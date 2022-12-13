Extreme weather closes multiple state parks in Colorado

Image: Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, multiple state parks in northeast Colorado have been closed today as severe winter weather rolls through the area. Blizzard conditions have resulted in widespread road closures and limited visibility in this part of the state.

Jackson Lake State Park, located in Morgan County and near Fort Morgan is closed, as well as North Sterling State Park, which is located in Logan County and near Sterling.

Both of these parks are located in an area where many road closures are in place. The Brush CPW Service Center is also closed.

Source: CoTrip via CDOT. Posted around 8 AM by National Weather Service.

Winter weather conditions are expected to continue throughout the day.