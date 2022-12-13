Read full article on original website
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.

How the James Webb telescope’s glances back in time are reshaping cosmology
— The James Webb Space Telescope is living up to its promise as a wayback machine. The spectacularly sensitive observatory is finding and confirming galaxies more distant, and therefore existing earlier in the universe’s history, than any seen before. The telescope, also known as JWST, has confirmed extreme distances...

The last vital ingredient for life has been discovered on Enceladus
CHICAGO — The last key ingredient for life has been discovered on Saturn’s icy moon Enceladus. Phosphorus is a vital building block of life, used to construct DNA and RNA. Now, an analysis of data from NASA’s Cassini spacecraft reveals that Enceladus’ underground ocean contains the crucial nutrient. Not only that, its concentrations there may be thousands of times greater than in Earth’s ocean, planetary scientist Yasuhito Sekine reported December 14 at the American Geophysical Union’s fall meeting.
11 ancient sites that are mysteriously aligned with the sun on the winter solstice, in photos.
The winter solstice has fascinated humans for centuries. Archaeologists have found these 11 ancient sites line up with the solstice sun.

Adult mouse brains are teeming with ‘silent synapses’
Learning lots of new information as a baby requires a pool of ready-to-go, immature connections between nerve cells to form memories quickly. Called silent synapses, these connections are inactive until summoned to help create memories, and were thought to be present mainly in the developing brain and die off with time. But a new study reveals that there are many silent synapses in the adult mouse brain, researchers report November 30 in Nature.
