Graeham Goble and his Little River Band compatriots are hoping that two new compilations will provide fresh clarity about the authenticity of the Australian rock group. Goble executive produced the two-CD/three-LP sets — Ultimate Hits and the deep-tracks collection Masterpieces — which are both out on Dec. 9. In addition to replacing "a lot of compilations out there that the band had not really approved of," Goble tells UCR the newly remastered sets are meant to counter the current version of the Little River Band, which owns the name but includes no original members, and only one — bassist Wayne Nelson — who was part of the "classic" lineups of the '70s and '80s.

4 DAYS AGO