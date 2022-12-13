Read full article on original website
Bonnie Montgomery Band to play Maxine’s Dec. 21
Remember during Fayetteville Roots Festival last year when Arkansas-based country artist Bonnie Montgomery, who also happens to be a classically trained opera singer, played at Maxine’s Tap Room and blew everyone away with her talent, charisma and charm?. That’s happening again soon. The country artist is set to...
Frost Fest brewery, music lineup announced
Get thirsty, Fayetteville. It’s almost time for a beer festival. Frost Fest, the annual winter time outdoor beer festival organized by the folks at Fossil Cove Brewery, is coming up on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, and the lineup of breweries and details on the performers this year have now been released.
Empathy, redemption, kindness draws theater artist Amy Herzberg to ‘Carol’
TheatreSquared co-founder, associate artistic director, and University of Arkansas Distinguished Professor and head of the MFA acting program Amy Herzberg has written four stage adaptations of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” — either solo or in partnership with her husband, playwright Robert Ford. The adaptation...
Mindcage movie playing in Fayetteville this weekend
A movie filmed in Fayetteville will hit local theaters this weekend. Mindcage, the movie starring Martin Lawrence and John Malkovich that was filmed in town late last summer, will be playing at Malco Razorback Cinema in a limited release with showings scheduled for Dec. 16-20. The new film, which was...
Tables & Ale to close after 27 years on Block Avenue
The crack of breaking billiard balls. The buzzing of old beer signs. The music and chatter from the little patio, rising and echoing off the brick buildings along the street. It will all go silent next week when longtime local watering hole and pool hall Tables & Ale closes on Block Avenue.
Radio only option to track Hoop Hogs against Bradley
If a college basketball game is played, but not televised, did it really happen?. It’s the existential question of the day for Arkansas Razorback hoops fans who don’t have a ticket to the Hogs’ 3 p.m. Saturday contest with the Bradley Braves. The answer, of course, is...
Fayetteville becomes state’s first gold-level bike friendly community
The first gold-level bicycle friendly community in Arkansas has been announced, and you may have heard of the city that received that honor. City officials today announced that The League of American Bicyclists has designated Fayetteville as a gold-level Bicycle Friendly Community for the 2022-2026 period. Fayetteville is one of...
Fayetteville National Cemetery to host Wreaths Across America ceremony
The Fayetteville National Cemetery will decorate memorial stones from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 as part of the annual Wreaths Across America celebration. Each December, organizers coordinate wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. A signup...
Road closure: East Spring Street to close during the day on Dec. 15
A portion of East Spring Street will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 15 near downtown Fayetteville, officials announced this week. A city crew is scheduled to install new water service on Spring Street between College Avenue and Mill Avenue beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday. The work is expected to last...
