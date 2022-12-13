ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 Holiday Gift Ideas When You Have No Idea What to Look For

By Bernadette Deron
 3 days ago

Our holiday shopping excursions are slowly coming to a close, but there may be a few people on the list who haven't been checked off yet. They're the friends and family members who are particularly difficult to shop for — where do we turn when their wish lists are nonexistent?

20 Best Gifts Under $25 That Almost Anyone on Your List Will Appreciate

Read article

It's all about searching for unexpected gifts — the type of products which feel particularly unique. Scoring these is somewhat of a hard task, so we did the heavy lifting and came up with a slew of excellent ideas. Check out our picks below!

EMBER Smart Mug 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47yY1e_0jh57h0s00
Nordstrom

The coaster this mug comes with is electric and heats up to the ideal temperature so drinks stay warm!

$130.00 See it!

FLIKR FIREPLACE Personal Fireplace with Snuffing Lid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rKKY1_0jh57h0s00
Nordstrom

This indoor-safe mini fireplace allows you to snag the same soothing atmosphere — even when you don't have an actual chimney!

$125.00 See it!

Lanshin Jade Scalp Stimulator

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15BeAP_0jh57h0s00

Many shoppers own a jade gua sha facial tool, but what about a scalp stimulator? This item is designed to help improve blood flow, which may lead to healthier hair!

$59.00 See it!

COOLULI 4L Thermoelectric Mini Beauty Fridge & Warmer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lLJXJ_0jh57h0s00
Nordstrom

Store beauty products, skin tools or even a can of flavored seltzer on your vanity thanks to this adorable mini fridge!

$50.00 See it!

Lyric Therapeutic Handheld Massager Device

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YLxqY_0jh57h0s00
Nordstrom

This extra lightweight massager can help banish muscle aches and kinks in the most effortless way.

$100.00 See it!

SAMMEE Matcha Green Milk Tea Powder Boba Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bMhsx_0jh57h0s00
Nordstrom

Who doesn't love boba? This kit allows you to make your own batches at home and creates eight servings.

$40.00 See it!

Brooklyn Brew Shop 'Everyday IPA' One Gallon Beer Making Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jFnGp_0jh57h0s00
Nordstrom

Become your own brewmaster with this DIY beer making set!

Was $48 On Sale: $36 You Save 25% See it!

NUTR Machine Automatic Nut Milk Maker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AmkB0_0jh57h0s00
Amazon

This handy, money-saving machine can help you make any type of non-dairy milk at home!

$189.00 See it!

edn SmallGarden Indoor Grow Smart Garden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nj0bQ_0jh57h0s00
Amazon

Grow a multitude of fresh herbs anywhere in your home with this smart planter which also tracks growing stats directly on your phone!

$200.00 See it!

Scentered Daily Ritual Aromatherapy Balm Gift Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GA2xj_0jh57h0s00
Amazon

The different aromatherapy balms included in this kit can enhance your personal wellbeing and create more balance in daily life.

$43.00 See it!

VoChill Stemmed Wine Glass Chiller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BaePm_0jh57h0s00
Amazon

No more half-chilled wine! Throw your glass onto this stand which will keep your drink of choice chilled at all times.

$50.00 See it!

PEGASI 2 - Smart Light Therapy Glasses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPJZf_0jh57h0s00
Amazon

This may seem a little far-fetched, but shoppers say the light therapy from these glasses has helped them with migraines and getting more restful sleep!

$190.00 See it!

Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MufSS_0jh57h0s00
Amazon

These foot peeling masks may be better than any pro pedicure at the salon, and winter is the perfect time to use them!

$17.00 See it!

