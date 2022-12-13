ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

KXRM

CSPD: Man arrested after barricaded incident in car

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) after he ran from officers with a woman. On Wednesday, Dec. 14 at around 10:50 p.m. officers were called to the area of Barnes Road and Iron Horse Trail about a man wanted for 13 active warrants, three of which CSPD […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Arrest warrant issued for Colorado Springs man for allegedly stealing over $100,000 worth of car parts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say Shane Leonard stole over $100,000 worth of car parts from six different Colorado Springs drivers. The alleged thefts happened over eight months ago in March, and victims told 11 News reporter Jack Heeke that they have connected through Facebook and combined their efforts to try and track Leonard down. They said they believe they know where he his.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Two arrested after stand-off with police at Pueblo hotel

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a brief stand-off with police at a Pueblo hotel, two people were taken into custody for multiple warrants. On Dec. 14, parole officers saw two wanted individuals walk into a hotel in the 4200 block of N. Elizabeth. They were identified as James Michael Espinoza and Angel Barela.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Persons of interest sought in Pueblo homicide case

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo are hoping for help with tracking down two “persons of interest” in connection to a homicide investigation. According to Pueblo Police, the homicide investigation started Dec. 2. The two persons of interest detectives need help identifying are shown in the video at the top of this article.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Stolen wallet suspect identified in Pueblo

UPDATE: THURSDAY 12/15/2022 2:07 p.m. PPD tweeted that they have identified the woman. They thank the community for their assistance. THURSDAY 12/15/2022 8:54 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY: Woman allegedly used stolen wallet at store in Pueblo (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police share video of Pueblo woman getting robbed unknowingly while getting gas

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are reminding people to always be aware of their surroundings while sharing footage of a man robbing a driver while she's getting gas. Thursday, the Pueblo Police Department shared the video below: The video shows a man in a white SUV pulling out from a gas pump and parking at The post Police share video of Pueblo woman getting robbed unknowingly while getting gas appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
nbc11news.com

Man in wheelchair struck and killed by El Paso County deputy

EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

CSPD: Stolen vehicle leads to arrest of suspect

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) located an unoccupied stolen vehicle at a local hotel which led to the arrest of a suspect with additional warrants. According to CSPD, at around 6:50 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 officers found an unoccupied stolen vehicle at a local hotel near 4300 Sinton Road, which […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Man found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than two years after a woman was found clinging to life at a Colorado Springs motel, her boyfriend was found guilty of murder. The Colorado Springs Police Department was called to 1411 S. Nevada Ave., the Sun Springs Motel, back on Sept. 28, 2020. There they found Elena Alinj with life-threatening injuries. Her boyfriend, Marvin Santiago, was also with her. The very next day, Alinju passed away.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

