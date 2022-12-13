ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘Controversial’ judge who scored Paddy Pimblett fight now under review by commission — ‘This is a very serious situation’

By Jesse Holland
MMAmania.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 20

Jenny Shaw
3d ago

What a corrupted organization Nevada Athletic Commission & judges like Crosby & McCarthy , gets away all the time, Mafia influence!

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ringsidenews.com

Paige VanZant Is Up To No Good In Sultry Swimsuit Photo Drop

Paige VanZant is not a stranger to success by any means, as she has done a lot of things for herself in the MMA world. While VanZant may not be an active MMA competitor anymore, fans will always remember what she did. VanZant now largely keeps herself busy with her thirst traps, as she knows fans can’t do without them. VanZant decided to give fans exactly what they wanted with yet another thirst trap.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier: Paddy Pimblett can't be compared to Conor McGregor, who climbed faster

Daniel Cormier thinks the comparisons between Paddy Pimblett and Conor McGregor need to stop. Pimblett and McGregor both stormed onto the UFC scene as former Cage Warriors champions brimming with confidence and personality. McGregor’s first four UFC wins came over Marcus Brimage, Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier and Diego Brandao. Pimblett finished Luigi Vendramini, Rodrigo Vargas and Jordan Leavitt, then defeated Jared Gordon by controversial decision at UFC 282.
The Spun

WWE Star Reportedly Released In Controversial Move

WWE has reportedly released Mandy Rose, who dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Rose posted risque content on her FanTime page that the company deemed "outside the parameters of her contract." They reportedly felt they were "put in a tough position."
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Drew Dober: 'UFC will not let me fight' Paddy Pimblett after controversial win

LAS VEGAS – There was a time when Drew Dober pushed hard for a matchup with Paddy Pimblett, but now he thinks it’s an act of futility. When Pimblett (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) was looking for an opponent to fight at UFC 282 this past weekend, Dober (25-11 MMA, 12-6 UFC) threw his name in the hat hoping for a chance to fight the surging British star. It didn’t materialize, and the promotion instead booked a pairing with Jared Gordon.
worldboxingnews.net

Terence Crawford glove controversy deepens with grizzly images

Terence Crawford faces more questions over his ongoing glove controversy after opponent David Avanesyan posted reported images of the tools involved. If the photos are verified to be Crawford’s apparel from the fight, the aged and wilted mittens need to face further scrutiny. The Everlast gloves used seem to...
MMAmania.com

Cannonier vs. Strickland Main Card Breakdown

It’s that time of year again. The stars are out, walking constellations, dressed in their creepiest Balenciaga ensembles. A half dozen Roombas are hard at work trying to remove last year’s Jorge Masvidal chalk outline from the red carpet. The Dick Clark frozen head is thawing in a bowl of water in the sink because no end-of-year celebration is complete without it. I see Will Smith on the sidelines. I got the alopecia jokes tucked up one sleeve and a Michael Chandler punt to the face tucked inside the other. The votes have been cast, and the winners are in. Welcome to the 2022 Weekly KO End Of Year Awards.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Sean O’Malley shocked by Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon decision: ‘Maybe I just have to rewatch it’

Sean O’Malley and Paddy Pimblett were involved in arguably the two most controversial decisions of 2022. This past October at UFC 280, O’Malley vaulted his way to the bantamweight division’s peak with a huge split decision upset over former champion Petr Yan. For their efforts, the pair earned Fight of the Night honors, and “Suga” acknowledged in his post-fight interview that it was his toughest test to date.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MiddleEasy

Sean Strickland Roasts Israel Adesanya For Brass Knuckles Arrest: ‘If He Was A Real Man, It Would Have Been A Gun’

When it came to his words, Sean Strickland had no problem pulling the trigger at the UFC Vegas 66 media day. The top middleweight contender would tackle a number of different topics. Strickland covered all of the bases, talking about his thoughts on politics, guns and even went on to roast MMA reporters in classic Strickland-fashion. In the midst of all of the chaos, Israel Adesanya’s name was also caught in the crossfire.
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 66 preview, ‘Cannonier vs Strickland’ predictions

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is closing out its 2022 fight campaign with one final mixed martial arts (MMA) event this Sat. night (Dec. 17) at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a middleweight headliner between former title challenger Jared Cannonier and certified wackadoodle Sean Strickland. Both fighters are looking to bounce back after losses to former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and reigning 185-pound kingpin Alex Pereira, respectively. This weekend’s five-round showdown (if it lasts that long) will prove who still has the chops to compete for the division strap and who needs to go back to the drawing board to start over.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Will Francis Ngannou stay with UFC? ‘Expect decision after UFC 282’

We’ve waited for almost one year to find out whether Francis Ngannou will stay with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) or leave to test free agency when his contract expires. According to “The Predator,” we should be finding out what’s up any day now. In the final...
stillrealtous.com

Former Champion Reportedly Released From WWE

On Tuesday night fans saw Mandy Rose drop the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez, and now it looks like she’s done with WWE as Fightful Select is reporting that she’s been released from her contract. According to the report people in WWE felt that they were...
MMAmania.com

Video: Bareknuckle boxer melted by body blow can’t shake post-fight punch print — Goldie on the call!

South Carolina State Athletic Commission recently legalized bareknuckle boxing in “The Palmetto State” and BYB Extreme wasted little time in marking its territory. BYB 14: “Carolina Brawl” took place last weekend at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center and featured Sam Liera’s Interim Super Middleweight title win over LT Nelson, setting up a unifying title tilt opposite division champion Jose Fernandez at some point in 2023.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
MMAmania.com

Live: UFC Vegas 66 media day video feat. Jared Cannonier, Sean Strickland

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Vegas 66: “Cannonier vs. Strickland” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Dec. 17, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania highlights! Gordon Ryan outlasts Nicky Rod in overtime, Mesquite armbars Tate

Earlier tonight (Thurs. Dec. 15, 2022), UFC Fight Pass Invitational 3 concluded with the main event of Gordon Ryan vs. Nick Rodriguez. Ryan was initially supposed to face the highly decorated Vinny Magalhaes, but when Magalhaes pulled out in the final seconds, Ryan’s former team mate Rodriguez stepped up to the plate and looked to avenge a recent Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) loss.
MMAmania.com

Valentina Shevchenko: Zhang Weili’s improvements ‘not gonna help her’ in potential super fight

Valentina Shevchenko has been impressed by Zhang Weili, but isn’t feeling threatened. Since Shevchenko last defended her title in June 2022 at UFC 275 against Taila Santos, Zhang has recaptured her Strawweight crown. A dominant second round modified rear-naked choke submission win over Carla Esparza (watch highlights) has left the 115-pound titleholder pondering what’s next. While it may not be a Shevchenko champion versus champion clash at Flyweight, Zhang has expressed a desire in making that fight happen someday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy