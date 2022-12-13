Read full article on original website
Round Rock City Council approves economic incentive for Switch data center
Round Rock officials approved an economic development agreement with Switch Ltd. in a 7-0 vote Dec. 15. (Courtesy Switch) Round Rock officials approved an economic development agreement with Switch Ltd. in a 7-0 vote Dec. 15. The agreement will see the data center earn back half of the sales tax...
Austin ISD trustees name Matias Segura interim superintendent
Austin ISD trustees named Matias Segura as Austin ISD's next interim superintendent during a board meeting on Dec. 15. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Austin ISD trustees named Matias Segura as Austin ISD's next interim superintendent during a board meeting on Dec. 15. Segura is the chief of operations and has been...
Round Rock ISD school board officers Landrum, Harrison, Weir re-elected
Following the swearing in of new trustees, the Round Rock ISD school board conducted its annual election of officers, maintaining the same slate chosen in 2021. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Following the swearing in of new trustees, the Round Rock ISD school board conducted its annual election of officers, maintaining the...
Developers to pay maximum allowable water, wastewater impact fees in New Braunfels
A comprehensive review of New Braunfels Utilities' water and wastewater impact fees began in early February and was approved by the New Braunfels City Council on Nov. 14. (Courtesy New Braunfels Utilities) The New Braunfels City Council approved the maximum allowable impact fees after a review of New Braunfels Utilities'...
New Lakeway street, residential development will be considered at Dec. 19 council meeting
An aerial view shoes 507 Rupen Drive, the future site of Taranga Drive and several residential lots. (Courtesy city of Lakeway) Preliminary plans for the development of a new street called Taranga Drive will be presented during Lakeway City Council’s Dec. 19 regular meeting. The street is part of...
San Marcos reinstates juvenile curfew ordinance following weeks of discussion
San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) The San Marcos City Council approved the second of two readings Dec. 14 to readopt the city’s juvenile curfew ordinance in a 5-2 vote. Council members Alyssa Garza and Shane Scott were the dissenting votes.
Dripbar Vitamin Therapy coming soon to New Braunfels
The business offers Drip Parties at its location and a mobile concierge service for group events. (Courtesy Dripbar) The Dripbar Vitamin Therapy will hold its soft opening Dec. 17 at 312 FM 306, Ste. 112, in New Braunfels. The business uses intravenous therapy to promote cellular health and focuses on energy, recovery, immunity and antiaging. Dripbar also offers hydrafacials, halo and red light therapy, an infrared sauna, and additional services to clients. The grand opening of the business is scheduled to take place Jan. 21. 210-361-4342.
Georgetown ISD still considered fast-growth district, demographers say
The Georgetown ISD board of trustees heard a report on the district's demographics Dec. 12. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Enrollment at Georgetown ISD could increase by more than 3,100 students over the next five years, according to projections from Zonda, which delivered its latest demographics report to the GISD board of trustees Dec. 12.
Central Health to welcome two new board of managers members in 2023
Central Health announced Dec. 14 they will be welcoming Ann Kitchen and Dr. Manuel Martin to the board of managers. (Community Impact Staff) Officials with Central Health—the county’s health district that delivers health care to low-income residents—announced Dec. 14 they are welcoming two new members to the board of managers at the end of January.
Round Rock ISD officials talk student achievement data ahead of accountability updates in 2023
Round Rock ISD trustees and district administration discussed a midyear update of student achievement indicators Dec. 13 in anticipation of updates to their role in district accountability reporting expected from the Texas Education Agency in 2023. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock ISD trustees and district administration discussed a midyear update...
Hutto to consider adopting updated water, wastewater master plans
The updated water master plan outlines around $200 million in proposed water projects. (Courtesy Freese and Nichols) The city of Hutto is preparing to adopt the first updates to its water and wastewater master plans in several years. At a Dec. 15 meeting, Hutto City Council will review, discuss and...
Travis County commissioners approve contracts for behavioral health services
Travis County commissioners met Dec. 13 to discuss increased behavioral health services. (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact) Two nonprofit organizations were granted half-million-dollar contracts to increase behavioral health services for underserved youth in the community at the Travis County Commissioners Court meeting Dec. 13. Travis County began the initiative to bolster...
Bee Cave approves $160,000 in hotel occupancy tax funds, new development fee schedule
Bee Cave City Council discussed items related to hotel occupancy funds and fee schedules during their Dec. 13 City Council Meeting. (Community Impact staff) Bee Cave City Council approved several ordinances for the use of hotel occupancy tax funds, as well as an amended ordinance for the city’s development, building and library fee schedules during their Dec. 13 City Council meeting.
Trustees approve second price agreement for Hutto High School modernization
The Hutto High School modernization project will include several expansions to the school's band and fine arts areas. (Courtesy Hutto ISD) A maximum price is set for the second phase of a project renovating and expanding Hutto High School following action from the Hutto ISD board of trustees. At a...
Round Rock ISD trustees sworn in following November election
Place 4 Trustee Alicia Markum was sworn in by a member of her family. Each trustee was able to select loved ones to swear them in. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees swore in five new and returning members at its Dec. 15 meeting. Of those...
Construction begins on major $2 billion development in Northwest Austin
Construction is underway on a major development in a booming Northwest Austin corridor. Pearson Ranch, a $2 billion mixed-use development, has broken ground on its first phase: a "smart" apartment complex slated for completion in late 2024. A December 8 press release announced the start of construction on The Eden, which will be home to 306 "smart" apartment units that will "integrate the latest technological features with a myriad of other Class A+ amenities." The project will include one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, ranging from 672 to 1,511 square feet. ...
Preliminary flood maps released for Hays County, portions of Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has released preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) for portions of:. “Property owners are encouraged to review the latest information to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements. Community stakeholders can identify any concerns or questions about the information provided and participate in the appeal and comment periods for the maps,” FEMA said in a press office sent to KVUE.
Homeless assistance program to move into former New Braunfels Fire Station
The New Braunfels Housing Partners will move into the former Fire Station after they complete renovations to the building. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The nonprofit organization New Braunfels Housing Partners has been authorized by the City Council to take over the lease of a former fire station. The facility will be used for its First Footing program, which provides shelter and support services to unhoused individuals.
Construction on PD Labs in Cedar Park to finish in April
PD Labs is preparing to finish construction on a new building in the New Hope Professional Center in April. (Rendering courtesy Prescription Dispensing Labs) Following about a year of construction, Cedar Park-based pharmaceutical company Prescription Dispensing Labs is preparing to open its new building in April. PD Labs is a...
Pflugerville to renovate historic Bohls House, convert to parks office
The two-story Bohls House was relocated to Heritage Park in 2013 to make way for a development. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) Pflugerville's historic Bohls House will soon act as an office for city parks and recreation staff following a project renovating the house. According to city materials, the Bohls House...
