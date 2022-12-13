ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dripping Springs, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Community Impact Austin

Dripbar Vitamin Therapy coming soon to New Braunfels

The business offers Drip Parties at its location and a mobile concierge service for group events. (Courtesy Dripbar) The Dripbar Vitamin Therapy will hold its soft opening Dec. 17 at 312 FM 306, Ste. 112, in New Braunfels. The business uses intravenous therapy to promote cellular health and focuses on energy, recovery, immunity and antiaging. Dripbar also offers hydrafacials, halo and red light therapy, an infrared sauna, and additional services to clients. The grand opening of the business is scheduled to take place Jan. 21. 210-361-4342.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock ISD officials talk student achievement data ahead of accountability updates in 2023

Round Rock ISD trustees and district administration discussed a midyear update of student achievement indicators Dec. 13 in anticipation of updates to their role in district accountability reporting expected from the Texas Education Agency in 2023. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock ISD trustees and district administration discussed a midyear update...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Travis County commissioners approve contracts for behavioral health services

Travis County commissioners met Dec. 13 to discuss increased behavioral health services. (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact) Two nonprofit organizations were granted half-million-dollar contracts to increase behavioral health services for underserved youth in the community at the Travis County Commissioners Court meeting Dec. 13. Travis County began the initiative to bolster...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Bee Cave approves $160,000 in hotel occupancy tax funds, new development fee schedule

Bee Cave City Council discussed items related to hotel occupancy funds and fee schedules during their Dec. 13 City Council Meeting. (Community Impact staff) Bee Cave City Council approved several ordinances for the use of hotel occupancy tax funds, as well as an amended ordinance for the city’s development, building and library fee schedules during their Dec. 13 City Council meeting.
BEE CAVE, TX
CultureMap Austin

Construction begins on major $2 billion development in Northwest Austin

Construction is underway on a major development in a booming Northwest Austin corridor. Pearson Ranch, a $2 billion mixed-use development, has broken ground on its first phase: a "smart" apartment complex slated for completion in late 2024. A December 8 press release announced the start of construction on The Eden, which will be home to 306 "smart" apartment units that will "integrate the latest technological features with a myriad of other Class A+ amenities." The project will include one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, ranging from 672 to 1,511 square feet. ...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Preliminary flood maps released for Hays County, portions of Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has released preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) for portions of:. “Property owners are encouraged to review the latest information to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements. Community stakeholders can identify any concerns or questions about the information provided and participate in the appeal and comment periods for the maps,” FEMA said in a press office sent to KVUE.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Homeless assistance program to move into former New Braunfels Fire Station

The New Braunfels Housing Partners will move into the former Fire Station after they complete renovations to the building. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The nonprofit organization New Braunfels Housing Partners has been authorized by the City Council to take over the lease of a former fire station. The facility will be used for its First Footing program, which provides shelter and support services to unhoused individuals.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

