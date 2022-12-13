‘Controversial’ judge who scored Paddy Pimblett fight now under review by commission — ‘This is a very serious situation’

Read full article on original website
Jenny Shaw
3d ago
What a corrupted organization Nevada Athletic Commission & judges like Crosby & McCarthy , gets away all the time, Mafia influence!
Reply(2)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Will Barry Odom's hire lead the program to the next level?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Celebrating Christmas Time In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Related
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Is Up To No Good In Sultry Swimsuit Photo Drop
Paige VanZant is not a stranger to success by any means, as she has done a lot of things for herself in the MMA world. While VanZant may not be an active MMA competitor anymore, fans will always remember what she did. VanZant now largely keeps herself busy with her thirst traps, as she knows fans can’t do without them. VanZant decided to give fans exactly what they wanted with yet another thirst trap.
Daniel Cormier: Paddy Pimblett can't be compared to Conor McGregor, who climbed faster
Daniel Cormier thinks the comparisons between Paddy Pimblett and Conor McGregor need to stop. Pimblett and McGregor both stormed onto the UFC scene as former Cage Warriors champions brimming with confidence and personality. McGregor’s first four UFC wins came over Marcus Brimage, Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier and Diego Brandao. Pimblett finished Luigi Vendramini, Rodrigo Vargas and Jordan Leavitt, then defeated Jared Gordon by controversial decision at UFC 282.
WWE Star Reportedly Released In Controversial Move
WWE has reportedly released Mandy Rose, who dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Rose posted risque content on her FanTime page that the company deemed "outside the parameters of her contract." They reportedly felt they were "put in a tough position."
Brandon Vera wished he fought Andrei Arlovski and Fedor Emelianenko in his prime before retirement
Brandon Vera has fought plenty of legends in MMA, but there are two fights he would have loved before he retired. Vera (16-10-1) hung up his gloves after he was stopped in the first round by Amir Aliakbari at ONE Championship 164 earlier this month in the Philippines. From Fabricio...
Chris Weidman: Paddy Pimblett 'completely delusional' about UFC 282 win vs. Jared Gordon 'or it's a gimmick'
Chris Weidman can’t believe that Paddy Pimblett seriously thinks he beat Jared Gordon at UFC 282. Pimblett (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) defeated Gordon by unanimous decision in this past Saturday’s co-main event at T-Mobile Arena – a decision which turned plenty of heads and put the judges under fire.
Drew Dober: 'UFC will not let me fight' Paddy Pimblett after controversial win
LAS VEGAS – There was a time when Drew Dober pushed hard for a matchup with Paddy Pimblett, but now he thinks it’s an act of futility. When Pimblett (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) was looking for an opponent to fight at UFC 282 this past weekend, Dober (25-11 MMA, 12-6 UFC) threw his name in the hat hoping for a chance to fight the surging British star. It didn’t materialize, and the promotion instead booked a pairing with Jared Gordon.
Conor McGregor removed from the official UFC rankings for the first time in over 8 years
Conor McGregor has been removed from the official UFC rankings for the first time in over 8 years. The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not competed in the Octagon since July of 2021. The 34-year-old Irishman was defeated by TKO during a trilogy match...
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford glove controversy deepens with grizzly images
Terence Crawford faces more questions over his ongoing glove controversy after opponent David Avanesyan posted reported images of the tools involved. If the photos are verified to be Crawford’s apparel from the fight, the aged and wilted mittens need to face further scrutiny. The Everlast gloves used seem to...
MMAmania.com
Cannonier vs. Strickland Main Card Breakdown
It’s that time of year again. The stars are out, walking constellations, dressed in their creepiest Balenciaga ensembles. A half dozen Roombas are hard at work trying to remove last year’s Jorge Masvidal chalk outline from the red carpet. The Dick Clark frozen head is thawing in a bowl of water in the sink because no end-of-year celebration is complete without it. I see Will Smith on the sidelines. I got the alopecia jokes tucked up one sleeve and a Michael Chandler punt to the face tucked inside the other. The votes have been cast, and the winners are in. Welcome to the 2022 Weekly KO End Of Year Awards.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Sean O’Malley shocked by Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon decision: ‘Maybe I just have to rewatch it’
Sean O’Malley and Paddy Pimblett were involved in arguably the two most controversial decisions of 2022. This past October at UFC 280, O’Malley vaulted his way to the bantamweight division’s peak with a huge split decision upset over former champion Petr Yan. For their efforts, the pair earned Fight of the Night honors, and “Suga” acknowledged in his post-fight interview that it was his toughest test to date.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor gloats after Lobov’s Proper 12 whiskey lawsuit gets denied by Commercial Court
The Conor McGregor vs. Artem Lobov Proper 12 whiskey lawsuit is a multimillion-dollar battle that will take place across many rounds. On Thursday, McGregor won round one, blocking the case from being fast-tracked in Ireland’s Commercial Court. The Commercial Court is a division of the High Court that deals...
MMAmania.com
Video: KSI left high and dry after Dillon Danis no-shows boxing press conference — ‘He’s terrified’
KSI and Dillon Danis were scheduled to have their kickoff press conference on Thursday to help promote their upcoming boxing match, scheduled for the Misfits Boxing Series 004 headliner on DAZN from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, on Jan. 14, 2023. Danis blew off the press conference and...
Sean Strickland Roasts Israel Adesanya For Brass Knuckles Arrest: ‘If He Was A Real Man, It Would Have Been A Gun’
When it came to his words, Sean Strickland had no problem pulling the trigger at the UFC Vegas 66 media day. The top middleweight contender would tackle a number of different topics. Strickland covered all of the bases, talking about his thoughts on politics, guns and even went on to roast MMA reporters in classic Strickland-fashion. In the midst of all of the chaos, Israel Adesanya’s name was also caught in the crossfire.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 66 preview, ‘Cannonier vs Strickland’ predictions
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is closing out its 2022 fight campaign with one final mixed martial arts (MMA) event this Sat. night (Dec. 17) at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a middleweight headliner between former title challenger Jared Cannonier and certified wackadoodle Sean Strickland. Both fighters are looking to bounce back after losses to former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and reigning 185-pound kingpin Alex Pereira, respectively. This weekend’s five-round showdown (if it lasts that long) will prove who still has the chops to compete for the division strap and who needs to go back to the drawing board to start over.
MMAmania.com
Will Francis Ngannou stay with UFC? ‘Expect decision after UFC 282’
We’ve waited for almost one year to find out whether Francis Ngannou will stay with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) or leave to test free agency when his contract expires. According to “The Predator,” we should be finding out what’s up any day now. In the final...
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Reportedly Released From WWE
On Tuesday night fans saw Mandy Rose drop the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez, and now it looks like she’s done with WWE as Fightful Select is reporting that she’s been released from her contract. According to the report people in WWE felt that they were...
MMAmania.com
Video: Bareknuckle boxer melted by body blow can’t shake post-fight punch print — Goldie on the call!
South Carolina State Athletic Commission recently legalized bareknuckle boxing in “The Palmetto State” and BYB Extreme wasted little time in marking its territory. BYB 14: “Carolina Brawl” took place last weekend at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center and featured Sam Liera’s Interim Super Middleweight title win over LT Nelson, setting up a unifying title tilt opposite division champion Jose Fernandez at some point in 2023.
MMAmania.com
Live: UFC Vegas 66 media day video feat. Jared Cannonier, Sean Strickland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Vegas 66: “Cannonier vs. Strickland” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Dec. 17, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania highlights! Gordon Ryan outlasts Nicky Rod in overtime, Mesquite armbars Tate
Earlier tonight (Thurs. Dec. 15, 2022), UFC Fight Pass Invitational 3 concluded with the main event of Gordon Ryan vs. Nick Rodriguez. Ryan was initially supposed to face the highly decorated Vinny Magalhaes, but when Magalhaes pulled out in the final seconds, Ryan’s former team mate Rodriguez stepped up to the plate and looked to avenge a recent Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) loss.
MMAmania.com
Valentina Shevchenko: Zhang Weili’s improvements ‘not gonna help her’ in potential super fight
Valentina Shevchenko has been impressed by Zhang Weili, but isn’t feeling threatened. Since Shevchenko last defended her title in June 2022 at UFC 275 against Taila Santos, Zhang has recaptured her Strawweight crown. A dominant second round modified rear-naked choke submission win over Carla Esparza (watch highlights) has left the 115-pound titleholder pondering what’s next. While it may not be a Shevchenko champion versus champion clash at Flyweight, Zhang has expressed a desire in making that fight happen someday.
Comments / 20