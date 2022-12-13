ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shorewood, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

Man, 71, faces citations for Des Plaines fatal crash

DES PLAINES, Ill. — Des Plaines police have cited the 71-year-old man responsible for the fatal crash that killed a 42-year-old woman and her 80-year-old father on November 27. Diomedes Morales Buncen was cited by police with improper lane usage and driving upon sidewalk. Buncen was travelling eastbound on...
DES PLAINES, IL
WSPY NEWS

Elgin man sentenced in 2021 street racing crash that killed Plano man

An Elgin man is being sentenced to twelve years in prison for his part in a crash that resulted in two deaths. 23-year-old Trevon D. Morris pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI causing death in October. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that Morris and two other people were street...
ELGIN, IL
CBS Chicago

6 cars struck by debris after semi-truck crash on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Multiple cars were struck by debris after a semi-truck crash on the Kennedy Expressway. According to Illinois State Police, a semi-truck hit a wall on southbound I-90 at Montrose Avenue around 4:30 a.m., causing debris to knock off the wall. Police said approximately six cars were hit with the debris and reported flat tires. No injuries were reported. Lanes are closed as crews work to clear the scene. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman arrested following DUI crash in south suburbs

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. — A Crete woman was arrested Monday following a DUI crash in November. On Nov. 14 just after 12:45 a.m., Illinois State Police responded to the area of I-394 southbound at Steger Road. When they arrived, police learned a red Ford was southbound when it struck a deer and came to a […]
CRETE, IL
WAND TV

Woman charged in deadly DUI crash

(WAND) - A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly DUI crash. Illinois State Police said 58-year-old Letisha Tovar of Crete was charged with one count of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Causing Great Bodily Harm. On November 14, just before 1 a.m., ISP troopers responded...
CRETE, IL
WGN News

8 cars stolen from Arlington Heights collision shop

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., — Police in Arlington Heights are looking for a group of thieves who robbed at least two body shops last week. Arlington Heights Collision was broken into by a group of thieves who stole five vehicles the same night vehicles were also stolen from another body shop less than a mile away. […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed vehicle in Chicago, killing passenger: police

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old northwest Indiana man is accused of crashing his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of his passenger. Steven Martinez, Jr., of Hobart, faces one felony count of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle, one felony count of aggravated DUI resulting in death, two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Round Lake Beach man 'unbelievably fortunate' to be alive after DUI crash: officials

ROUND LAKE, Ill. - A Round Lake Beach man was under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he crashed into a tree Thursday morning in Round Lake, officials said. Jesus M. Lopez Ortiz, 25, was driving westbound on Route 134 at a high rate of speed around 1:20 a.m. when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree near Harrison Avenue, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
ROUND LAKE, IL
starvedrock.media

Police Pursue Reported Stolen Vehicle Between Ottawa And Streator

A driver who allegedly led police on a chase from Ottawa south towards Streator is being treated for serious injuries. Just past 10:30 Tuesday morning, deputies in La Salle County were called about a single vehicle accident on Route 18 near Streator. The vehicle involved had been reported stolen out of Iowa City on Monday and was involved in a pursuit with Ottawa, Grand Ridge and Streator Police Departments.
OTTAWA, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Aurora Firefighters Hurt During Hazardous Materials Incident Thursday

Authorities in suburban Aurora say that two firefighters suffered injuries while responding to a hazardous materials incident on Thursday morning. According to fire officials, firefighters were called to a building in the 600 block of West Illinois for an odor investigation. Employees reported that two chemicals had been accidentally mixed at the location, which created a vapor cloud that filled the room.
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Body found in Oswego identified as missing man

The Kendall County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was found dead in a wooded area near Jaycee Park earlier this month as 54-year-old John R. Martin, of Oswego. Martin had been reported missing to the Oswego Police Department in late October. The coroner's office says that Martin died...
OSWEGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy