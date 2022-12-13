13 Holiday Gift Ideas When You Have No Idea What to Look For

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Our holiday shopping excursions are slowly coming to a close, but there may be a few people on the list who haven't been checked off yet. They're the friends and family members who are particularly difficult to shop for — where do we turn when their wish lists are nonexistent?

It's all about searching for unexpected gifts — the type of products which feel particularly unique. Scoring these is somewhat of a hard task, so we did the heavy lifting and came up with a slew of excellent ideas. Check out our picks below!

EMBER Smart Mug 2

The coaster this mug comes with is electric and heats up to the ideal temperature so drinks stay warm!

FLIKR FIREPLACE Personal Fireplace with Snuffing Lid

This indoor-safe mini fireplace allows you to snag the same soothing atmosphere — even when you don't have an actual chimney!

Lanshin Jade Scalp Stimulator

Many shoppers own a jade gua sha facial tool, but what about a scalp stimulator? This item is designed to help improve blood flow, which may lead to healthier hair!

COOLULI 4L Thermoelectric Mini Beauty Fridge & Warmer

Store beauty products, skin tools or even a can of flavored seltzer on your vanity thanks to this adorable mini fridge!

Lyric Therapeutic Handheld Massager Device

This extra lightweight massager can help banish muscle aches and kinks in the most effortless way.

SAMMEE Matcha Green Milk Tea Powder Boba Kit

Who doesn't love boba? This kit allows you to make your own batches at home and creates eight servings.

Brooklyn Brew Shop 'Everyday IPA' One Gallon Beer Making Kit

Become your own brewmaster with this DIY beer making set!

NUTR Machine Automatic Nut Milk Maker

This handy, money-saving machine can help you make any type of non-dairy milk at home!

edn SmallGarden Indoor Grow Smart Garden

Grow a multitude of fresh herbs anywhere in your home with this smart planter which also tracks growing stats directly on your phone!

Scentered Daily Ritual Aromatherapy Balm Gift Set

The different aromatherapy balms included in this kit can enhance your personal wellbeing and create more balance in daily life.

VoChill Stemmed Wine Glass Chiller

No more half-chilled wine! Throw your glass onto this stand which will keep your drink of choice chilled at all times.

PEGASI 2 - Smart Light Therapy Glasses

This may seem a little far-fetched, but shoppers say the light therapy from these glasses has helped them with migraines and getting more restful sleep!

Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask

These foot peeling masks may be better than any pro pedicure at the salon, and winter is the perfect time to use them!

