ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Extreme weather closes multiple state parks in Colorado

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPUuB_0jh56A2o00
Image: Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, multiple state parks in northeast Colorado have been closed today as severe winter weather rolls through the area. Blizzard conditions have resulted in widespread road closures and limited visibility in this part of the state.

Jackson Lake State Park, located in Morgan County and near Fort Morgan is closed, as well as North Sterling State Park, which is located in Logan County and near Sterling.

Both of these parks are located in an area where many road closures are in place. The Brush CPW Service Center is also closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DYI5F_0jh56A2o00
Source: CoTrip via CDOT. Posted around 8 AM by National Weather Service.

Winter weather conditions are expected to continue throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

I-76 closed from Brush to Nebraska state line

Both directions of I-76 remained closed on Friday afternoon from Brush to the Nebraska state line due to adverse driving conditions and multiple crashes. The Colorado Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed in both directions along with other roadways in the area.  There was no estimate on when I-76 would reopen.  
BRUSH, CO
KRQE News 13

Coldest Air of the Season is Pushing into the State

A cold front is crossing New Mexico this afternoon, bringing some of the coldest air of the entire season to the state. This afternoon, highs aren’t expected to get above freezing across the Northern Mountains and Four Corners. Even in Albuquerque, highs will only be in the mid 30s but with plenty of sunshine and dry air.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS Denver

Several roads remain closed in northeast Colorado after blizzard

On Wednesday, several roads remained closed in northeast Colorado after the blizzard blew through the state on Tuesday. The storm system brought snow and high winds, which caused white-out conditions along the Eastern Plains.The Colorado Department of Transportation reopened I-70 from US 40 to the Kansas border on Tuesday night but several others roads, including I-76 east to the Nebraska state line due to "safety concerns.I-76 was open westbound only from Sterling to Denver.There was no estimate on reopening eastbound lanes of I-76. 
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Snow totals from December blizzard around Colorado

A large swath of eastern Colorado is snowed under Wednesday after a mid-December blizzard dropped as much as 12 inches. Gusty winds and heavy snow also whipped areas just east of Denver International Airport. Cities and towns in southeastern Colorado like La Junta, Las Animas and Rocky Ford received more than six inches.
COLORADO STATE
treksplorer.com

Most Beautiful Mountain Towns in Colorado

Home to the Rocky Mountains and breathtaking natural landscapes, Colorado is an outdoor adventure haven. And there’s no better way to experience the natural beauty of the Centennial State all than basking in the most beautiful mountain towns in Colorado. Cradled by canyons or surrounded by snow-capped peaks, Colorado’s...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Bird lacked runway for flight, requiring rescue in Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued a water-faring bird for a reason most would overlook – it didn't have enough water for a proper take-off. According to officials, loons need a water runway of 30 yards to a quarter-mile to gain enough speed to go airborne. This can pose a problem when loons land in areas where this isn't possible, leaving them unable to run across the water while flapping and stranded – especially a concern when the spot they've landed is a wet road or parking lot mistaken for a body of water.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Both directions of I-76 closed from Sterling to Nebraska border due to crash

Both directions of I-76 were closed due to multiple crashes between the Nebraska border and Sterling. CDOT tweeted that both directions were closed on Thursday afternoon just before 4 p.m. due to multiple crashes and slide offs. The interstate was closed for much of Tuesday and Wednesday due to a blizzard that hit the state on Monday night.   CDOT recommended that drivers plan for an alternate route. There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.
STERLING, CO
akronnewsreporter.com

‘The roadway is completely covered with ice’

Road conditions in Nebraska are playing a role in the prevention of Interstate 76 eastbound in Northeast Colorado from reopening following Tuesday’s blizzard, Troop 3B Master Sgt. Burl Giffin told The Fort Morgan Times. “The major contributor to I-76 being closed eastbound from Hudson to Nebraska is due to...
FORT MORGAN, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland

It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
CRESTED BUTTE, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy