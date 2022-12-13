Read full article on original website
KKTV
Wanted man arrested following short standoff in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man with 13 arrest warrants was taken into custody after a short standoff with police late Wednesday night. Officers were tipped off just before 11 p.m. that the wanted man was at a business off Barnes Road near Iron Horse Trail. While on their way, they were alerted he was on the move.
KRDO
KKTV
Arrest warrant issued for Colorado Springs man for allegedly stealing over $100,000 worth of car parts
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say Shane Leonard stole over $100,000 worth of car parts from six different Colorado Springs drivers. The alleged thefts happened over eight months ago in March, and victims told 11 News reporter Jack Heeke that they have connected through Facebook and combined their efforts to try and track Leonard down. They said they believe they know where he his.
KRDO
Two arrested after stand-off with police at Pueblo hotel
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a brief stand-off with police at a Pueblo hotel, two people were taken into custody for multiple warrants. On Dec. 14, parole officers saw two wanted individuals walk into a hotel in the 4200 block of N. Elizabeth. They were identified as James Michael Espinoza and Angel Barela.
KKTV
Persons of interest sought in Pueblo homicide case
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo are hoping for help with tracking down two “persons of interest” in connection to a homicide investigation. According to Pueblo Police, the homicide investigation started Dec. 2. The two persons of interest detectives need help identifying are shown in the video at the top of this article.
KRDO
Customers of closed Colorado Springs gym say they are still being charged
COLORADO SPRINGS Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs gym abruptly closed a few days after Thanksgiving. Despite the closing, several customers say the gym is still charging them for monthly dues. Forsham Williams Jr., a registered sex offender, ran North Academy Fitness in the Chapel Hills plaza off N. Academy Blvd....
UPDATE: Stolen wallet suspect identified in Pueblo
UPDATE: THURSDAY 12/15/2022 2:07 p.m. PPD tweeted that they have identified the woman. They thank the community for their assistance. THURSDAY 12/15/2022 8:54 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY: Woman allegedly used stolen wallet at store in Pueblo (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly […]
Police share video of Pueblo woman getting robbed unknowingly while getting gas
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are reminding people to always be aware of their surroundings while sharing footage of a man robbing a driver while she's getting gas. Thursday, the Pueblo Police Department shared the video below: The video shows a man in a white SUV pulling out from a gas pump and parking at The post Police share video of Pueblo woman getting robbed unknowingly while getting gas appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo woman's van full of food for the homeless recovered
The emotional rollercoaster hasn't stopped Shannon Smith from doing what she loves; giving back to the homeless community in Pueblo.
nbc11news.com
Man in wheelchair struck and killed by El Paso County deputy
The exhibit was scheduled to close next month, but History Colorado decided to extend its stay through June. Survivors of last month's Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs testified before the House oversight committee Wednesday. Gas prices fall nationally, local prices are no exception. Updated: 7 hours ago. Gas prices...
KKTV
Person in wheelchair hit and killed by deputy vehicle near El Paso County jail
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person in a wheelchair died Wednesday morning when they were reportedly hit by a deputy vehicle near the El Paso County jail. The crash was reported just before 7 Wednesday morning in the 2700 block of East Las Vegas Street, near the jail and coroner’s office.
CSPD: Stolen vehicle leads to arrest of suspect
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) located an unoccupied stolen vehicle at a local hotel which led to the arrest of a suspect with additional warrants. According to CSPD, at around 6:50 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 officers found an unoccupied stolen vehicle at a local hotel near 4300 Sinton Road, which […]
KRDO
Colorado State Patrol: Man in wheelchair dies after crash with El Paso Co. Sheriff’s deputy vehicle
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a deadly crash involving an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy and a pedestrian. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the victim was in a wheelchair at the time of the crash. At 6:50 a.m., troopers received a call of...
firefighternation.com
Colorado Springs (CO) Refuses to Defend Firefighter Charged in Fatal Accident Responding to Call
Dec. 13—The Colorado Springs City Council declined to defend a city firefighter who is facing a criminal charge after allegedly driving over and killing a woman while responding to a fire in Dorchester Park. The council voted 6-2 Tuesday to decline to cover the costs related to the firefighter’s...
Human remains found in remote Colorado, authorities ask public for help
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking the public if they recognize a few distinctive items of clothing after human remains were found. According to authorities, "human skeletal remains" were located in a remote area near Rye, about 30 miles southwest of Pueblo. An investigation into the discovery is ongoing.
KKTV
Man found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than two years after a woman was found clinging to life at a Colorado Springs motel, her boyfriend was found guilty of murder. The Colorado Springs Police Department was called to 1411 S. Nevada Ave., the Sun Springs Motel, back on Sept. 28, 2020. There they found Elena Alinj with life-threatening injuries. Her boyfriend, Marvin Santiago, was also with her. The very next day, Alinju passed away.
KKTV
Woman shot in the head south of Colorado Springs and survives, suspect arrested
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a woman was shot in the head south of Colorado Springs and survived. The violent incident happened on Nov. 26 in the Stratmoor Valley area at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hampton South.
