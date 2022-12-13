‘Controversial’ judge who scored Paddy Pimblett fight now under review by commission — ‘This is a very serious situation’

It’s that time of year again. The stars are out, walking constellations, dressed in their creepiest Balenciaga ensembles. A half dozen Roombas are hard at work trying to remove last year’s Jorge Masvidal chalk outline from the red carpet. The Dick Clark frozen head is thawing in a bowl of water in the sink because no end-of-year celebration is complete without it. I see Will Smith on the sidelines. I got the alopecia jokes tucked up one sleeve and a Michael Chandler punt to the face tucked inside the other. The votes have been cast, and the winners are in. Welcome to the 2022 Weekly KO End Of Year Awards.

13 HOURS AGO