 14 just after 12:45 a.m., Illinois State Police responded to the area of I-394 southbound at Steger Road. When they arrived, police learned a red Ford was southbound when it struck a deer and came to a […]
Crete woman charged in deadly DUI crash that killed 1, injured 2: Illinois State Police
Police said the 58-year-old woman hit a vehicle that had hit a deer last month.
Firefighter single-handedly rescues driver from car submerged in pond: Bradley Fire Department
The firefighter dove into the water, got into the vehicle, unhooked the driver's seatbelt and swam the person to shore, fire officials said.
WAND TV
Woman charged in deadly DUI crash
(WAND) - A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly DUI crash. Illinois State Police said 58-year-old Letisha Tovar of Crete was charged with one count of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Causing Great Bodily Harm. On November 14, just before 1 a.m., ISP troopers responded...
8 cars stolen from Arlington Heights collision shop
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., — Police in Arlington Heights are looking for a group of thieves who robbed at least two body shops last week. Arlington Heights Collision was broken into by a group of thieves who stole five vehicles the same night vehicles were also stolen from another body shop less than a mile away. […]
fox32chicago.com
Man was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed vehicle in Chicago, killing passenger: police
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old northwest Indiana man is accused of crashing his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of his passenger. Steven Martinez, Jr., of Hobart, faces one felony count of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle, one felony count of aggravated DUI resulting in death, two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
fox32chicago.com
Round Lake Beach man 'unbelievably fortunate' to be alive after DUI crash: officials
ROUND LAKE, Ill. - A Round Lake Beach man was under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he crashed into a tree Thursday morning in Round Lake, officials said. Jesus M. Lopez Ortiz, 25, was driving westbound on Route 134 at a high rate of speed around 1:20 a.m. when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree near Harrison Avenue, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
10 injured in I-88 crash involving school bus: Illinois State Police
Two adults and one child on the bus were injured, police said.
WNDU
Chicago man arrested in South Bend after large amount of fentanyl, other drugs found during traffic stop
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Chicago man is facing numerous charges after a large amount of fentanyl and other drugs were found in his possession during a traffic stop in South Bend on Thursday night. South Bend Police pulled a vehicle over around 7:45 p.m. for a traffic infraction...
starvedrock.media
Police Pursue Reported Stolen Vehicle Between Ottawa And Streator
A driver who allegedly led police on a chase from Ottawa south towards Streator is being treated for serious injuries. Just past 10:30 Tuesday morning, deputies in La Salle County were called about a single vehicle accident on Route 18 near Streator. The vehicle involved had been reported stolen out of Iowa City on Monday and was involved in a pursuit with Ottawa, Grand Ridge and Streator Police Departments.
fox32chicago.com
Police search for offender who fired shots from minivan in Mount Prospect
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Police are investigating after shots were fired from a minivan Monday night in suburban Mount Prospect. At about 8:23 p.m., police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Boxwood Drive. When officers arrived, they learned two people dressed in all...
2 Aurora Firefighters Hurt During Hazardous Materials Incident Thursday
Authorities in suburban Aurora say that two firefighters suffered injuries while responding to a hazardous materials incident on Thursday morning. According to fire officials, firefighters were called to a building in the 600 block of West Illinois for an odor investigation. Employees reported that two chemicals had been accidentally mixed at the location, which created a vapor cloud that filled the room.
11 years after controversial release from jail, suspect back in custody for allegedly dragging and killing man while driving drunk
Eleven years after he became a flashpoint for Cook County’s immigration policies, Saul Chavez has been extradited from Mexico to face charges that he struck and killed a man while driving drunk, dragging him nearly 300 feet.
WSPY NEWS
Body found in Oswego identified as missing man
The Kendall County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was found dead in a wooded area near Jaycee Park earlier this month as 54-year-old John R. Martin, of Oswego. Martin had been reported missing to the Oswego Police Department in late October. The coroner's office says that Martin died...
Man arrested in Fox Lake after allegedly causing 3 crashes, leading police on pursuit in Round Lake
A man who allegedly tried selling drugs to a random person in Round Lake fled from officers and led them on a pursuit after getting into multiple crashes, prosecutors said. David E. Lepey, 26, of Addison, was charged with aggravated fleeing to elude police, two counts of driving under the influence, two counts of leaving […]
2 Wheaton women stalked on same day in separate incidents: Police
Wheaton Police said a woman who lives on the 600 block of North Scott Street said she woke up to a sound in her bedroom and there was a man standing there. Another woman, while out running, on Prairie Avenue said a man started following her.
