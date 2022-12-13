CHICAGO (CBS)-- Multiple cars were struck by debris after a semi-truck crash on the Kennedy Expressway. According to Illinois State Police, a semi-truck hit a wall on southbound I-90 at Montrose Avenue around 4:30 a.m., causing debris to knock off the wall. Police said approximately six cars were hit with the debris and reported flat tires. No injuries were reported. Lanes are closed as crews work to clear the scene.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO